North Korea completes creating national nuclear force - leader

North Korea completed establishing the national nuclear force in 2017, the country’s leader Kim Jong Un said in a New Year address broadcasted by the country’s state TV on Monday.

"We completed the creation of our country’s national nuclear forces," he said in a speech to sum up the results of the outgoing year 2017.

"The nuclear button is always on my working desk," the North Korean leader added.