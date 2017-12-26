پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
217بازدید
‍ پ

After hundreds of thousands evacuate, Vietnam escapes worst of deadly typhoon

A powerful storm that left a trail of death and destruction in the Philippines was downgraded to a tropical depression Tuesday and failed to make landfall in Vietnam. The storm was expected to dissipate over the Gulf of Thailand later Tuesday.
کد خبر: ۷۵۸۷۰۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۴۳ 26 December 2017

A powerful storm that left a trail of death and destruction in the Philippines was downgraded to a tropical depression Tuesday and failed to make landfall in Vietnam. The storm was expected to dissipate over the Gulf of Thailand later Tuesday.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Vietnam's Mekong Delta had been evacuated as the region braced for the arrival of Typhoon Tembin after the storm left more than 160 people dead in the Philippines.

Weather forecasters had expected the delta's southern tip to be in Tembin's path, and said heavy rain and strong winds starting Monday night could cause serious damage in the vulnerable region, where facilities are not built to cope with such severe weather. By Tuesday morning, the storm was downgraded to a tropical depression and forecasters said it would it not make landfall in Vietnam.

Over the weekend, Tembin unleashed landslides and flash floods that killed at least 164 people and left 171 others missing in the Philippines, according to Romina Marasigan of the government's main disaster-response agency.

Initial reports from officials in different provinces placed the overall death toll at more than 230, but Marasigan warned of double counting amid the confusion in the storm's aftermath and said the numbers needed to be verified.

More than 97,000 people remained in 261 evacuation centers across the southern Philippines on Monday, while nearly 85,000 others were displaced and staying elsewhere, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

The hardest-hit areas were Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur provinces and the Zamboanga Peninsula. Tembin hit the Philippines as a tropical storm but strengthened into a typhoon before blowing out of the country Sunday into the South China Sea toward Vietnam.

Philippine officials had warned villagers in accident-prone areas to evacuate early as Tembin approached and the government was trying to find out what caused the widespread storm deaths, Marasigan said. She added that it was difficult to move people from homes shortly before Christmas.

"We don't want to be dragging people out of their homes days before Christmas, but it's best to convince them to quietly understand the importance of why they are being evacuated," Marasigan said at a news conference in Manila.

Tembin was among a series of disasters to hit the predominantly Roman Catholic Philippines at the peak of Christmas preparations.

An inter-island ferry sank off northeastern Quezon province Thursday after being lashed by fierce winds and big waves, leaving at least five people dead. More than 250 passengers and crewmen were rescued. Earlier in the week, another tropical storm left more than 50 people dead and 31 others missing, mostly due to landslides, and damaged more than 10,000 houses in the central Philippines.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

اطلاعات شخصی و محرمانه مشترکان در دستان شرکت‌های تبلیغاتی/ معتادان دستگیر شده ای که مقابل پليس هم مواد...

اطلاعات شخصی و محرمانه مشترکان در دستان شرکت‌های تبلیغاتی/ معتادان دستگیر شده ای که مقابل پليس هم مواد...

خرید سربازی گران شد/رئیس فدراسیون دوچرخه‌سواری:دوپینگی زیاد شده چون آزمایش دوپینگ زیاد شده

خرید سربازی گران شد/رئیس فدراسیون دوچرخه‌سواری:دوپینگی زیاد شده چون آزمایش دوپینگ زیاد شده

آخرین توصیه احمدی‌نژاد به روحانی چه بود؟ /فردی خاص که در دولت احمدی نژاد ردیف بودجه داشت/احضار ژیمناست...

آخرین توصیه احمدی‌نژاد به روحانی چه بود؟ /فردی خاص که در دولت احمدی نژاد ردیف بودجه داشت/احضار ژیمناست...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

لغو گسترده پروازها در کره جنوبی براثر مه سنگین

گرد و غبار هوای اهواز ۵۵ برابر حد مجاز شد

چهار سوال از نماینده‌ مجلسی که خیال می‌کند حقوقش کم است!

آخرین زلزله بزرگ در تهران چه زمانی رخ داد؟

برتري امتيازي استقلال بر پرسپوليس وكورس سرخابي براي ركورد١٠٠٠

بم ۱۴ سال پس از تراژدی زلزله

مادری با دو فرزندش خودکشی کرد

روایتی تازه از تختی از زبان مرحوم شاه حسینی

از «سبقت پراید از هیوندای i10 در رعایت استاندارد» تا «هشدار بانک مرکزی؛ در این شرکت سپرده گذاری نکنید»

از انتخاب ابتهاج به عنوان مدیر عامل بانک رهنی ایران تا قطع صادرات از بندر نفتی خارک به دلیل اعتصاب

انهدام باند بزرگ قاچاق حیات وحش

دلایل مخالفت مجلس با افزایش قیمت بنزین درسال ۹۷

به هنگام زلزله هتل‌های پایتخت هم می‌لرزند؟

نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره چانه زدن با نامحرم

راهکار مهار آلودگی هوا در فصل سرد

وب گردی

بازاریابی دیجیتال شکست می‌خورد چون...

تحول و پایداری در کسب‌و‌کار داستان کرم ابریشم و پروانه

اقتصاد جاده؛ گزارشی از درآمد و هزینه کامیون و راننده

با بسته سفر هزینه هاتون رو کم کنید

شاید شما هم به گردن پیامکی دچارید!

