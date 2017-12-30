پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
۲۰۷بازدید
‍ پ

Australian Defence Force on heightened alert during Russian military exercise in Indonesia

Defence personnel in Darwin were operating at “increased readiness” earlier this month as Russian strategic bombers conducted navigation exercises close to Australia, flying out of an Indonesian military base.
کد خبر: ۷۵۹۸۳۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۹ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۲۶ 30 December 2017

Defence personnel in Darwin were operating at “increased readiness” earlier this month as Russian strategic bombers conducted navigation exercises close to Australia, flying out of an Indonesian military base.

The ABC can reveal RAAF Base Darwin was placed on a “short period” of heightened alert, while over 100 Russian personnel and several aircraft were stationed at the Biak Airbase in Indonesia’s eastern Papua province.

During the five-day stopover two nuclear-capable Tu-95 bombers flew their first ever patrol mission over the South Pacific, prompting concerns they may have been collecting valuable intelligence.

The Russian Ministry of Defence claims its strategic bombers “carried out air alert mission over neutral waters of south Pacific Ocean” in a flight lasting more than eight hours.

In a statement to the ABC, Australia’s Defence Department said “the ADF maintains appropriate levels of readiness and posture to respond to evolving circumstances,” but did not specifically refer to the Russian activity.

“There were no instances of unalerted or unscheduled foreign aircraft operating in Australian airspace during this period,” the Department added.

Defence also insists RAAF Base Darwin was never in lockdown, but did acknowledge “in early December there was a brief period of increased readiness” at the facility.

Two Russian Ilyushin-76 transporters carrying 81 personnel arrived on Biak island in Indonesian Papua on December 4, and were joined shortly after by a pair of Tu-95 bombers, bringing the total number of deployed troops to 110.
Russian aircraft ‘likely gathering Australian intelligence’

One of Australia’s leading defence experts believes the Defence Department would have been concerned about the ability of the long-range Russian aircraft to collect intelligence during their visit to the region.

Executive director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute Peter Jennings said this month’s deployment was a significant step by Moscow.

“For the Russians to send a couple of aircraft this far down south I think is really proving it’s got the capacity for that long-range reach,” he said.

“It doesn’t surprise me in the least that our own military forces raised their alert levels in response.

“I’m sure there would have been concerns about Russian intelligence gathering because they wouldn’t have come this far south without wanting to look at the one significant [United States] allied presence in this part of the world, which operates out of [RAAF Base] Darwin and RAAF Base Tindall a little further south.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

کدخدایی: فتنه ۸۸ می‌تواند برگردد/موسوی لاری حکم احمدی‌نژٰاد را به خاطر پرونده مالی امضا نمی‌کرد

کدخدایی: فتنه ۸۸ می‌تواند برگردد/موسوی لاری حکم احمدی‌نژٰاد را به خاطر پرونده مالی امضا نمی‌کرد

احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی:...

احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی:...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

نامه خروج رسمی رژیم صهیونیستی از یونسکو

اعدام دزدان مسلح سوپرمارکت‌ها

حاج صفی با شرط ویژه اولین خرید زمستانی المپیاکوس شد

جنجال مصدومیت بدموقع برای عالیشاه؛خیانت یا ناکامی؟

شمشير داموكلسى به نام فوب خليج فارس!

وزیر اقتصاد: چرا باشگاه‌های فوتبال ما سودآور نیستند؟

عامل انتحاری داعش در کابل

چه کسانی نباید زنجبیل بخورند؟

وب گردی

یازدهمین نمایشگاه بین المللی کالا

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

معرفی خاصیت انواع دمنوش گیاهی

اگر باردارید، قبل از زلزله بخوانید!

