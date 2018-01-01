پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۱۱۹بازدید
‍ پ

Has The U.S. Ignited A Global Corporate Tax-Cutting War?

The alarm has sounded about the dire global implications of the U.S. decrease in corporate income tax rates that began with the start of 2018, raising the specter of the ‘beggar thy neighbor’ trade wars during the Depression when countries slapped on high tariffs to protect their home turfs.
کد خبر: ۷۶۰۵۰۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۴۹ 01 January 2018

The alarm has sounded about the dire global implications of the U.S. decrease in corporate income tax rates that began with the start of 2018, raising the specter of the ‘beggar thy neighbor’ trade wars during the Depression when countries slapped on high tariffs to protect their home turfs. Just days after the enactment of the new U.S. tax law, European leaders suggested they may challenge Washington’s move in the World Trade Organization; China announced it would slash its corporate income tax on foreign investment to zero retroactive to January 2017; and Russia proposed to eliminate fully its already low tax on capital repatriated from abroad.

These all make for good headlines, but they rest on a false zero-sum game notion that as a government lowers its corporate tax rates, the response will be sizeable inbound investment flows to the detriment of other jurisdictions. More important is that decreases in corporate income tax rates or even proactive investment incentives while certainly making a contemplated commercial venture more attractive, they rarely are the most decisive factor driving a ‘go/no-go’ investment decision.

President Trump made no bones about the fact both during and after the 2016 campaign that the key plank of his economic policy program after he entered the Oval Office would be to lower the U.S. corporate tax rate. In part he was egged on because among the globe’s advanced economies—the 35 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)—the U.S. had the highest top corporate income tax rate—39%, which is the total of federal and state and local taxes. The OECD average in 2017 was approximately 25%. Moreover, over the course of 2017, seven of the OECD countries reduced their corporate tax rates by an average of 2.7%, with Hungary and Italy registering the largest decreases, from 19% to 9%, and 31% to 28%, respectively.

 

But don’t let these data fool you. These are statutory corporate tax rates; not the rates many companies in the U.S. actually pay to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Businesses' total tax liabilities are diminished significantly by a slew of deductions and credits. Thus, their effectivetax rates are much lower.

Internationally comparable data on effective corporate tax rates for 2017 are not available for all of the OECD countries. The most recent systematic data are for 2012 and only for the G20 countries, many, but not all, of whom are in the OECD. These data show that the top effective corporate rate for the U.S. was about 19%. While this above the average G20 effective corporate tax rate, it is almost identical to the rate in the UK and somewhat below Japan’s rate. By way of comparison, the U.S. corporate income tax rate today is considerably lower than it was in the late 1960s when it stood at approximately 53%.

To say that the substantive quality—indeed the quantity—of the debate over business taxes in the U.S. during 2017 was disappointing would be an understatement. It did not serve the country well in helping the citizenry understand the reality of tax policy toward business in the U.S. The sound bites and rhetoric coming from the White House and Capitol Hill often cast taxes on business income as instruments of government punishment. They are not.

The accurate, dispassionate view is that setting of business income tax policy requires striking a balance between raising revenue to help defray legitimate government expenses to maintain a domestic environment in which businesses can be launched and thrive (such as the national infrastructure network) and maintaining, indeed sharpening, the competitiveness of U.S. corporations in world commerce.

The key is to strike a proper and consistent balance. But balance in one country will unlikely be the same for another due to cross-national differences in political philosophy; the role of sub-central governmental units in provision of public services; culture; population size; geographic scale and other characteristics.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

کدخدایی: فتنه ۸۸ می‌تواند برگردد/موسوی لاری حکم احمدی‌نژٰاد را به خاطر پرونده مالی امضا نمی‌کرد

کدخدایی: فتنه ۸۸ می‌تواند برگردد/موسوی لاری حکم احمدی‌نژٰاد را به خاطر پرونده مالی امضا نمی‌کرد

جزئیات بازداشت روز گذشته معترضان در تهران/تغییر در مهمترین مرجع نظارتی ائمه جمعه/معاون امنیتی استانداری...

جزئیات بازداشت روز گذشته معترضان در تهران/تغییر در مهمترین مرجع نظارتی ائمه جمعه/معاون امنیتی استانداری...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

جزئیات طرح ترافیک جدید تهران

رسوایی انرون چیست؟

مهدی طارمی ترانسفر به لیگ بلژیک را هم نپذیرفت

۷ کشته درپی سقوط یک بالگرد روسی در سوریه

انهدام باند سرقت لوازم داخلی خودرو

افزایش قیمت رسمی یورو

تبریک ترامپ به دشمنانش در شب سال نو میلادی

۱۲۰ زخمی در آتش‌بازی‌های سال نو میلادی در بغداد

بررسی خودرو جنگی ام2 برادلی

وب گردی

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

نمونه تماشایی گذار از سنت به صنعت را در این کشور ببینید

خواص بی نظیر سمنو برای سلامت و بارداری

راهکارهای به‌روز برای تعیین حداقل دستمزد

تور اقتصادی آفریقا و فرصت‌هایی که نباید از دست داد

ساده و ثابت؛ راز لباس پوشیدن ابرپولدارها

کجا برویم که به بچه‌ها خوش بگذرد؟

نوازنده ۷۰ ساله‌ای که ناچار است باربری کند

آويز اسم ساخت ويژه طلا و جواهر

پر جاذبه ترین کشور دنیا!

