Iranian officials take a firm stance against any foreign meddling in Iran’s internal affairs

Since the breakout of protests in some parts of Iran less than a week ago, Iran’s main international rivals and opponents have been trying to use it as an asset to pressure the Iranian government. High-ranking Iranian officials have reacted to the issue, condemning any foreign interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

Tabnak – Since the breakout of protests in some parts of Iran less than a week ago, Iran’s main international rivals and opponents have been trying to use it as an asset to pressure the Iranian government. High-ranking Iranian officials have reacted to the issue, condemning any foreign interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

In this vein, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi has denounced US officials' "duplicitous and opportunist" support for recent gatherings in protest against economic conditions in some Iranian cities.

"The great Iranian nation regards the opportunist and duplicitous support of the American officials for certain gatherings over the recent days in some Iranian cities as nothing but [part of] the deceit and hypocrisy of the US administration," Qassemi said on Saturday.

He condemned the "cheap, worthless and invalid" remarks by US officials and said, "The Iranian people attach no value to the opportunistic remarks by American officials and [President Donald] Trump himself." He emphasized that the Iranian people are the main pillar of the country's security and progress.

Also on Sunday, Qassemi slammed Canada's "meddlesome" stance on recent developments in Iran, saying it lacks any validity. "The Islamic Republic of Iran regards the meddlesome stance of the Canadian government as a violation of that country's legal and international commitments," he said.

He added that the Canadian government's position was not in conformity with remarks by the country's senior officials about the importance of improving interaction and dialogue with Iran.

"Unfortunately, the Canadian government's rhetoric is a rehash of the wrong, illogical and ineffective rhetoric of Canada's previous governments against the Iranian people and is inadmissible," the Iranian spokesperson pointed out.

Iran's Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli was another Iranian officials who took position on the issue saying that the US, Israel and the reactionary regimes of the region, which pretend to be supporting the rights of the Iranian people, lack a real understanding of the nation.

"Our enemies, especially those who have no standing in their countries and not been elected by people, have claimed to be supporting our people's rights in the past few days," he said on Sunday.

"The occupying Zionist regime, the reactionary regimes in the region and the US are gleefully turning over images in their faulty minds as if something were happening in Iran," Rahmani Fazli said. "They have not recognized our people yet," he added.

It should be noted that over the recent days, the demonstrators in the capital, Tehran, and other Iranian cities expressed their discontent with price hikes, unemployment and unauthorized credit institutions.

However, some foreign countries have been trying to represent the protests as a sign of Iranian people’s discontent toward the whole system, using it to start a new wave of pressures against Tehran.