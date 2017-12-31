پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۴۱۴بازدید
‍ پ

What next for Brexit in 2018?

Anyone who tells you they know how Brexit is going to play out in 2018 isn't to be trusted.
کد خبر: ۷۶۰۱۸۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۵۰ 31 December 2017

Anyone who tells you they know how Brexit is going to play out in 2018 isn't to be trusted.

After last year's rollercoaster, almost anything could happen.

Another general election? A big shift in the public mood? Both are possibilities - perhaps unlikely, but not to be ruled out entirely.

The only predictable thing is unpredictability. And among both arch-Brexiteers, and ardent Remainers, there is a sense that it is still all to play for.

But the government insists that the UK will leave the EU on March 29 2019, and in the meantime Brexit negotiations will gather pace. Welcome to phase two.


What next?

So what is supposed to happen next?

First of all, the joint EU-UK report on "sufficient progress" needs to be turned into a legal text that will form the basis of a formal withdrawal agreement. And there are still plenty of details that remain unresolved.A welcome to Northern Ireland road sign signalling the crossing of the border between north and southImage copyrig

Expect the debate about what "full alignment" at the Irish border really means to re-emerge at regular intervals.


Transition

At the end of January, formal negotiations are also due to begin on a transition period after Brexit.

The EU's position is that the transition has to take place under all existing rules and regulations (including budget payments, the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice and the free movement of people), and that it should come to an end on 31 December 2020.

No-one in the UK seems entirely happy about the transition proposals. Many businesses say it won't be long enough for them to be ready for a new world after the UK leaves. On the other hand, many supporters of Brexit say the transition will leave the UK as a "vassal state" - following rules without any say in making them.

The future

Either way, the idea of a transition suggests that you know where you are heading. But the debate on the "end state" of Brexit has barely begun.

Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to give another big speech on Brexit - perhaps in early February - which may give us further clues about what the UK actually wants.

But first she needs to reach some sort of consensus within her own cabinet. Does the UK stick as close as possible to the EU after Brexit, to try to preserve current economic links? Or does it forge a new path on its own?

The best of both worlds may not be on offer. But formal negotiations on the outlines of a future relationship - on trade, security and so on - are not expected to start until April.


Ratification

It will be, says the European Council President Donald Tusk, a "furious race against time". The EU wants to have the withdrawal agreement (including transition arrangements), and a broad political declaration about the future relationship (NOT a full trade deal), finalised by October.European Council president Donald TuskImage copyrigh

That will give time for the withdrawal agreement to be ratified in full before the UK leaves in March 2019. It needs the approval of a qualified majority of the remaining 27 EU member states, as well as simple majorities in the UK and European parliaments.

Until those votes are cast, no-one can say for sure that the withdrawal agreement will be successfully concluded.

So Brexit will continue to take up an enormous amount of political time and energy throughout the year.

Anyone hoping for certainty should probably look away now.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

کدخدایی: فتنه ۸۸ می‌تواند برگردد/موسوی لاری حکم احمدی‌نژٰاد را به خاطر پرونده مالی امضا نمی‌کرد

کدخدایی: فتنه ۸۸ می‌تواند برگردد/موسوی لاری حکم احمدی‌نژٰاد را به خاطر پرونده مالی امضا نمی‌کرد

شکل گیری تجمع اعتراضی در دانشگاه تهران و میدان انقلاب/اعلام برائت محصولی از احمدی نژاد/هر زمان فضای سیاسی...

شکل گیری تجمع اعتراضی در دانشگاه تهران و میدان انقلاب/اعلام برائت محصولی از احمدی نژاد/هر زمان فضای سیاسی...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

جانشین‌های کیانی و عالیشاه مقابل استقلال

همبازی قدوس برای بازی دراستقلال به ایران نمی آید

تاکید گاردین بر اشتباه بزرگ سینمای ایران درباره اسکار 2018

طرح ترافیک چگونه در تهران ایجاد شد

خالص بدهی دولت اعلام شد

رسیدگی به دو پرونده در دادگاه دکل نفتی

هیلاری هم نگران ایران شد!

افزایش قد پس از ۱۸ سالگی امکان‌پذیر است؟

ناگفته‌های نوری مالکی از اعدام صدام

درآمد6میلیاردی ازفروش پیراهن تیم ملی،اینگونه ممکن می شود

گران قیمت ترین سیگارهای جهان

۳۴ کشته در حملات جنگنده‌های عربستان به حدیده

جهانبخش بجای هونتلار در تیم منتخب لیگ هلند+عکس

کاریکاتور: در حاشیه رفتن دختران به ورزشگاه‌ها

پرسش رشیدپور از عارف درباره معترضان

وب گردی

راهکارهای به‌روز برای تعیین حداقل دستمزد

تور اقتصادی آفریقا و فرصت‌هایی که نباید از دست داد

ساده و ثابت؛ راز لباس پوشیدن ابرپولدارها

کجا برویم که به بچه‌ها خوش بگذرد؟

نوازنده ۷۰ ساله‌ای که ناچار است باربری کند

آويز اسم ساخت ويژه طلا و جواهر

پر جاذبه ترین کشور دنیا!