دارای پنج ستاره ایمنی از موسسهNHTSA

کشور جشنواره‌ها کجاست؟

آويز اسم ساخت ويژه طلا و جواهر

پیشنهاد ویژه سفر به مشهد برای تعطیلات این هفته

زمان تعویض روغن گیربکس و نشانه های نشتی آن

آفر ویژه سفر دبی ، پرواز و هتل

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

ارزان ترین خطوط هوایی اروپا

پیشنهاد پزشکی «رامین» برای احمدی نژاد/درد دل اکبر عبدی با یک سگ خبرساز شد/دلگرمی آیت الله یزدی به طلاب جوان: حکومت برای شماست
اعتراض امام جمعه رودبار به انتصاب بخشدار اهل سنت/حقوق نمایندگی مجلس کفاف زندگی مان را نمی دهد/علت سفر هاشمی‌شاهرودی به خارج از کشور/وزرا حاضرند ویدئوی منزل خود را منتشر کنند؟
برای اولین بار در تاریخ، نمایندگان مجلس ایران پایتخت یک کشور دیگر را تعیین کردند!
افزایش قیمت تخم مرغ
از اقرار بادمجان به ولایت تا دریاهایی که شیعه و سنی هستند!
فرمانده تفنگداران دریایی آمریکا: جنگی بزرگ در راه است/ کره شمالی: قطعنامه شورای امنیت اعلام جنگ است
تأسیس «جزیره جاسوسی» امارات در خلیج فارس؛ با چه اهدافی!؟
۱۰ توصیه ضروری در زمان وقوع زلزله
سابقه سیاه گسلی که زلزله تهران را راه انداخت!
به اسم تعهد، متخصصان را فراری داده ایم؛ متعهدانمان را نیز فاسد کرده ایم!
آمریکا در یک قدمی خروج از برجام/اعلام حضور 48 هزار نیروی روس در سوریه/امضای قرداد اس 400 میان روسیه و ترکیه طی روزهای آتی/دستور نتانیاهو برای خروج اسرائیل از یونسکو
تنها مدیرعامل زن که نمی‌تواند بازی‌های تیمش را ببیند/آقای جنتی گفت: احمدی‌نژاد نامزد بشود، دنبال فتنه است
آخرین توصیه احمدی‌نژاد به روحانی چه بود؟ /فردی خاص که در دولت احمدی نژاد ردیف بودجه داشت/احضار ژیمناست ۱۰ ساله به کمیته انضباطی!/تغییر محوریت کارگزاران از دکتر حسن به مهندس محسن
نشانه هایی از افزایش احتمال برخورد آمریکا و ایران در عراق!
واکنش ایران به توئیت گستاخانه وزیر خارجه بحرین/دستور نتانیاهو برای خروج اسرائیل از یونسکو/ترکی الفیصل: مثل ایران، غنی سازی اورانیوم حق عربستان است/ سفر تعیین‌کننده ماکرون به ایران

زلزله ۵.۲ ریشتری تهران و کرج را لرزاند/ مراکز دولتی تهران، قم و البرز تعطیل شد/ یک تن کشته و ۹۷ تن مصدوم شدند  (۲۱۷ نظر)

به اسم تعهد، متخصصان را فراری داده ایم؛ متعهدانمان را نیز فاسد کرده ایم!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

جگر ۷۲۰ و گوشت از ۷۴۰ تا ۹۰۰ هزار تومان؛ «شکاف طبقاتی» خجالت بکشد!  (۱۴۲ نظر)

میرسلیم: بنزین باید 4500 تومان شود  (۱۳۹ نظر)

از اقرار بادمجان به ولایت تا دریاهایی که شیعه و سنی هستند!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

بنویسید «اینترنت غیرحجمی»، بخوانید فروش حجم به شیوه جدید!  (۱۳۲ نظر)

اعتراض امام جمعه رودبار به انتصاب بخشدار اهل سنت/حقوق نمایندگی مجلس کفاف زندگی مان را نمی دهد/علت سفر هاشمی‌شاهرودی به خارج از کشور/وزرا حاضرند ویدئوی منزل خود را منتشر کنند؟  (۱۲۹ نظر)

برای اولین بار در تاریخ، نمایندگان مجلس ایران پایتخت یک کشور دیگر را تعیین کردند!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

احتمال درگیری نظامی آمریکا با ایران بیشتر است یا با کره شمالی؟  (۱۱۲ نظر)

رفتار مردم و مسئولان را در زلزله تهران چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۹۴ نظر)

«باد» نه، برای رهایی از آلودگی‌های هوا باید دعا کنیم «توفان» بیاید!  (۸۸ نظر)

دست احمدی‌نژاد خالی بود؛ مثل دوران ریاست جمهوری هشت ساله اش!  (۸۶ نظر)

وقتی واردات بی رویه برنج اشکتان را درآورد، سبوس آرامش بخش بخورید!  (۸۲ نظر)

ده راهکار عجیب کاهش آلودگی هوا؛ از جت‌فن و آبپاشی تا یونیزه کردن و دعا!  (۸۰ نظر)

چه کسانی در ایران، بر دولت منتخب مردم، حکومت می کنند؟  (۷۳ نظر)