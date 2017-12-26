Family of 10 killed after failed missile launch in Yemen

At family of ten was killed in the Yemeni capital Sana'a in a botched missile launch by Houthi rebels, Sky News Arabia reported.
The rocket was launched from a park in the capital but failed to gain altitude and landed in a populated area nearby, sources in Saudi-backed Yemeni army said. Houthis also failed to fire a ballistic missile from al-Bayda on army posts in Maarib on Sunday, Al Arabiya reported. Early in December, the Saudi-led coalition reportedly shot down a ballistic missile targeting a meeting of the Riyadh's royal leaders at the Al-Yamama Palace in the Saudi capital.
The Houthis, who control most of northern Yemen, said the missile attack marked the beginning of a new chapter in its conflict with Saudi Arabia as they had the capability to strike Saudi royal palaces as well as oil and gas fields.
