پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۱۱۳بازدید
‍ پ

Brother of Istanbul attack victim: 'No faith in justice'

A year ago, doorman Fatih Cakmak was shot dead during a terrorist attack at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey. His family members regard him as a hero — but they feel abandoned in their grief.
کد خبر: ۷۶۰۵۱۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۵۹ 01 January 2018

A year ago, doorman Fatih Cakmak was shot dead during a terrorist attack at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey. His family members regard him as a hero — but they feel abandoned in their grief.

The Cakmak family is having its traditional picnic, yet nothing is as it was before. One of the five siblings is dead — murdered by an Islamist terrorist. "I have no idea how we got through this past year," insists Zafer Cakmak. "We're still numb."

His younger brother, Fatih Cakmak, was one of 39 victims of the attack on the Istanbul nightclub Reina, which took place on New Year's Eve 2016. The doorman worked for the company that provided the security personnel. To his friends and family, Fatih is a hero: He died trying to protect others. But they feel as if they're all alone in their grief. No one, it seems, wants to thank them for what their son and brother did.

'He loved his work'

The Cakmak family comes from Elazig in southeastern Turkey. Fatih and his brothers and sisters grew up in Mersin on the Turkish Mediterranean coast. The middle son, he didn't do particularly well at school, and there was no thought of him going on to further education. But he found a job — and a career — in the security industry, which he soon came to enjoy. His elder brother Zafer Cakmak doesn't remember Fatih ever complaining about his work, even though he sometimes worked on public holidays as well.

Fatih always took his work as a doorman and security guard very seriously, his brother says. He was never the pushy type; in an argument, he would try to mediate. And he was conscientious: He went on doing his job, even after it put his life in danger.

Attack in Besiktas

On December 10, 2016 — three weeks before the Reina night club attack — 34-year-old Fatih Cakmak was assigned to a football stadium for the premier league soccer match between Besiktas Istanbul and Bursaspor. Cakmak was a soccer fan, and stadium deployments were his favorites — although he liked it best when he was working at "his" club, city rivals Galatasaray. At the end of the assignment in Besiktas, Cakmak and his colleagues were on their way back from the stadium by bus.

As the bus turned into the crossroads in front of the Dolmabahce Palace, a car bomb went off. Shortly afterwards, an attacker blew himself up in a nearby park. At least 44 people died in the Besiktas attacks, including 30 police. The Cakmak family says they panicked when they heard the news — but Fatih survived.

Wrestled with attacker

Three weeks after the attack in Besiktas, on New Year's Eve 2016, Fatih Cakmak was already back at work as a security guard in the Reina nightclub, where he worked on a temporary basis. At first it was just a few days a week, later almost every day. The only days he didn't come in were when he was deployed at concerts or football games.

Zafer Cakmak says he's spoken with eyewitnesses to the events of that New Year's Eve. They told him that his younger brother threw himself on the attacker as he came through the door. They wrestled with each other, and Fatih succeeded in knocking the man's gun out of his hand. But then shots were fired. From where, no one knows. Fatih was hit eight times.

Weak security measures

His family is suing the Reina nightclub for 1.2 million Turkish lira (about 265,000 euros) compensation for pain and suffering. The family is convinced that the club bears some of the responsibility for the massacre. They say the attack was made possible because of inadequate security measures.

In their statement before the court, the family said: "The management had failed to take security measures, even though it had been warned that an attack of this kind was possible. In this way it made itself partly responsible."

The owners have admitted that they were in fact warned about an attack, ten days earlier. Nonetheless, eyewitnesses reported that the police presence was very low compared to other places in the city.

'No hope of getting justice'

Fatih's brother Zafer Cakmak told DW there are still a lot of unanswered questions. "The Reina is like a fortress. How could this person get in there with a gun? If he was assuming he would probably die in the attack, he would have strapped a bomb to his body."

The "Islamic State" (IS) armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Security measures for this year’s New Year celebrations in Istanbul were tightened considerably, due to fears of more attacks. According to media reports, hundreds of suspected extremist militants were arrested in Turkey in the days leading up to the New Year.

The trial of the principal suspect in the 2016 attacks and his 56 alleged accomplices began on December 11. The defendant, a 34-year-old Uzbek man, is charged with murder and "attempting to overthrow the constitutional order." He faces up to 40 life sentences.

But Zafer Cakmak has little faith in the justice system. The trial in the Reina case is a farce, he says: They're just trying to bring the matter to a conclusion. "I have no hope that justice will be done," the victim's brother told DW.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

کدخدایی: فتنه ۸۸ می‌تواند برگردد/موسوی لاری حکم احمدی‌نژٰاد را به خاطر پرونده مالی امضا نمی‌کرد

کدخدایی: فتنه ۸۸ می‌تواند برگردد/موسوی لاری حکم احمدی‌نژٰاد را به خاطر پرونده مالی امضا نمی‌کرد

جزئیات بازداشت روز گذشته معترضان در تهران/تغییر در مهمترین مرجع نظارتی ائمه جمعه/معاون امنیتی استانداری...

