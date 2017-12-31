پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
۴۳۴بازدید
‍ پ

Singaporean ISIS fighter appears in another ISIS video, shown executing a man

A second propaganda video by terror group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) featuring Singaporean Megat Shahdan Abdul Samad has surfaced.
کد خبر: ۷۶۰۱۸۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۵۴ 31 December 2017

A second propaganda video by terror group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) featuring Singaporean Megat Shahdan Abdul Samad has surfaced.

This time, he goes beyond rallying fighters to join ISIS, which is based largely in the desert along the Iraqi-Syrian border. In the graphic video, he and two other men dressed in military fatigues are shown executing three men by shooting them.

Shahdan, 39, was last known to have appeared in a 3 1/2 minute ISIS clip in September, in which he praised East Asian fighters, called for extremists to join the terror group's efforts in East Asia or the Middle East, and challenged Britain's Prince Harry to a fight.

The newly-surfaced clip, which has been shared on social media and messaging groups, is over eight minutes long. It shows footage of bombings and vehicle attacks, interspersed with scenes at places like stadiums and parties.

 

Security experts who spoke to The Straits Times believe the video to be authentic. It is believed to have been first posted on Friday (Dec 29).

When contacted, the Ministry of Home Affairs said it has "no further updates on this video".

It is the first known video of a Singaporean participating in an execution for ISIS, which suggests that Shahdan is in some kind of leadership role, said S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) senior analyst Jasminder Singh.

Dr Kumar Ramakrishna of RSIS said this latest development drives home in a very strong way the dangers of being indoctrinated with extremist ideology.

"Singaporeans may think we are educated, but even people in our particular day and age, given exposure to extremist ideology, can be influenced to such an extent... where they can so dehumanise other people not seen to be part of their circle that they can just murder them in cold blood," he said.

"It shows why extremist ideology is so dangerous and has to continue to be countered," he added.

Another man whom experts believe to be also Southeast Asian but not from Singapore is also featured in the video. This suggests that the Southeast Asian fighters have most likely regrouped, as Shahdan did not appear with other Southeast Asians in the previous video, said Singh.

Shahdan, who had been a secret society member in Singapore with a string of drug and criminal convictions, went to the Middle East to work in 2014, where he was believed to have been radicalised. He later made his way to Syria to join ISIS.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said after the previous video was released that the Internal Security Department had been keeping tabs on Shahdan.

The new video is specifically timed to incite attacks at New Year celebrations, said Professor Rohan Gunaratna, head of the International Centre for Political Violence and Terrorism Research in Singapore.

"At a time when ISIS is shrinking in its battle space in Iraq and Syria, it is sending a message that it is still capable of mounting attacks and terrorising the public," he said. "With its core depleting and global expansion, ISIS will focus on propaganda in the coming months and years."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

کدخدایی: فتنه ۸۸ می‌تواند برگردد/موسوی لاری حکم احمدی‌نژٰاد را به خاطر پرونده مالی امضا نمی‌کرد

کدخدایی: فتنه ۸۸ می‌تواند برگردد/موسوی لاری حکم احمدی‌نژٰاد را به خاطر پرونده مالی امضا نمی‌کرد

شکل گیری تجمع اعتراضی در دانشگاه تهران و میدان انقلاب/اعلام برائت محصولی از احمدی نژاد/هر زمان فضای سیاسی...

شکل گیری تجمع اعتراضی در دانشگاه تهران و میدان انقلاب/اعلام برائت محصولی از احمدی نژاد/هر زمان فضای سیاسی...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

جانشین‌های کیانی و عالیشاه مقابل استقلال

همبازی قدوس برای بازی دراستقلال به ایران نمی آید

تاکید گاردین بر اشتباه بزرگ سینمای ایران درباره اسکار 2018

طرح ترافیک چگونه در تهران ایجاد شد

خالص بدهی دولت اعلام شد

رسیدگی به دو پرونده در دادگاه دکل نفتی

هیلاری هم نگران ایران شد!

افزایش قد پس از ۱۸ سالگی امکان‌پذیر است؟

ناگفته‌های نوری مالکی از اعدام صدام

درآمد6میلیاردی ازفروش پیراهن تیم ملی،اینگونه ممکن می شود

گران قیمت ترین سیگارهای جهان

۳۴ کشته در حملات جنگنده‌های عربستان به حدیده

جهانبخش بجای هونتلار در تیم منتخب لیگ هلند+عکس

کاریکاتور: در حاشیه رفتن دختران به ورزشگاه‌ها

پرسش رشیدپور از عارف درباره معترضان

وب گردی

راهکارهای به‌روز برای تعیین حداقل دستمزد

تور اقتصادی آفریقا و فرصت‌هایی که نباید از دست داد

ساده و ثابت؛ راز لباس پوشیدن ابرپولدارها

کجا برویم که به بچه‌ها خوش بگذرد؟

نوازنده ۷۰ ساله‌ای که ناچار است باربری کند

آويز اسم ساخت ويژه طلا و جواهر

پر جاذبه ترین کشور دنیا!

