پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۱۹۴بازدید
‍ پ

What do the emails from Clinton aide Huma Abedin found on Anthony Weiner's laptop reveal?

In 2016, the FBI uncovered a series of emails from Anthony Weiner's laptop that were sent by his now-estranged wife and Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin. Four of these documents were marked as "confidential" and involved numerous discussions regarding Middle Eastern affairs.
کد خبر: ۷۵۹۸۳۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۹ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۲۱ 30 December 2017

In 2016, the FBI uncovered a series of emails from Anthony Weiner's laptop that were sent by his now-estranged wife and Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin. Four of these documents were marked as "confidential" and involved numerous discussions regarding Middle Eastern affairs.

On Friday (29 December), the US State Department released one batch of 2,800 emails in response to a Judicial Watch Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit seeking "all emails of official State Department business received or sent by former Deputy Chief of Staff Huma Abedin from January 1, 2009 through February 1, 2013 using a non-'state.gov' email address".

Some of the documents contained redaction in the form of names, details which were considered classified information. Other less sensitive information included Clinton's daily schedule, media conversations, travel details and talking points for conversations with foreign diplomats.

Earlier this year, former FBI Director James Comey testified that Abedin did not have "a sense that what she was doing was in violation of the law".

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, however, saw the release of information to a private account, a breach of trust. "That these government docs were on Anthony Weiner's laptop dramatically illustrates the need for the Justice Department to finally do a serious investigation of Hillary Clinton's and Huma Abedin's obvious violations of law," he said in a statement.

A document dated November 2010, detailing a call between Clinton and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal was sent to an address titled "Anthony Campaign". It included then-Secretary of State Clinton's plans to warn al-Faisal about Wikileaks planning to release sensitive documents leaked by former Army Pvt. Bradley Manning, who post transition is known as Chelsea Manning.

A number of other documents containing sensitive data were heavily redacted. These included an email mentioning a talk with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and a communication with the subject line, "Egyptian MFA on Hammas-PLO talks," which was entirely redacted.

Last May, in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, the FBI said that based on its investigation, it was reasonable to conclude that most of the Clinton-related emails found on Weiner's laptop occurred as a result of a backup of personal electronic devices, with a small number a result of manual forwarding by Abedin herself.

The emails which were sent between 1 January, 2009 and 1 February, 2013 were from when Abedin was Clinton's deputy chief of staff at the State Department. She was married to Weiner, a former New York congressman at the time.

The 41-year-old announced her separation from Weiner in August 2016 following a scandal regarding him sexting with a 15-year-old girl. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 21 months in prison in September.

برچسب ها
usa clinton abedin russia
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

کدخدایی: فتنه ۸۸ می‌تواند برگردد/موسوی لاری حکم احمدی‌نژٰاد را به خاطر پرونده مالی امضا نمی‌کرد

کدخدایی: فتنه ۸۸ می‌تواند برگردد/موسوی لاری حکم احمدی‌نژٰاد را به خاطر پرونده مالی امضا نمی‌کرد

احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی:...

احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی:...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

نامه خروج رسمی رژیم صهیونیستی از یونسکو

اعدام دزدان مسلح سوپرمارکت‌ها

حاج صفی با شرط ویژه اولین خرید زمستانی المپیاکوس شد

جنجال مصدومیت بدموقع برای عالیشاه؛خیانت یا ناکامی؟

شمشير داموكلسى به نام فوب خليج فارس!

وزیر اقتصاد: چرا باشگاه‌های فوتبال ما سودآور نیستند؟

عامل انتحاری داعش در کابل

چه کسانی نباید زنجبیل بخورند؟

وب گردی

یازدهمین نمایشگاه بین المللی کالا

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

معرفی خاصیت انواع دمنوش گیاهی

اگر باردارید، قبل از زلزله بخوانید!