جزئیات بازداشت روز گذشته معترضان در تهران/تغییر در مهمترین مرجع نظارتی ائمه جمعه/معاون امنیتی استانداری...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

جزئیات طرح ترافیک جدید تهران

رسوایی انرون چیست؟

مهدی طارمی ترانسفر به لیگ بلژیک را هم نپذیرفت

۷ کشته درپی سقوط یک بالگرد روسی در سوریه

انهدام باند سرقت لوازم داخلی خودرو

افزایش قیمت رسمی یورو

تبریک ترامپ به دشمنانش در شب سال نو میلادی

۱۲۰ زخمی در آتش‌بازی‌های سال نو میلادی در بغداد

بررسی خودرو جنگی ام2 برادلی

وب گردی

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

نمونه تماشایی گذار از سنت به صنعت را در این کشور ببینید

خواص بی نظیر سمنو برای سلامت و بارداری

راهکارهای به‌روز برای تعیین حداقل دستمزد

تور اقتصادی آفریقا و فرصت‌هایی که نباید از دست داد

ساده و ثابت؛ راز لباس پوشیدن ابرپولدارها

کجا برویم که به بچه‌ها خوش بگذرد؟

نوازنده ۷۰ ساله‌ای که ناچار است باربری کند

آويز اسم ساخت ويژه طلا و جواهر

پر جاذبه ترین کشور دنیا!

یازدهمین نمایشگاه بین المللی کالا

دارای پنج ستاره ایمنی از موسسهNHTSA

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی: آقای جهانگیری! مثل اپوزیسیون‌ها حرف نزن/تفسیر عجیب رسایی از اعتراضات مشهد
شکل گیری تجمع اعتراضی در دانشگاه تهران و میدان انقلاب/اعلام برائت محصولی از احمدی نژاد/هر زمان فضای سیاسی شلوغ شد، شک نکنید گروهی در حال دزدی هستند/زاکانی: مقام معظم رهبری معترضان را هم پاره تن خود می‌دانستند
آقای جهانگیری اعتراض مردم را انکار نکنید؛ به صدایشان گوش کنید!
جزئیات بازداشت روز گذشته معترضان در تهران/تغییر در مهمترین مرجع نظارتی ائمه جمعه/معاون امنیتی استانداری قم: ما حرفه ای هستیم جواب نمی دهیم!/حسینیان: ریشه مشکلات ما همین دولت است
«آقای علم الهدی» «آقای جهانگیری» مخاطب مردم شما هستید
لاغر شدن حیرت‌انگیز بازیگران معروف ایرانی
ده نکته پیرامون «9 دی» در سخنان رهبر معظم انقلاب
با واردکنندگان اصلی خودرو آشنا شوید؛ واردات چه خودروهایی به کشور کاملا ممنوع شد؟
اعترافات یکی از دستگیرشدگان تجمع قزوین
افکار عمومی ایران بیش از حد از موقعیت خود در منطقه غافل است؛اکنون زمان پیروی از گروه‌های سطحی و فانتزیک مانند «ری‌استارت» و «من‌وتو» و «آمد نیوز» نیست
تخریب اموال عمومی در اتفاقات امروز
تصاویر تجمع خیابان انقلاب تهران
مدارس تهران فردا تعطیل است +تکذیب
آژیر خطر برای همه/ احساس ناامیدی، تبعیض و بی پناهی عامل اعتراضات مردم/سوار بر موج اعتراضات بحق مردم/اجرای مردمی اصل ۲۷/تئوری احمدی نژاد چیست؟
رهبر انقلاب شب گذشته به دیدار چه کسی رفتند؟

چهار سؤال از نماینده‌ مجلسی که خیال می‌کند حقوقش کم است!  (۲۵۸ نظر)

آقای جهانگیری اعتراض مردم را انکار نکنید؛ به صدایشان گوش کنید!  (۱۷۷ نظر)

«آقای علم الهدی» «آقای جهانگیری» مخاطب مردم شما هستید  (۱۶۶ نظر)

دولت هر وقت نرخ دستمزد را جهانی کرد، نرخ بنزین را هم جهانی کند/ مگر ما خودرو بین المللی داریم که بنزین با نرخ جهانی داشته باشیم؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

برای اولین بار در تاریخ، نمایندگان مجلس ایران پایتخت یک کشور دیگر را تعیین کردند!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی: آقای جهانگیری! مثل اپوزیسیون‌ها حرف نزن/تفسیر عجیب رسایی از اعتراضات مشهد  (۱۱۳ نظر)

100 هزار واحد مسکونی در بافت فرسوده تهران ساخته می‌شود/ 830 هزار شغل در سال 97 ایجاد می‌شود/ دولت یارانه نیازمندان را قطع نمی‌کند/ یارانه غیر نیازمندان را حذف می‌کنیم و به نیازمندان می‌دهیم  (۱۱۳ نظر)

اتفاقات چند روز گذشته همه را سردرگم کرد/ تخم مرغ عامل این ناآرامی ها نیست/ کسانی که باعث نا آرامی شدند، تبعات آن را نمی دانستند  (۱۰۴ نظر)

دولت قبل و نمایندگان مجلس اصولگرا حق ندارند طلبکار مردم باشند!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

از جذبم امتناع می‌کنند، چون سلیقه سیاسی‌ام با آنها همسان نیست!  (۹۳ نظر)

چه کسی پیشنهاد اکازیون خودروساز معتبر جهانی را رد کرد و چرا؟!  (۹۰ نظر)

کار از دستبرد فکری گذشته؛ نام جدیدی برای این تقلب آشکار علمی بیابید! + سند  (۸۶ نظر)

بیم آن می‌رود، مسئولان به زودی طلبکار مردم شوند!  (۸۳ نظر)

علم الهدی: جریان مقابل ما در یک انتخابات مهندسی شده به قدرت دست یافت/پر و بال احمدی‌نژاد قیچی شده است/آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: تاکنون ریالی بودجه دولتی نگرفته‌ام/پاسخ تند زنگنه به صدا و سیما  (۸۲ نظر)

افکار عمومی ایران بیش از حد از موقعیت خود در منطقه غافل است؛اکنون زمان پیروی از گروه‌های سطحی و فانتزیک مانند «ری‌استارت» و «من‌وتو» و «آمد نیوز» نیست  (۸۲ نظر)