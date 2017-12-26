پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
233بازدید
‍ پ

Fujimori: New clashes after Peru ex-president is pardoned

Police in Peru have fired tear gas and clashed with thousands of protesters angry at the authorities' decision to pardon ex-President Alberto Fujimori.
کد خبر: ۷۵۸۷۰۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۳۶ 26 December 2017

Police in Peru have fired tear gas and clashed with thousands of protesters angry at the authorities' decision to pardon ex-President Alberto Fujimori.

"No to the pardon!" the crowds chanted in the capital Lima during a second day of unrest.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned Fujimori on health grounds on Christmas Eve.

Fujimori, who is serving 25 years for human rights abuses and corruption, was last week moved from jail to hospital.

He has low blood pressure and an irregular heartbeat.

Mr Kuczynski denies pardoning Fujimori as part of a deal with his party last week to avoid his own impeachment.

Two members of President Kuczynski's party in the Peruvian Congress, Vicente Zeballos and Alberto de Belaunde, have resigned in protest at the pardon.

Meanwhile, supporters of the man who led Peru from 1990 to 2000 celebrated outside the city hospital where he was being treated.

He is admired by some Peruvians for combating Maoist rebels - but his critics considered him a corrupt dictator.

On Monday, his son Kenji tweeted a video of himself breaking the news of the pardon to his father in his hospital bed and wishing him a Merry Christmas.

 

A statement from President Kuczynski's office said he had decided to grant a "humanitarian pardon to Mr Alberto Fujimori and seven other people in similar condition", without naming the others.

Doctors, the statement added, had "determined that Mr Fujimori suffers from a progressive, degenerative and incurable illness and that prison conditions represent a grave risk to his life".

Kenji Fujimori said earlier that his father would probably not go home for several days.
Was a deal done?

The conservative Popular Force (FP) party, led by the former president's daughter Keiko Fujimori, controls Congress and on Thursday tried to impeach President Kuczynski over a corruption scandal.

However, her brother Kenji split the FP vote, allowing the president to stay in power and prompting the accusation that Fujimori's release had been promised in exchange.

"To save his own skin he [President Kuczynski] cut a deal with Fujimori's supporters," said leftist politician Veronika Mendoza, labelling the president's decision as treason.
What was Fujimori convicted of?

In 2007, he was sentenced to six years in jail for bribery and abuse of power, but two years later was sentenced to another 25 years in prison for human rights abuses committed during his time in office.

He was convicted of authorising killings carried out by death squads.

Protests erupted soon after news of the pardon came to light on Sunday, with many demonstrators waving pictures of victims of the counter-insurgency campaign.

"We believe the pardon was carried out in an illegal manner," one unnamed protester told Reuters. "The medical report that supposedly sanctioned this was a fraud. The reality is that this sadly was a political agreement between the Fujimorists and the current government."

Jose Miguel Vivanco, executive director of Human Rights Watch in the Americas, tweeted: "I regret Fujimori's humanitarian pardon.

"Instead of reaffirming that in a state of law there is no special treatment for anyone, the idea that his liberation was a vulgar political negotiation in exchange for Pedro Pablo Kuczynski maintaining power will remain forever."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

اطلاعات شخصی و محرمانه مشترکان در دستان شرکت‌های تبلیغاتی/ معتادان دستگیر شده ای که مقابل پليس هم مواد...

اطلاعات شخصی و محرمانه مشترکان در دستان شرکت‌های تبلیغاتی/ معتادان دستگیر شده ای که مقابل پليس هم مواد...

خرید سربازی گران شد/رئیس فدراسیون دوچرخه‌سواری:دوپینگی زیاد شده چون آزمایش دوپینگ زیاد شده

خرید سربازی گران شد/رئیس فدراسیون دوچرخه‌سواری:دوپینگی زیاد شده چون آزمایش دوپینگ زیاد شده

آخرین توصیه احمدی‌نژاد به روحانی چه بود؟ /فردی خاص که در دولت احمدی نژاد ردیف بودجه داشت/احضار ژیمناست...

آخرین توصیه احمدی‌نژاد به روحانی چه بود؟ /فردی خاص که در دولت احمدی نژاد ردیف بودجه داشت/احضار ژیمناست...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

لغو گسترده پروازها در کره جنوبی براثر مه سنگین

گرد و غبار هوای اهواز ۵۵ برابر حد مجاز شد

چهار سوال از نماینده‌ مجلسی که خیال می‌کند حقوقش کم است!

آخرین زلزله بزرگ در تهران چه زمانی رخ داد؟

برتري امتيازي استقلال بر پرسپوليس وكورس سرخابي براي ركورد١٠٠٠

بم ۱۴ سال پس از تراژدی زلزله

مادری با دو فرزندش خودکشی کرد

روایتی تازه از تختی از زبان مرحوم شاه حسینی

از «سبقت پراید از هیوندای i10 در رعایت استاندارد» تا «هشدار بانک مرکزی؛ در این شرکت سپرده گذاری نکنید»

از انتخاب ابتهاج به عنوان مدیر عامل بانک رهنی ایران تا قطع صادرات از بندر نفتی خارک به دلیل اعتصاب

انهدام باند بزرگ قاچاق حیات وحش

دلایل مخالفت مجلس با افزایش قیمت بنزین درسال ۹۷

به هنگام زلزله هتل‌های پایتخت هم می‌لرزند؟

نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره چانه زدن با نامحرم

راهکار مهار آلودگی هوا در فصل سرد

وب گردی

بازاریابی دیجیتال شکست می‌خورد چون...

