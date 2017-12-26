پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » روسیه
۲۴۳بازدید
‍ پ

Despite troops’ withdrawal, Russia aims at consolidating its military presence in Syria

After declaring the start of withdrawing its troops from Syria, Russia has focused more on finding a political settlement for the Syrian crisis. However, this does not mean that the Russians are completely shifting their Syrian strategy from military to the political sphere. 
کد خبر: ۷۵۸۹۲۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۲۰:۵۱ 26 December 2017

Tabnak – After declaring the start of withdrawing its troops from Syria, Russia has focused more on finding a political settlement for the Syrian crisis. However, this does not mean that the Russians are completely shifting their Syrian strategy from military to the political sphere. 

In this vein, Russia has started establishing a permanent military presence at naval and air bases in Syria, the defense minister said on Tuesday as parliament ratified a deal with Damascus to cement Russian presence in the country, the RIA news agency reported.

The deal, signed on Jan. 18 will expand the Tartus naval facility, Russia’s only naval foothold in the Mediterranean, and grant Russian warships access to Syrian waters and ports, Viktor Bondarev, head of the upper house security and defense committee, told RIA.

RIA news agency separately quoted Sergei Shoigu as saying: “Last week the Commander-in-Chief (President Vladimir Putin) approved the structure and the bases in Tartus and in Hmeimim (air base). We have begun forming a permanent presence there.”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that although Moscow currently sees no need for a heavy military presence in Syria, it will continue its counter-terrorism battle in the Arab state.

“There is no need for such a widespread use of the Russian armed forces in Syria, as it was before, although we have two stationing sites, and we, of course, will continue the fight against terrorism, including in the territory of Syria, if necessary we will work there selectively,” Putin said at a meeting with Russian lawmakers on Monday.

Putin also referred to the process of Russian forces’ pullout from Syria after the collapse of ISIS terrorist group, noting that the scale of Moscow’s counter-terrorism activities in the Arab country would be smaller than it previously was.

The expanding military cooperation between Russia and Syria comes against the background of a successful partnership in the fight against terror. Russia began its involvement in Syria in September 2015, when Damascus submitted an official request.

Relying on the assistance, Syria has managed to liberate large swathes of lands from the grip of terrorists, including Aleppo, Syria’s largest city in the north, which was recaptured last years, and Dayr al-Zawr, a main bastion of the ISIS terrorists in the east of the country.

Besides its role on the battlefield, Russia, along with Iran and Turkey, has been mediating a peace process between Syrian warring sides in the Kazakh capital, Astana, since January.

The latest round of Astana talks took place earlier this month, during which the three mediators as well as Syrian government delegates and the 20-member opposition team agreed to hold a Moscow-proposed “peace congress” in late January in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi as part of efforts to find a political solution to the six-year Syrian conflict.

برچسب ها
russia syria tartus putin
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

اطلاعات شخصی و محرمانه مشترکان در دستان شرکت‌های تبلیغاتی/ معتادان دستگیر شده ای که مقابل پليس هم مواد...

اطلاعات شخصی و محرمانه مشترکان در دستان شرکت‌های تبلیغاتی/ معتادان دستگیر شده ای که مقابل پليس هم مواد...

خرید سربازی گران شد/رئیس فدراسیون دوچرخه‌سواری:دوپینگی زیاد شده چون آزمایش دوپینگ زیاد شده

خرید سربازی گران شد/رئیس فدراسیون دوچرخه‌سواری:دوپینگی زیاد شده چون آزمایش دوپینگ زیاد شده

باهنر: رئیس دولت اصلاحات جزو سران فتنه نیست/همسر رضا شهابی آزاد شد/مشکل احمدی نژاد دهانش بود/پدری که...

باهنر: رئیس دولت اصلاحات جزو سران فتنه نیست/همسر رضا شهابی آزاد شد/مشکل احمدی نژاد دهانش بود/پدری که...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

سقوط جنگنده ارتش سوریه در حماه را تأیید شد

نمودار تعداد زمین ‌لرزه‌های سال 96 تا آبان‌ماه

دهباشی به ۴ ماه حبس تعزیری محکوم شد

چرا هر مردی باید رنگ صورتی بپوشد؟

عکس هایی از زیباترین ببرها در جهان

بهترین بازیکن پرسپولیس درفکر انتقال ناگهانی به روسیه

آتش‌سوزی چاه نفتی رگ سفید خاموش شد

متن نامه محسن رضایی به «سید احمد خمینی» درباره حفاظت هواپیمایی + دستخط امام (ره)

واقعیت درآمد نجومی سازمان سنجش از کنکور

آموزش بارفیکس یک دستی

باهنر: رییس دولت اصلاحات جزو سران فتنه نیست/همسر رضا شهابی آزاد شد/مشکل احمدی نژاد دهانش بود/پدری که دخترش را مجبور به روسپیگری میکند، حامی خانواده است؟

دیدار لاریجانی با مجمع نمایندگان استان اصفهان

تعیین 22 استان پشتیبان برای تهران

وب گردی

بازاریابی دیجیتال شکست می‌خورد چون...

