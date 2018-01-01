پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
۵۷۸بازدید
‍ پ

Iranian officials take a firm stance against any foreign meddling in Iran’s internal affairs

Since the breakout of protests in some parts of Iran less than a week ago, Iran’s main international rivals and opponents have been trying to use it as an asset to pressure the Iranian government. High-ranking Iranian officials have reacted to the issue, condemning any foreign interference in Iran’s internal affairs. 
کد خبر: ۷۶۰۶۸۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۷:۲۷ 01 January 2018

Tabnak – Since the breakout of protests in some parts of Iran less than a week ago, Iran’s main international rivals and opponents have been trying to use it as an asset to pressure the Iranian government. High-ranking Iranian officials have reacted to the issue, condemning any foreign interference in Iran’s internal affairs. 

In this vein, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi has denounced US officials' "duplicitous and opportunist" support for recent gatherings in protest against economic conditions in some Iranian cities. 

"The great Iranian nation regards the opportunist and duplicitous support of the American officials for certain gatherings over the recent days in some Iranian cities as nothing but [part of] the deceit and hypocrisy of the US administration," Qassemi said on Saturday.

He condemned the "cheap, worthless and invalid" remarks by US officials and said, "The Iranian people attach no value to the opportunistic remarks by American officials and [President Donald] Trump himself." He emphasized that the Iranian people are the main pillar of the country's security and progress.

Also on Sunday, Qassemi slammed Canada's "meddlesome" stance on recent developments in Iran, saying it lacks any validity. "The Islamic Republic of Iran regards the meddlesome stance of the Canadian government as a violation of that country's legal and international commitments," he said.

He added that the Canadian government's position was not in conformity with remarks by the country's senior officials about the importance of improving interaction and dialogue with Iran.

"Unfortunately, the Canadian government's rhetoric is a rehash of the wrong, illogical and ineffective rhetoric of Canada's previous governments against the Iranian people and is inadmissible," the Iranian spokesperson pointed out. 

Iran's Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli was another Iranian officials who took position on the issue saying that the US, Israel and the reactionary regimes of the region, which pretend to be supporting the rights of the Iranian people, lack a real understanding of the nation.

"Our enemies, especially those who have no standing in their countries and not been elected by people, have claimed to be supporting our people's rights in the past few days," he said on Sunday.

"The occupying Zionist regime, the reactionary regimes in the region and the US are gleefully turning over images in their faulty minds as if something were happening in Iran," Rahmani Fazli said. "They have not recognized our people yet," he added.

It should be noted that over the recent days, the demonstrators in the capital, Tehran, and other Iranian cities expressed their discontent with price hikes, unemployment and unauthorized credit institutions. 

However, some foreign countries have been trying to represent the protests as a sign of Iranian people’s discontent toward the whole system, using it to start a new wave of pressures against Tehran.  

برچسب ها
iran iran protests us canada israel
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

کدخدایی: فتنه ۸۸ می‌تواند برگردد/موسوی لاری حکم احمدی‌نژٰاد را به خاطر پرونده مالی امضا نمی‌کرد

کدخدایی: فتنه ۸۸ می‌تواند برگردد/موسوی لاری حکم احمدی‌نژٰاد را به خاطر پرونده مالی امضا نمی‌کرد

جزئیات بازداشت روز گذشته معترضان در تهران/تغییر در مهمترین مرجع نظارتی ائمه جمعه/معاون امنیتی استانداری...

جزئیات بازداشت روز گذشته معترضان در تهران/تغییر در مهمترین مرجع نظارتی ائمه جمعه/معاون امنیتی استانداری...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

فردا همه مدارس تهران دایر هستند

دیوار و حیات وحش

واکنش شمخانی به دخالت سعودی‌ها در اتفاقات ایران

اهانت‌کنندگان به پرچم ایران دستگیر شدند

جزییات حوادث شامگاه یکشنبه در تویسرکان

قتل داور فوتبال در وسط زمین بازی!

استاندارد طلا چیست؟

واکنش‌ولیعهدسعودی‌به‌لو‌رفتن‌نشست‌های‌محرمانه‌اش

آتش گرفتن چادر اسکان اضطراری در سرپل‌ذهاب

تمدید ثبت‌نام نقل‌ و انتقال دانشجویان آزاد

70روز جهنمی در انتظار رئال مادرید و زیدان

کشف لاشه یک قلاده پلنگ در پارک ملی ساریگل

طوفان شدید زمستانی در شب سال نو در فرانسه

ست کردن لباس‌ها با کت آبی نفتی

دستگیری 29 نفر به اتهام همکاری با پ.ک.ک در ترکیه

وب گردی

اگر باردارید، قبل از زلزله بخوانید!