تحول و پایداری در کسب‌و‌کار داستان کرم ابریشم و پروانه

اقتصاد جاده؛ گزارشی از درآمد و هزینه کامیون و راننده

با بسته سفر هزینه هاتون رو کم کنید

شاید شما هم به گردن پیامکی دچارید!

دارای پنج ستاره ایمنی از موسسهNHTSA

کشور جشنواره‌ها کجاست؟

آويز اسم ساخت ويژه طلا و جواهر

پیشنهاد ویژه سفر به مشهد برای تعطیلات این هفته

زمان تعویض روغن گیربکس و نشانه های نشتی آن

آفر ویژه سفر دبی ، پرواز و هتل

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

ارزان ترین خطوط هوایی اروپا

پیشنهاد پزشکی «رامین» برای احمدی نژاد/درد دل اکبر عبدی با یک سگ خبرساز شد/دلگرمی آیت الله یزدی به طلاب جوان: حکومت برای شماست
اعتراض امام جمعه رودبار به انتصاب بخشدار اهل سنت/حقوق نمایندگی مجلس کفاف زندگی مان را نمی دهد/علت سفر هاشمی‌شاهرودی به خارج از کشور/وزرا حاضرند ویدئوی منزل خود را منتشر کنند؟
برای اولین بار در تاریخ، نمایندگان مجلس ایران پایتخت یک کشور دیگر را تعیین کردند!
افزایش قیمت تخم مرغ
از اقرار بادمجان به ولایت تا دریاهایی که شیعه و سنی هستند!
فرمانده تفنگداران دریایی آمریکا: جنگی بزرگ در راه است/ کره شمالی: قطعنامه شورای امنیت اعلام جنگ است
تأسیس «جزیره جاسوسی» امارات در خلیج فارس؛ با چه اهدافی!؟
۱۰ توصیه ضروری در زمان وقوع زلزله
سابقه سیاه گسلی که زلزله تهران را راه انداخت!
به اسم تعهد، متخصصان را فراری داده ایم؛ متعهدانمان را نیز فاسد کرده ایم!
آمریکا در یک قدمی خروج از برجام/اعلام حضور 48 هزار نیروی روس در سوریه/امضای قرداد اس 400 میان روسیه و ترکیه طی روزهای آتی/دستور نتانیاهو برای خروج اسرائیل از یونسکو
تنها مدیرعامل زن که نمی‌تواند بازی‌های تیمش را ببیند/آقای جنتی گفت: احمدی‌نژاد نامزد بشود، دنبال فتنه است
آخرین توصیه احمدی‌نژاد به روحانی چه بود؟ /فردی خاص که در دولت احمدی نژاد ردیف بودجه داشت/احضار ژیمناست ۱۰ ساله به کمیته انضباطی!/تغییر محوریت کارگزاران از دکتر حسن به مهندس محسن
نشانه هایی از افزایش احتمال برخورد آمریکا و ایران در عراق!
واکنش ایران به توئیت گستاخانه وزیر خارجه بحرین/دستور نتانیاهو برای خروج اسرائیل از یونسکو/ترکی الفیصل: مثل ایران، غنی سازی اورانیوم حق عربستان است/ سفر تعیین‌کننده ماکرون به ایران

زلزله ۵.۲ ریشتری تهران و کرج را لرزاند/ مراکز دولتی تهران، قم و البرز تعطیل شد/ یک تن کشته و ۹۷ تن مصدوم شدند  (۲۱۷ نظر)

به اسم تعهد، متخصصان را فراری داده ایم؛ متعهدانمان را نیز فاسد کرده ایم!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

جگر ۷۲۰ و گوشت از ۷۴۰ تا ۹۰۰ هزار تومان؛ «شکاف طبقاتی» خجالت بکشد!  (۱۴۲ نظر)

میرسلیم: بنزین باید 4500 تومان شود  (۱۳۹ نظر)

از اقرار بادمجان به ولایت تا دریاهایی که شیعه و سنی هستند!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

بنویسید «اینترنت غیرحجمی»، بخوانید فروش حجم به شیوه جدید!  (۱۳۲ نظر)

اعتراض امام جمعه رودبار به انتصاب بخشدار اهل سنت/حقوق نمایندگی مجلس کفاف زندگی مان را نمی دهد/علت سفر هاشمی‌شاهرودی به خارج از کشور/وزرا حاضرند ویدئوی منزل خود را منتشر کنند؟  (۱۲۹ نظر)

برای اولین بار در تاریخ، نمایندگان مجلس ایران پایتخت یک کشور دیگر را تعیین کردند!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

احتمال درگیری نظامی آمریکا با ایران بیشتر است یا با کره شمالی؟  (۱۱۲ نظر)

رفتار مردم و مسئولان را در زلزله تهران چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۹۴ نظر)

«باد» نه، برای رهایی از آلودگی‌های هوا باید دعا کنیم «توفان» بیاید!  (۸۸ نظر)

دست احمدی‌نژاد خالی بود؛ مثل دوران ریاست جمهوری هشت ساله اش!  (۸۶ نظر)

وقتی واردات بی رویه برنج اشکتان را درآورد، سبوس آرامش بخش بخورید!  (۸۲ نظر)

ده راهکار عجیب کاهش آلودگی هوا؛ از جت‌فن و آبپاشی تا یونیزه کردن و دعا!  (۸۰ نظر)

چه کسانی در ایران، بر دولت منتخب مردم، حکومت می کنند؟  (۷۳ نظر)