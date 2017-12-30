Nikki Haley pranked into thanking fake Polish PM for UN Jerusalem vote

Two Russian men posing as Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki prank called US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, leading the American stateswomen to thank the couple for Poland’s abstention from voting on a resolution condemning President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“Let me start with very much thanking you for the support we received on the vote today. We will never forget it,” Haley can be heard saying in a video posted online by Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, according to the [Charleston] Post and Courier.

Haley goes on to explain that she believes Egypt was the leading force attempting to advance the vote on Jerusalem in the UN.

The General Assembly passed the resolution condemning Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, with 128 nation in favor, 9 voting against, 35 abstaining and 21 no-shows.

Later in the video, the pranksters are heard asking Haley if she is familiar with the fabricated island of Binomo in the South China Sea.

“Yes, yes,” Haley tells the man on the line.

“They had elections and we suppose Russians had its intervention,” he can be heard replying.

“Yes, of course they did, absolutely. We’ve been watching that very closely, and I think we will continue to watch that as we deal with the issues that keep coming up about the South China Sea,” answered Haley.

When asked what the US was going to do about the fictional diplomatic row, Haley said she would look into the White House’s stance on the matter.

“Let me find out exactly what our stance is on that, and what if anything the US is doing or thinks should be done, and I will report back to you on that as well,” she said.

John Degory, Haley’s spokesman, told the [Charleston] Post and Courier that Haley and he “have nothing to share on that at this time” regarding the prank call.