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

نمونه تماشایی گذار از سنت به صنعت را در این کشور ببینید

خواص بی نظیر سمنو برای سلامت و بارداری

راهکارهای به‌روز برای تعیین حداقل دستمزد

تور اقتصادی آفریقا و فرصت‌هایی که نباید از دست داد

ساده و ثابت؛ راز لباس پوشیدن ابرپولدارها

کجا برویم که به بچه‌ها خوش بگذرد؟

نوازنده ۷۰ ساله‌ای که ناچار است باربری کند

آويز اسم ساخت ويژه طلا و جواهر

پر جاذبه ترین کشور دنیا!

یازدهمین نمایشگاه بین المللی کالا

دارای پنج ستاره ایمنی از موسسهNHTSA

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی: آقای جهانگیری! مثل اپوزیسیون‌ها حرف نزن/تفسیر عجیب رسایی از اعتراضات مشهد
شکل گیری تجمع اعتراضی در دانشگاه تهران و میدان انقلاب/اعلام برائت محصولی از احمدی نژاد/هر زمان فضای سیاسی شلوغ شد، شک نکنید گروهی در حال دزدی هستند/زاکانی: مقام معظم رهبری معترضان را هم پاره تن خود می‌دانستند
کدام اساتید دانشگاه، حوادث اخیر کشور را پیش‌بینی کرده بودند؟
جزئیات بازداشت روز گذشته معترضان در تهران/تغییر در مهمترین مرجع نظارتی ائمه جمعه/معاون امنیتی استانداری قم: ما حرفه ای هستیم جواب نمی دهیم!/حسینیان: ریشه مشکلات ما همین دولت است
آقای جهانگیری اعتراض مردم را انکار نکنید؛ به صدایشان گوش کنید!
افکار عمومی ایران بیش از حد از موقعیت خود در منطقه غافل است؛اکنون زمان پیروی از گروه‌های سطحی و فانتزیک مانند «ری‌استارت» و «من‌وتو» و «آمد نیوز» نیست
«آقای علم الهدی» «آقای جهانگیری» مخاطب مردم شما هستید
لاغر شدن حیرت‌انگیز بازیگران معروف ایرانی
اعترافات یکی از دستگیرشدگان تجمع قزوین
تصویری متفاوت از نیروهای یگان ویژه در تهران
ده نکته پیرامون «9 دی» در سخنان رهبر معظم انقلاب
تصاویر تجمع خیابان انقلاب تهران
با واردکنندگان اصلی خودرو آشنا شوید؛ واردات چه خودروهایی به کشور کاملا ممنوع شد؟
تخریب اموال عمومی در اتفاقات امروز
مدارس تهران فردا تعطیل است +تکذیب

چهار سؤال از نماینده‌ مجلسی که خیال می‌کند حقوقش کم است!  (۲۵۸ نظر)

افکار عمومی ایران بیش از حد از موقعیت خود در منطقه غافل است؛اکنون زمان پیروی از گروه‌های سطحی و فانتزیک مانند «ری‌استارت» و «من‌وتو» و «آمد نیوز» نیست  (۲۰۱ نظر)

آقای جهانگیری اعتراض مردم را انکار نکنید؛ به صدایشان گوش کنید!  (۱۷۷ نظر)

«آقای علم الهدی» «آقای جهانگیری» مخاطب مردم شما هستید  (۱۶۶ نظر)

دولت هر وقت نرخ دستمزد را جهانی کرد، نرخ بنزین را هم جهانی کند/ مگر ما خودرو بین المللی داریم که بنزین با نرخ جهانی داشته باشیم؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

برای اولین بار در تاریخ، نمایندگان مجلس ایران پایتخت یک کشور دیگر را تعیین کردند!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی: آقای جهانگیری! مثل اپوزیسیون‌ها حرف نزن/تفسیر عجیب رسایی از اعتراضات مشهد  (۱۱۳ نظر)

100 هزار واحد مسکونی در بافت فرسوده تهران ساخته می‌شود/ 830 هزار شغل در سال 97 ایجاد می‌شود/ دولت یارانه نیازمندان را قطع نمی‌کند/ یارانه غیر نیازمندان را حذف می‌کنیم و به نیازمندان می‌دهیم  (۱۱۳ نظر)

اتفاقات چند روز گذشته همه را سردرگم کرد/ تخم مرغ عامل این ناآرامی ها نیست/ کسانی که باعث نا آرامی شدند، تبعات آن را نمی دانستند  (۱۰۴ نظر)

دولت قبل و نمایندگان مجلس اصولگرا حق ندارند طلبکار مردم باشند!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

از جذبم امتناع می‌کنند، چون سلیقه سیاسی‌ام با آنها همسان نیست!  (۹۳ نظر)

چه کسی پیشنهاد اکازیون خودروساز معتبر جهانی را رد کرد و چرا؟!  (۹۰ نظر)

حالا که اینترنت را محدود کردید، لطفا زیانش را هم حساب کرده و بپردازید!  (۸۸ نظر)

کار از دستبرد فکری گذشته؛ نام جدیدی برای این تقلب آشکار علمی بیابید! + سند  (۸۶ نظر)

کدام اساتید دانشگاه، حوادث اخیر کشور را پیش‌بینی کرده بودند؟  (۸۳ نظر)