یازدهمین نمایشگاه بین المللی کالا

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

معرفی خاصیت انواع دمنوش گیاهی

دارای پنج ستاره ایمنی از موسسهNHTSA

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

فرماندار مشهد: تجمع مشهد غیرقانونی بود/ روایت مصلحی از فتنه‌ یک آقازاده با کمک زن‌ زناکار/کنایه تند باهنر به احمدی‌نژاد/اگر امام زنده بودتلگرام فیلتر نمی‌شد
احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی: آقای جهانگیری! مثل اپوزیسیون‌ها حرف نزن/تفسیر عجیب رسایی از اعتراضات مشهد
آقای جهانگیری اعتراض مردم را انکار نکنید؛ به صدایشان گوش کنید!
شکل گیری تجمع اعتراضی در دانشگاه تهران و میدان انقلاب/اعلام برائت محصولی از احمدی نژاد/هر زمان فضای سیاسی شلوغ شد، شک نکنید گروهی در حال دزدی هستند/زاکانی: مقام معظم رهبری معترضان را هم پاره تن خود می‌دانستند
ده نکته پیرامون «9 دی» در سخنان رهبر معظم انقلاب
با واردکنندگان اصلی خودرو آشنا شوید؛ واردات چه خودروهایی به کشور کاملا ممنوع شد؟
لاغر شدن حیرت‌انگیز بازیگران معروف ایرانی
آژیر خطر برای همه/ احساس ناامیدی، تبعیض و بی پناهی عامل اعتراضات مردم/سوار بر موج اعتراضات بحق مردم/اجرای مردمی اصل ۲۷/تئوری احمدی نژاد چیست؟
مهریه عجیب خانم بازیگر
تخریب اموال عمومی در اتفاقات امروز
مدارس تهران فردا تعطیل است +تکذیب
تجمع اعتراضی در میدان انقلاب و دانشگاه تهران
واکنش محسن رضایی به اعتراضات مردمی
عذرخواهی که برخی از طرفداران قطب احمدی نژاد به برخی مردم بدهکارند!
بیم آن می‌رود، مسئولان به زودی طلبکار مردم شوند!

چهار سؤال از نماینده‌ مجلسی که خیال می‌کند حقوقش کم است!  (۲۵۸ نظر)

آقای جهانگیری اعتراض مردم را انکار نکنید؛ به صدایشان گوش کنید!  (۱۷۷ نظر)

میرسلیم: بنزین باید 4500 تومان شود  (۱۶۲ نظر)

از اقرار بادمجان به ولایت تا دریاهایی که شیعه و سنی هستند!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

اعتراض امام جمعه رودبار به انتصاب بخشدار اهل سنت/حقوق نمایندگی مجلس کفاف زندگی مان را نمی دهد/علت سفر هاشمی‌شاهرودی به خارج از کشور/وزرا حاضرند ویدئوی منزل خود را منتشر کنند؟  (۱۲۹ نظر)

دولت هر وقت نرخ دستمزد را جهانی کرد، نرخ بنزین را هم جهانی کند/ مگر ما خودرو بین المللی داریم که بنزین با نرخ جهانی داشته باشیم؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

برای اولین بار در تاریخ، نمایندگان مجلس ایران پایتخت یک کشور دیگر را تعیین کردند!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی: آقای جهانگیری! مثل اپوزیسیون‌ها حرف نزن/تفسیر عجیب رسایی از اعتراضات مشهد  (۱۱۳ نظر)

دولت قبل و نمایندگان مجلس اصولگرا حق ندارند طلبکار مردم باشند!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

از جذبم امتناع می‌کنند، چون سلیقه سیاسی‌ام با آنها همسان نیست!  (۹۳ نظر)

چه کسی پیشنهاد اکازیون خودروساز معتبر جهانی را رد کرد و چرا؟!  (۹۰ نظر)

کار از دستبرد فکری گذشته؛ نام جدیدی برای این تقلب آشکار علمی بیابید! + سند  (۸۶ نظر)

بیم آن می‌رود، مسئولان به زودی طلبکار مردم شوند!  (۸۳ نظر)

علم الهدی: جریان مقابل ما در یک انتخابات مهندسی شده به قدرت دست یافت/پر و بال احمدی‌نژاد قیچی شده است/آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: تاکنون ریالی بودجه دولتی نگرفته‌ام/پاسخ تند زنگنه به صدا و سیما  (۸۲ نظر)

جهانی هستیم یا ایرانی؛ آنچه قیمت بنزین می‌گوید و آنچه دستمزد فریاد می‌زند!  (۷۷ نظر)