75 Afghan women graduate from army training in Turkey

A total of 75 female Afghan officers successfully completed Friday a military training in Turkey.

The group of officers from the Afghan National Army received their certificates at the 3rd Infantry Training Brigade in Turkey’s southern Antalya province.

The training program covered personnel management, human resources, finance and logistics, which took nine weeks to complete.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Muhammad Ashiq Gharib, a security advisor to Afghanistan’s High Peace Council, thanked the Turkish Armed Forces for the training program.

“Turkish Armed Forces has been giving great support to our army. We have sent female commissioned officers [to Turkey] because we have full confidence in Turkey,” he said.

Turkey started training Afghan cadets following an agreement between the two countries in 2011.

Thousands of Afghan policemen and women have received training in Turkey.