North Korea completes creating national nuclear force - leader

North Korea completed establishing the national nuclear force in 2017, the country’s leader Kim Jong Un said in a New Year address broadcasted by the country’s state TV on Monday.
"We completed the creation of our country’s national nuclear forces," he said in a speech to sum up the results of the outgoing year 2017.
"The nuclear button is always on my working desk," the North Korean leader added.
سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.نظر شما