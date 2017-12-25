Myanmar observers invited to US-Thailand Cobra Gold exercise

Observers from Myanmar are invited to the military exercises of the United States and Thailand scheduled for next year, despite Washington's criticism towards the country's domestic policy regarding the Rohingya, according to Russia’s Sputnik News qouting Pentagon spokesman Christopher Logan.

"Thailand has invited Burma to observer the humanitarian assistance disaster relief portion of the exercise," Logan has told Sputnik.

The Cobra Gold exercise will take place next year. In addition to the military of the United States and Thailand, representatives of a number of other countries will also take part.