دارای پنج ستاره ایمنی از موسسهNHTSA

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

تصاویری که ناسا 44 سال مخفی کرد
تهران دوباره لرزید؛ باز هم با کانون «ملارد» و این بار ۴.۲ ریشتر
فرماندار مشهد: تجمع مشهد غیرقانونی بود/ روایت مصلحی از فتنه‌ یک آقازاده با کمک زن‌ زناکار/کنایه تند باهنر به احمدی‌نژاد/اگر امام زنده بودتلگرام فیلتر نمی‌شد
چه کسی پیشنهاد اکازیون خودروساز معتبر جهانی را رد کرد و چرا؟!
علم الهدی: جریان مقابل ما در یک انتخابات مهندسی شده به قدرت دست یافت/پر و بال احمدی‌نژاد قیچی شده است/آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: تاکنون ریالی بودجه دولتی نگرفته‌ام/پاسخ تند زنگنه به صدا و سیما
احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی: آقای جهانگیری! مثل اپوزیسیون‌ها حرف نزن/تفسیر عجیب رسایی از اعتراضات مشهد
مسلح شدن فلسطینی ها برای مقابله با حزب الله لبنان/ تأسیس پایگاه نظامی دائمی روسیه در سوریه /بازگشت قریب‌الوقوع البغدادی به عراق/ورود نظامیان ترکیه به خاک قطر/سرنگونی جنگنده سوری توسط گروه ارتش آزاد
کسانی که کشور در اختیارشان هست یا بوده، دیگر حق ندارند علیه کشور حرف بزنند/ عده‌ای در داخل همان کار دشمن را ادامه می‌دهند
آقای جهانگیری اعتراض مردم را انکار نکنید؛ به صدایشان گوش کنید!
خوشگذرانی بی موقع بعد از زلزله بامداد تهران
تحقیر عربستان سعودی با ده شرط اسرائیل برای صلح و آشتی با این کشور
با واردکنندگان اصلی خودرو آشنا شوید؛ واردات چه خودروهایی به کشور کاملا ممنوع شد؟
مهریه عجیب خانم بازیگر
عذرخواهی که برخی از طرفداران قطب احمدی نژاد به برخی مردم بدهکارند!
از جذبم امتناع می‌کنند، چون سلیقه سیاسی‌ام با آنها همسان نیست!

چهار سؤال از نماینده‌ مجلسی که خیال می‌کند حقوقش کم است!  (۲۵۸ نظر)

به اسم تعهد، متخصصان را فراری داده ایم؛ متعهدانمان را نیز فاسد کرده ایم!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

میرسلیم: بنزین باید 4500 تومان شود  (۱۳۹ نظر)

از اقرار بادمجان به ولایت تا دریاهایی که شیعه و سنی هستند!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

بنویسید «اینترنت غیرحجمی»، بخوانید فروش حجم به شیوه جدید!  (۱۳۲ نظر)

اعتراض امام جمعه رودبار به انتصاب بخشدار اهل سنت/حقوق نمایندگی مجلس کفاف زندگی مان را نمی دهد/علت سفر هاشمی‌شاهرودی به خارج از کشور/وزرا حاضرند ویدئوی منزل خود را منتشر کنند؟  (۱۲۹ نظر)

دولت هر وقت نرخ دستمزد را جهانی کرد، نرخ بنزین را هم جهانی کند/ مگر ما خودرو بین المللی داریم که بنزین با نرخ جهانی داشته باشیم؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

برای اولین بار در تاریخ، نمایندگان مجلس ایران پایتخت یک کشور دیگر را تعیین کردند!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

آقای جهانگیری اعتراض مردم را انکار نکنید؛ به صدایشان گوش کنید!  (۱۰۷ نظر)

رفتار مردم و مسئولان را در زلزله تهران چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۹۴ نظر)

از جذبم امتناع می‌کنند، چون سلیقه سیاسی‌ام با آنها همسان نیست!  (۹۳ نظر)

چه کسی پیشنهاد اکازیون خودروساز معتبر جهانی را رد کرد و چرا؟!  (۹۰ نظر)

کار از دستبرد فکری گذشته؛ نام جدیدی برای این تقلب آشکار علمی بیابید! + سند  (۸۶ نظر)

علم الهدی: جریان مقابل ما در یک انتخابات مهندسی شده به قدرت دست یافت/پر و بال احمدی‌نژاد قیچی شده است/آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: تاکنون ریالی بودجه دولتی نگرفته‌ام/پاسخ تند زنگنه به صدا و سیما  (۸۲ نظر)

احمدی‎نژاد چه سرنوشتی خواهد داشت؟/نامه کروبی به الیاس حضرتی/زمزمه های استیضاح رئیس جمهور در مجلس!/کرباسچی: آقای جهانگیری! مثل اپوزیسیون‌ها حرف نزن/تفسیر عجیب رسایی از اعتراضات مشهد  (۷۰ نظر)