یازدهمین نمایشگاه بین المللی کالا

دارای پنج ستاره ایمنی از موسسهNHTSA

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی: آقای جهانگیری! مثل اپوزیسیون‌ها حرف نزن/تفسیر عجیب رسایی از اعتراضات مشهد
شکل گیری تجمع اعتراضی در دانشگاه تهران و میدان انقلاب/اعلام برائت محصولی از احمدی نژاد/هر زمان فضای سیاسی شلوغ شد، شک نکنید گروهی در حال دزدی هستند/زاکانی: مقام معظم رهبری معترضان را هم پاره تن خود می‌دانستند
آقای جهانگیری اعتراض مردم را انکار نکنید؛ به صدایشان گوش کنید!
جزئیات بازداشت روز گذشته معترضان در تهران/تغییر در مهمترین مرجع نظارتی ائمه جمعه/معاون امنیتی استانداری قم: ما حرفه ای هستیم جواب نمی دهیم!/حسینیان: ریشه مشکلات ما همین دولت است
«آقای علم الهدی» «آقای جهانگیری» مخاطب مردم شما هستید
لاغر شدن حیرت‌انگیز بازیگران معروف ایرانی
ده نکته پیرامون «9 دی» در سخنان رهبر معظم انقلاب
با واردکنندگان اصلی خودرو آشنا شوید؛ واردات چه خودروهایی به کشور کاملا ممنوع شد؟
اعترافات یکی از دستگیرشدگان تجمع قزوین
افکار عمومی ایران بیش از حد از موقعیت خود در منطقه غافل است؛اکنون زمان پیروی از گروه‌های سطحی و فانتزیک مانند «ری‌استارت» و «من‌وتو» و «آمد نیوز» نیست
تخریب اموال عمومی در اتفاقات امروز
تصاویر تجمع خیابان انقلاب تهران
مدارس تهران فردا تعطیل است +تکذیب
آژیر خطر برای همه/ احساس ناامیدی، تبعیض و بی پناهی عامل اعتراضات مردم/سوار بر موج اعتراضات بحق مردم/اجرای مردمی اصل ۲۷/تئوری احمدی نژاد چیست؟
رهبر انقلاب شب گذشته به دیدار چه کسی رفتند؟

چهار سؤال از نماینده‌ مجلسی که خیال می‌کند حقوقش کم است!  (۲۵۸ نظر)

آقای جهانگیری اعتراض مردم را انکار نکنید؛ به صدایشان گوش کنید!  (۱۷۷ نظر)

«آقای علم الهدی» «آقای جهانگیری» مخاطب مردم شما هستید  (۱۶۶ نظر)

دولت هر وقت نرخ دستمزد را جهانی کرد، نرخ بنزین را هم جهانی کند/ مگر ما خودرو بین المللی داریم که بنزین با نرخ جهانی داشته باشیم؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

برای اولین بار در تاریخ، نمایندگان مجلس ایران پایتخت یک کشور دیگر را تعیین کردند!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی: آقای جهانگیری! مثل اپوزیسیون‌ها حرف نزن/تفسیر عجیب رسایی از اعتراضات مشهد  (۱۱۳ نظر)

100 هزار واحد مسکونی در بافت فرسوده تهران ساخته می‌شود/ 830 هزار شغل در سال 97 ایجاد می‌شود/ دولت یارانه نیازمندان را قطع نمی‌کند/ یارانه غیر نیازمندان را حذف می‌کنیم و به نیازمندان می‌دهیم  (۱۱۳ نظر)

اتفاقات چند روز گذشته همه را سردرگم کرد/ تخم مرغ عامل این ناآرامی ها نیست/ کسانی که باعث نا آرامی شدند، تبعات آن را نمی دانستند  (۱۰۴ نظر)

دولت قبل و نمایندگان مجلس اصولگرا حق ندارند طلبکار مردم باشند!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

از جذبم امتناع می‌کنند، چون سلیقه سیاسی‌ام با آنها همسان نیست!  (۹۳ نظر)

چه کسی پیشنهاد اکازیون خودروساز معتبر جهانی را رد کرد و چرا؟!  (۹۰ نظر)

کار از دستبرد فکری گذشته؛ نام جدیدی برای این تقلب آشکار علمی بیابید! + سند  (۸۶ نظر)

بیم آن می‌رود، مسئولان به زودی طلبکار مردم شوند!  (۸۳ نظر)

علم الهدی: جریان مقابل ما در یک انتخابات مهندسی شده به قدرت دست یافت/پر و بال احمدی‌نژاد قیچی شده است/آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: تاکنون ریالی بودجه دولتی نگرفته‌ام/پاسخ تند زنگنه به صدا و سیما  (۸۲ نظر)

افکار عمومی ایران بیش از حد از موقعیت خود در منطقه غافل است؛اکنون زمان پیروی از گروه‌های سطحی و فانتزیک مانند «ری‌استارت» و «من‌وتو» و «آمد نیوز» نیست  (۸۲ نظر)