یازدهمین نمایشگاه بین المللی کالا

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

معرفی خاصیت انواع دمنوش گیاهی

دارای پنج ستاره ایمنی از موسسهNHTSA

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

فرماندار مشهد: تجمع مشهد غیرقانونی بود/ روایت مصلحی از فتنه‌ یک آقازاده با کمک زن‌ زناکار/کنایه تند باهنر به احمدی‌نژاد/اگر امام زنده بودتلگرام فیلتر نمی‌شد
احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی: آقای جهانگیری! مثل اپوزیسیون‌ها حرف نزن/تفسیر عجیب رسایی از اعتراضات مشهد
آقای جهانگیری اعتراض مردم را انکار نکنید؛ به صدایشان گوش کنید!
شکل گیری تجمع اعتراضی در دانشگاه تهران و میدان انقلاب/اعلام برائت محصولی از احمدی نژاد/هر زمان فضای سیاسی شلوغ شد، شک نکنید گروهی در حال دزدی هستند/زاکانی: مقام معظم رهبری معترضان را هم پاره تن خود می‌دانستند
ده نکته پیرامون «9 دی» در سخنان رهبر معظم انقلاب
با واردکنندگان اصلی خودرو آشنا شوید؛ واردات چه خودروهایی به کشور کاملا ممنوع شد؟
لاغر شدن حیرت‌انگیز بازیگران معروف ایرانی
آژیر خطر برای همه/ احساس ناامیدی، تبعیض و بی پناهی عامل اعتراضات مردم/سوار بر موج اعتراضات بحق مردم/اجرای مردمی اصل ۲۷/تئوری احمدی نژاد چیست؟
مهریه عجیب خانم بازیگر
تخریب اموال عمومی در اتفاقات امروز
مدارس تهران فردا تعطیل است +تکذیب
تجمع اعتراضی در میدان انقلاب و دانشگاه تهران
واکنش محسن رضایی به اعتراضات مردمی
عذرخواهی که برخی از طرفداران قطب احمدی نژاد به برخی مردم بدهکارند!
بیم آن می‌رود، مسئولان به زودی طلبکار مردم شوند!

چهار سؤال از نماینده‌ مجلسی که خیال می‌کند حقوقش کم است!  (۲۵۸ نظر)

آقای جهانگیری اعتراض مردم را انکار نکنید؛ به صدایشان گوش کنید!  (۱۷۷ نظر)

میرسلیم: بنزین باید 4500 تومان شود  (۱۶۲ نظر)

از اقرار بادمجان به ولایت تا دریاهایی که شیعه و سنی هستند!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

اعتراض امام جمعه رودبار به انتصاب بخشدار اهل سنت/حقوق نمایندگی مجلس کفاف زندگی مان را نمی دهد/علت سفر هاشمی‌شاهرودی به خارج از کشور/وزرا حاضرند ویدئوی منزل خود را منتشر کنند؟  (۱۲۹ نظر)

دولت هر وقت نرخ دستمزد را جهانی کرد، نرخ بنزین را هم جهانی کند/ مگر ما خودرو بین المللی داریم که بنزین با نرخ جهانی داشته باشیم؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

برای اولین بار در تاریخ، نمایندگان مجلس ایران پایتخت یک کشور دیگر را تعیین کردند!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی: آقای جهانگیری! مثل اپوزیسیون‌ها حرف نزن/تفسیر عجیب رسایی از اعتراضات مشهد  (۱۱۳ نظر)

دولت قبل و نمایندگان مجلس اصولگرا حق ندارند طلبکار مردم باشند!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

از جذبم امتناع می‌کنند، چون سلیقه سیاسی‌ام با آنها همسان نیست!  (۹۳ نظر)

چه کسی پیشنهاد اکازیون خودروساز معتبر جهانی را رد کرد و چرا؟!  (۹۰ نظر)

کار از دستبرد فکری گذشته؛ نام جدیدی برای این تقلب آشکار علمی بیابید! + سند  (۸۶ نظر)

بیم آن می‌رود، مسئولان به زودی طلبکار مردم شوند!  (۸۳ نظر)

علم الهدی: جریان مقابل ما در یک انتخابات مهندسی شده به قدرت دست یافت/پر و بال احمدی‌نژاد قیچی شده است/آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: تاکنون ریالی بودجه دولتی نگرفته‌ام/پاسخ تند زنگنه به صدا و سیما  (۸۲ نظر)

جهانی هستیم یا ایرانی؛ آنچه قیمت بنزین می‌گوید و آنچه دستمزد فریاد می‌زند!  (۷۷ نظر)