Iran parliament approves draft on Jerusalem as Palestine's capital

The Iranian parliament approved Sunday a draft legislation recognizing Jerusalem as "eternal capital of Palestine".

Some 187 out of 233 MPs in attendance voted in favor of the draft, according to Iran's State TV.

Further discussions on the draft will occur within the upcoming 48 hours before referring the paper to parliament for final approval.

The Iranian step came in response to US President Donald Trump's recent decision to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel and to move the American embassy to the holy city.