دارای پنج ستاره ایمنی از موسسهNHTSA

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

تصاویری که ناسا 44 سال مخفی کرد
تهران دوباره لرزید؛ باز هم با کانون «ملارد» و این بار ۴.۲ ریشتر
فرماندار مشهد: تجمع مشهد غیرقانونی بود/ روایت مصلحی از فتنه‌ یک آقازاده با کمک زن‌ زناکار/کنایه تند باهنر به احمدی‌نژاد/اگر امام زنده بودتلگرام فیلتر نمی‌شد
چه کسی پیشنهاد اکازیون خودروساز معتبر جهانی را رد کرد و چرا؟!
علم الهدی: جریان مقابل ما در یک انتخابات مهندسی شده به قدرت دست یافت/پر و بال احمدی‌نژاد قیچی شده است/آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: تاکنون ریالی بودجه دولتی نگرفته‌ام/پاسخ تند زنگنه به صدا و سیما
احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی: آقای جهانگیری! مثل اپوزیسیون‌ها حرف نزن/تفسیر عجیب رسایی از اعتراضات مشهد
مسلح شدن فلسطینی ها برای مقابله با حزب الله لبنان/ تأسیس پایگاه نظامی دائمی روسیه در سوریه /بازگشت قریب‌الوقوع البغدادی به عراق/ورود نظامیان ترکیه به خاک قطر/سرنگونی جنگنده سوری توسط گروه ارتش آزاد
کسانی که کشور در اختیارشان هست یا بوده، دیگر حق ندارند علیه کشور حرف بزنند/ عده‌ای در داخل همان کار دشمن را ادامه می‌دهند
آقای جهانگیری اعتراض مردم را انکار نکنید؛ به صدایشان گوش کنید!
خوشگذرانی بی موقع بعد از زلزله بامداد تهران
تحقیر عربستان سعودی با ده شرط اسرائیل برای صلح و آشتی با این کشور
با واردکنندگان اصلی خودرو آشنا شوید؛ واردات چه خودروهایی به کشور کاملا ممنوع شد؟
مهریه عجیب خانم بازیگر
عذرخواهی که برخی از طرفداران قطب احمدی نژاد به برخی مردم بدهکارند!
از جذبم امتناع می‌کنند، چون سلیقه سیاسی‌ام با آنها همسان نیست!

چهار سؤال از نماینده‌ مجلسی که خیال می‌کند حقوقش کم است!  (۲۵۸ نظر)

به اسم تعهد، متخصصان را فراری داده ایم؛ متعهدانمان را نیز فاسد کرده ایم!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

میرسلیم: بنزین باید 4500 تومان شود  (۱۳۹ نظر)

از اقرار بادمجان به ولایت تا دریاهایی که شیعه و سنی هستند!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

بنویسید «اینترنت غیرحجمی»، بخوانید فروش حجم به شیوه جدید!  (۱۳۲ نظر)

اعتراض امام جمعه رودبار به انتصاب بخشدار اهل سنت/حقوق نمایندگی مجلس کفاف زندگی مان را نمی دهد/علت سفر هاشمی‌شاهرودی به خارج از کشور/وزرا حاضرند ویدئوی منزل خود را منتشر کنند؟  (۱۲۹ نظر)

دولت هر وقت نرخ دستمزد را جهانی کرد، نرخ بنزین را هم جهانی کند/ مگر ما خودرو بین المللی داریم که بنزین با نرخ جهانی داشته باشیم؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

برای اولین بار در تاریخ، نمایندگان مجلس ایران پایتخت یک کشور دیگر را تعیین کردند!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

آقای جهانگیری اعتراض مردم را انکار نکنید؛ به صدایشان گوش کنید!  (۱۰۷ نظر)

رفتار مردم و مسئولان را در زلزله تهران چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۹۴ نظر)

از جذبم امتناع می‌کنند، چون سلیقه سیاسی‌ام با آنها همسان نیست!  (۹۳ نظر)

چه کسی پیشنهاد اکازیون خودروساز معتبر جهانی را رد کرد و چرا؟!  (۹۰ نظر)

کار از دستبرد فکری گذشته؛ نام جدیدی برای این تقلب آشکار علمی بیابید! + سند  (۸۶ نظر)

علم الهدی: جریان مقابل ما در یک انتخابات مهندسی شده به قدرت دست یافت/پر و بال احمدی‌نژاد قیچی شده است/آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: تاکنون ریالی بودجه دولتی نگرفته‌ام/پاسخ تند زنگنه به صدا و سیما  (۸۲ نظر)

احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی: آقای جهانگیری! مثل اپوزیسیون‌ها حرف نزن/تفسیر عجیب رسایی از اعتراضات مشهد  (۷۰ نظر)