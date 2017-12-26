پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
148بازدید
‍ پ

Oil prices will rise, says Iraq's oil minister

Iraq’s Oil Minister Jabbar Al-Luaibi said he’s optimistic crude prices will rise in 2018, with global stockpiles falling and demand on the rise in China and India.
کد خبر: ۷۵۸۷۲۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۱۴ 26 December 2017

Iraq’s Oil Minister Jabbar Al-Luaibi said he’s optimistic crude prices will rise in 2018, with global stockpiles falling and demand on the rise in China and India.

“I am very optimistic that in the first quarter, oil markets will witness balance,” Luaibi told reporters in Baghdad.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, of which Iraq is the second-biggest producer, agreed with allies this year to cut output amid efforts to reduce global inventories. The cutbacks contributed to a 15 percent rise in Brent crude prices this year. Iraq produced 4.36 million barrels a day in October, down from 4.83 million a day at the end of last year, according to Joint Organisations Data Initiative data.

In the meantime, Iraq has taken steps to develop oil fields on its own and to be ready for when output cuts end. China ZhenHua Oil Co. will develop Iraq’s east Baghdad oil field, pending cabinet approval probably next month, Abdul Mahdy Al-Ameedi, director general of Oil Ministry’s licensing department, said. The field will require a $3 billion investment, with the target for output to be 40,000 barrels a day in five years, he said.

In recent weeks, Iraq has started test production at the Subba field in the south, invited companies to take part in building an oil export pipeline from Kirkuk oil fields to Turkish borders, began the takeover of the Majnoon oil field from Royal Dutch Shell Plc and announced plans to invite international oil companies to develop energy fields in areas shared with Kuwait and Iran.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

اطلاعات شخصی و محرمانه مشترکان در دستان شرکت‌های تبلیغاتی/ معتادان دستگیر شده ای که مقابل پليس هم مواد...

اطلاعات شخصی و محرمانه مشترکان در دستان شرکت‌های تبلیغاتی/ معتادان دستگیر شده ای که مقابل پليس هم مواد...

خرید سربازی گران شد/رئیس فدراسیون دوچرخه‌سواری:دوپینگی زیاد شده چون آزمایش دوپینگ زیاد شده

خرید سربازی گران شد/رئیس فدراسیون دوچرخه‌سواری:دوپینگی زیاد شده چون آزمایش دوپینگ زیاد شده

آخرین توصیه احمدی‌نژاد به روحانی چه بود؟ /فردی خاص که در دولت احمدی نژاد ردیف بودجه داشت/احضار ژیمناست...

آخرین توصیه احمدی‌نژاد به روحانی چه بود؟ /فردی خاص که در دولت احمدی نژاد ردیف بودجه داشت/احضار ژیمناست...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

درخواست کردستان عراق برای مذاکره با بغداد و شروط دولت عراق/ادعاهای بی اساس وزارت کشور عربستان علیه ایران/برگزاری تجمع ضد اماراتی در تونس و تشدید تنش ها/انتقال نیروهای داعش از سوریه به صحرای سینا توسط آمریکا

وب گردی

بازاریابی دیجیتال شکست می‌خورد چون...

تحول و پایداری در کسب‌و‌کار داستان کرم ابریشم و پروانه

اقتصاد جاده؛ گزارشی از درآمد و هزینه کامیون و راننده

با بسته سفر هزینه هاتون رو کم کنید

شاید شما هم به گردن پیامکی دچارید!