تحول و پایداری در کسب‌و‌کار داستان کرم ابریشم و پروانه

اقتصاد جاده؛ گزارشی از درآمد و هزینه کامیون و راننده

با بسته سفر هزینه هاتون رو کم کنید

شاید شما هم به گردن پیامکی دچارید!

دارای پنج ستاره ایمنی از موسسهNHTSA

کشور جشنواره‌ها کجاست؟

آويز اسم ساخت ويژه طلا و جواهر

پیشنهاد ویژه سفر به مشهد برای تعطیلات این هفته

زمان تعویض روغن گیربکس و نشانه های نشتی آن

آفر ویژه سفر دبی ، پرواز و هتل

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

ارزان ترین خطوط هوایی اروپا

برای اولین بار در تاریخ، نمایندگان مجلس ایران پایتخت یک کشور دیگر را تعیین کردند!
پیشنهاد پزشکی «رامین» برای احمدی نژاد/درد دل اکبر عبدی با یک سگ خبرساز شد/دلگرمی آیت الله یزدی به طلاب جوان: حکومت برای شماست
اعتراض امام جمعه رودبار به انتصاب بخشدار اهل سنت/حقوق نمایندگی مجلس کفاف زندگی مان را نمی دهد/علت سفر هاشمی‌شاهرودی به خارج از کشور/وزرا حاضرند ویدئوی منزل خود را منتشر کنند؟
افزایش قیمت تخم مرغ
از اقرار بادمجان به ولایت تا دریاهایی که شیعه و سنی هستند!
آخرین توصیه احمدی‌نژاد به روحانی چه بود؟ /فردی خاص که در دولت احمدی نژاد ردیف بودجه داشت/احضار ژیمناست ده ساله به کمیته انضباطی!/تغییر محوریت کارگزاران از دکتر حسن به مهندس محسن
سپاه چگونه خطوط هواپیمایی را امن‌ کرد
فرمانده تفنگداران دریایی آمریکا: جنگی بزرگ در راه است/ کره شمالی: قطعنامه شورای امنیت اعلام جنگ است
تأسیس «جزیره جاسوسی» امارات در خلیج فارس؛ با چه اهدافی!؟
سابقه سیاه گسلی که زلزله تهران را راه انداخت!
۱۰ توصیه ضروری در زمان وقوع زلزله
به اسم تعهد، متخصصان را فراری داده ایم؛ متعهدانمان را نیز فاسد کرده ایم!
نشانه هایی از افزایش احتمال برخورد آمریکا و ایران در عراق!
تنها مدیرعامل زن که نمی‌تواند بازی‌های تیمش را ببیند/آقای جنتی گفت: احمدی‌نژاد نامزد بشود، دنبال فتنه است
مردی که بزرگترین عمامه جهان را دارد

چهار سؤال از نماینده‌ مجلسی که خیال می‌کند حقوقش کم است!  (۲۱۸ نظر)

زلزله ۵.۲ ریشتری تهران و کرج را لرزاند/ مراکز دولتی تهران، قم و البرز تعطیل شد/ یک تن کشته و ۹۷ تن مصدوم شدند  (۲۱۷ نظر)

به اسم تعهد، متخصصان را فراری داده ایم؛ متعهدانمان را نیز فاسد کرده ایم!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

جگر ۷۲۰ و گوشت از ۷۴۰ تا ۹۰۰ هزار تومان؛ «شکاف طبقاتی» خجالت بکشد!  (۱۴۲ نظر)

میرسلیم: بنزین باید 4500 تومان شود  (۱۳۹ نظر)

از اقرار بادمجان به ولایت تا دریاهایی که شیعه و سنی هستند!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

بنویسید «اینترنت غیرحجمی»، بخوانید فروش حجم به شیوه جدید!  (۱۳۲ نظر)

اعتراض امام جمعه رودبار به انتصاب بخشدار اهل سنت/حقوق نمایندگی مجلس کفاف زندگی مان را نمی دهد/علت سفر هاشمی‌شاهرودی به خارج از کشور/وزرا حاضرند ویدئوی منزل خود را منتشر کنند؟  (۱۲۹ نظر)

برای اولین بار در تاریخ، نمایندگان مجلس ایران پایتخت یک کشور دیگر را تعیین کردند!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

احتمال درگیری نظامی آمریکا با ایران بیشتر است یا با کره شمالی؟  (۱۱۲ نظر)

رفتار مردم و مسئولان را در زلزله تهران چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۹۴ نظر)

«باد» نه، برای رهایی از آلودگی‌های هوا باید دعا کنیم «توفان» بیاید!  (۸۸ نظر)

دست احمدی‌نژاد خالی بود؛ مثل دوران ریاست جمهوری هشت ساله اش!  (۸۶ نظر)

وقتی واردات بی رویه برنج اشکتان را درآورد، سبوس آرامش بخش بخورید!  (۸۲ نظر)

ده راهکار عجیب کاهش آلودگی هوا؛ از جت‌فن و آبپاشی تا یونیزه کردن و دعا!  (۸۰ نظر)