پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » روسیه
۱۶۸بازدید
‍ پ

Putin Signs Law Allowing Expansion of Russian Naval Facility in Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law ratifying an agreement enabling Russia to expand operations at its naval facility in the Syrian port of Tartus.
کد خبر: ۷۵۹۸۴۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۹ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۳۰ 30 December 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law ratifying an agreement enabling Russia to expand operations at its naval facility in the Syrian port of Tartus.

The document was posted on the official website for Russian legislation after Putin signed it Friday.

It could help cement what Putin has said would be a "permanent" Russian presence at the Tartus facility and the Hmeimim air base, key platforms for Russia's campaign backing Syria's government in the nearly seven-year war in the Middle Eastern country.

The agreement, signed in Damascus in January 2017, allows for the Russian navy to expand the technical support and logistics facility at Tartus, which is Moscow's only naval foothold in the Mediterranean.

It allows Russia to keep up to 11 warships, including nuclear-powered vessels, at Tartus at any time for the next 49 years. The deal is to be prolonged automatically for 25-year periods upon its expiration.

It also allows Russian ships to enter Syria's territorial waters, internal waters and ports, to use the Tartus facility free of charge.

The agreement also provides Russian military personnel at the facility with immunity and regulates the status of the military personnel and members of their families there.

Critical Russian support

Russia has given President Bashar al-Assad's government crucial support throughout the war, which began with a crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2011 and has resulted in hundreds of thousands of people killed and millions driven from their homes.

Moscow helped Assad avoid possible defeat by starting a campaign of airstrikes in September 2015, in many cases using Hmeimim as a base. It has also launched strikes from warships in the Mediterranean.

During a visit to the air base on December 11, Putin declared victory over "the most combat-capable international terrorist group" — a reference to the extremist group Islamic State — and announced a partial withdrawal of Russian troops.

Western officials say that the Russian campaign, particularly in its earlier stages, has focused heavily on targeting rebels seeking Assad's ouster rather than IS militants.

Putin said on Thursday that more than 48,000 Russian military personnel have served in the operation in Syria, and that the facilities at Hmeimim and Tartus would continue to operate "on a permanent basis."

With IS in retreat and diplomats pressing ahead with efforts to forge a political solution, analysts say Russia is eager to make its position in Syria as strong as possible in order to wield influence on future developments.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

کدخدایی: فتنه ۸۸ می‌تواند برگردد/موسوی لاری حکم احمدی‌نژٰاد را به خاطر پرونده مالی امضا نمی‌کرد

کدخدایی: فتنه ۸۸ می‌تواند برگردد/موسوی لاری حکم احمدی‌نژٰاد را به خاطر پرونده مالی امضا نمی‌کرد

احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی:...

احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی:...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

نامه خروج رسمی رژیم صهیونیستی از یونسکو

اعدام دزدان مسلح سوپرمارکت‌ها

حاج صفی با شرط ویژه اولین خرید زمستانی المپیاکوس شد

جنجال مصدومیت بدموقع برای عالیشاه؛خیانت یا ناکامی؟

شمشير داموكلسى به نام فوب خليج فارس!

وزیر اقتصاد: چرا باشگاه‌های فوتبال ما سودآور نیستند؟

عامل انتحاری داعش در کابل

چه کسانی نباید زنجبیل بخورند؟

وب گردی

یازدهمین نمایشگاه بین المللی کالا

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

معرفی خاصیت انواع دمنوش گیاهی

اگر باردارید، قبل از زلزله بخوانید!