دارای پنج ستاره ایمنی از موسسهNHTSA

کشور جشنواره‌ها کجاست؟

آويز اسم ساخت ويژه طلا و جواهر

پیشنهاد ویژه سفر به مشهد برای تعطیلات این هفته

زمان تعویض روغن گیربکس و نشانه های نشتی آن

آفر ویژه سفر دبی ، پرواز و هتل

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

ارزان ترین خطوط هوایی اروپا

پیشنهاد پزشکی «رامین» برای احمدی نژاد/درد دل اکبر عبدی با یک سگ خبرساز شد/دلگرمی آیت الله یزدی به طلاب جوان: حکومت برای شماست
اعتراض امام جمعه رودبار به انتصاب بخشدار اهل سنت/حقوق نمایندگی مجلس کفاف زندگی مان را نمی دهد/علت سفر هاشمی‌شاهرودی به خارج از کشور/وزرا حاضرند ویدئوی منزل خود را منتشر کنند؟
برای اولین بار در تاریخ، نمایندگان مجلس ایران پایتخت یک کشور دیگر را تعیین کردند!
افزایش قیمت تخم مرغ
از اقرار بادمجان به ولایت تا دریاهایی که شیعه و سنی هستند!
فرمانده تفنگداران دریایی آمریکا: جنگی بزرگ در راه است/ کره شمالی: قطعنامه شورای امنیت اعلام جنگ است
تأسیس «جزیره جاسوسی» امارات در خلیج فارس؛ با چه اهدافی!؟
۱۰ توصیه ضروری در زمان وقوع زلزله
سابقه سیاه گسلی که زلزله تهران را راه انداخت!
به اسم تعهد، متخصصان را فراری داده ایم؛ متعهدانمان را نیز فاسد کرده ایم!
آخرین توصیه احمدی‌نژاد به روحانی چه بود؟ /فردی خاص که در دولت احمدی نژاد ردیف بودجه داشت/احضار ژیمناست ۱۰ ساله به کمیته انضباطی!/تغییر محوریت کارگزاران از دکتر حسن به مهندس محسن
آمریکا در یک قدمی خروج از برجام/اعلام حضور 48 هزار نیروی روس در سوریه/امضای قرداد اس 400 میان روسیه و ترکیه طی روزهای آتی/دستور نتانیاهو برای خروج اسرائیل از یونسکو
تنها مدیرعامل زن که نمی‌تواند بازی‌های تیمش را ببیند/آقای جنتی گفت: احمدی‌نژاد نامزد بشود، دنبال فتنه است
نشانه هایی از افزایش احتمال برخورد آمریکا و ایران در عراق!
واکنش ایران به توئیت گستاخانه وزیر خارجه بحرین/دستور نتانیاهو برای خروج اسرائیل از یونسکو/ترکی الفیصل: مثل ایران، غنی سازی اورانیوم حق عربستان است/ سفر تعیین‌کننده ماکرون به ایران

زلزله ۵.۲ ریشتری تهران و کرج را لرزاند/ مراکز دولتی تهران، قم و البرز تعطیل شد/ یک تن کشته و ۹۷ تن مصدوم شدند  (۲۱۷ نظر)

به اسم تعهد، متخصصان را فراری داده ایم؛ متعهدانمان را نیز فاسد کرده ایم!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

جگر ۷۲۰ و گوشت از ۷۴۰ تا ۹۰۰ هزار تومان؛ «شکاف طبقاتی» خجالت بکشد!  (۱۴۲ نظر)

میرسلیم: بنزین باید 4500 تومان شود  (۱۳۹ نظر)

از اقرار بادمجان به ولایت تا دریاهایی که شیعه و سنی هستند!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

بنویسید «اینترنت غیرحجمی»، بخوانید فروش حجم به شیوه جدید!  (۱۳۲ نظر)

اعتراض امام جمعه رودبار به انتصاب بخشدار اهل سنت/حقوق نمایندگی مجلس کفاف زندگی مان را نمی دهد/علت سفر هاشمی‌شاهرودی به خارج از کشور/وزرا حاضرند ویدئوی منزل خود را منتشر کنند؟  (۱۲۹ نظر)

برای اولین بار در تاریخ، نمایندگان مجلس ایران پایتخت یک کشور دیگر را تعیین کردند!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

احتمال درگیری نظامی آمریکا با ایران بیشتر است یا با کره شمالی؟  (۱۱۲ نظر)

رفتار مردم و مسئولان را در زلزله تهران چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۹۴ نظر)

«باد» نه، برای رهایی از آلودگی‌های هوا باید دعا کنیم «توفان» بیاید!  (۸۸ نظر)

دست احمدی‌نژاد خالی بود؛ مثل دوران ریاست جمهوری هشت ساله اش!  (۸۶ نظر)

وقتی واردات بی رویه برنج اشکتان را درآورد، سبوس آرامش بخش بخورید!  (۸۲ نظر)

ده راهکار عجیب کاهش آلودگی هوا؛ از جت‌فن و آبپاشی تا یونیزه کردن و دعا!  (۸۰ نظر)

چه کسانی در ایران، بر دولت منتخب مردم، حکومت می کنند؟  (۷۳ نظر)