دارای پنج ستاره ایمنی از موسسهNHTSA

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

تصاویری که ناسا 44 سال مخفی کرد
تهران دوباره لرزید؛ باز هم با کانون «ملارد» و این بار ۴.۲ ریشتر
فرماندار مشهد: تجمع مشهد غیرقانونی بود/ روایت مصلحی از فتنه‌ یک آقازاده با کمک زن‌ زناکار/کنایه تند باهنر به احمدی‌نژاد/اگر امام زنده بودتلگرام فیلتر نمی‌شد
چه کسی پیشنهاد اکازیون خودروساز معتبر جهانی را رد کرد و چرا؟!
علم الهدی: جریان مقابل ما در یک انتخابات مهندسی شده به قدرت دست یافت/پر و بال احمدی‌نژاد قیچی شده است/آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: تاکنون ریالی بودجه دولتی نگرفته‌ام/پاسخ تند زنگنه به صدا و سیما
احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی: آقای جهانگیری! مثل اپوزیسیون‌ها حرف نزن/تفسیر عجیب رسایی از اعتراضات مشهد
مسلح شدن فلسطینی ها برای مقابله با حزب الله لبنان/ تأسیس پایگاه نظامی دائمی روسیه در سوریه /بازگشت قریب‌الوقوع البغدادی به عراق/ورود نظامیان ترکیه به خاک قطر/سرنگونی جنگنده سوری توسط گروه ارتش آزاد
کسانی که کشور در اختیارشان هست یا بوده، دیگر حق ندارند علیه کشور حرف بزنند/ عده‌ای در داخل همان کار دشمن را ادامه می‌دهند
آقای جهانگیری اعتراض مردم را انکار نکنید؛ به صدایشان گوش کنید!
خوشگذرانی بی موقع بعد از زلزله بامداد تهران
تحقیر عربستان سعودی با ده شرط اسرائیل برای صلح و آشتی با این کشور
با واردکنندگان اصلی خودرو آشنا شوید؛ واردات چه خودروهایی به کشور کاملا ممنوع شد؟
مهریه عجیب خانم بازیگر
عذرخواهی که برخی از طرفداران قطب احمدی نژاد به برخی مردم بدهکارند!
از جذبم امتناع می‌کنند، چون سلیقه سیاسی‌ام با آنها همسان نیست!

چهار سؤال از نماینده‌ مجلسی که خیال می‌کند حقوقش کم است!  (۲۵۸ نظر)

به اسم تعهد، متخصصان را فراری داده ایم؛ متعهدانمان را نیز فاسد کرده ایم!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

میرسلیم: بنزین باید 4500 تومان شود  (۱۳۹ نظر)

از اقرار بادمجان به ولایت تا دریاهایی که شیعه و سنی هستند!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

بنویسید «اینترنت غیرحجمی»، بخوانید فروش حجم به شیوه جدید!  (۱۳۲ نظر)

اعتراض امام جمعه رودبار به انتصاب بخشدار اهل سنت/حقوق نمایندگی مجلس کفاف زندگی مان را نمی دهد/علت سفر هاشمی‌شاهرودی به خارج از کشور/وزرا حاضرند ویدئوی منزل خود را منتشر کنند؟  (۱۲۹ نظر)

دولت هر وقت نرخ دستمزد را جهانی کرد، نرخ بنزین را هم جهانی کند/ مگر ما خودرو بین المللی داریم که بنزین با نرخ جهانی داشته باشیم؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

برای اولین بار در تاریخ، نمایندگان مجلس ایران پایتخت یک کشور دیگر را تعیین کردند!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

آقای جهانگیری اعتراض مردم را انکار نکنید؛ به صدایشان گوش کنید!  (۱۰۷ نظر)

رفتار مردم و مسئولان را در زلزله تهران چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۹۴ نظر)

از جذبم امتناع می‌کنند، چون سلیقه سیاسی‌ام با آنها همسان نیست!  (۹۳ نظر)

چه کسی پیشنهاد اکازیون خودروساز معتبر جهانی را رد کرد و چرا؟!  (۹۰ نظر)

کار از دستبرد فکری گذشته؛ نام جدیدی برای این تقلب آشکار علمی بیابید! + سند  (۸۶ نظر)

علم الهدی: جریان مقابل ما در یک انتخابات مهندسی شده به قدرت دست یافت/پر و بال احمدی‌نژاد قیچی شده است/آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: تاکنون ریالی بودجه دولتی نگرفته‌ام/پاسخ تند زنگنه به صدا و سیما  (۸۲ نظر)

احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی: آقای جهانگیری! مثل اپوزیسیون‌ها حرف نزن/تفسیر عجیب رسایی از اعتراضات مشهد  (۷۰ نظر)