پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
165بازدید
‍ پ

Palestinians outraged by Israel’s ‘colonial construction plan’ for East Jerusalem

Palestinian authorities have condemned the planned construction of new housing units in East Jerusalem as an “Israeli colonial dare,” encouraged by Washington's controversial recognition of the Holy City as Israel’s capital.
کد خبر: ۷۵۸۴۰۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۰۴ 25 December 2017

Palestinian authorities have condemned the planned construction of new housing units in East Jerusalem as an “Israeli colonial dare,” encouraged by Washington's controversial recognition of the Holy City as Israel’s capital.

On Sunday, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates denounced the plan to construct 300 new housing units in the occupied part of Jerusalem. The plan is “part of Israel’s colonial and expansionist projects implemented by the Israeli government encouraged by the latest announcement of US President Donald Trump’s to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” the ministry said. Israel's Construction and Housing Minister Yoav Galant allegedly advocated for the scheme.

The Palestinian ministry said the “Israeli colonial dare” would not have happened was it not for Trump's controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem “as the capital of the occupying power.” The statement added that Palestinian authorities would hold the American president and his administration personally responsible “for any crimes” that might stem from Israel's "expansionist" move.

The alleged “aggressive” settlement plans under the so-called Greater Jerusalem bill have also been condemned by the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Department of Jerusalem Affairs. It noted that the construction project aims to fragment the “geographical and demographic unity” of Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

While Israel has yet to officially announce new settlement construction, Israeli media reported Sunday that the Planning and Building Committee of the Jerusalem Municipality would review new construction plans Monday, despite Washington's request to temporarily “calm down” the construction boom.

The Holy City’s authorities plan to approve 277 new housing units comprising eight buildings in three areas of Gilo, an Israeli settlement in southwestern East Jerusalem, according to an Israeli Channel 13 report.

The construction of some of units already began a year ago, Channel 2 said, adding, that six of the permits that are expected to be granted Monday will be awarded retroactively. Three other permits due for approval will reportedly be an extension of licenses approved last year.

The US recognition of Jerusalem apparently encouraged Israel's expansionist policies, such as the Greater Jerusalem bill, condemned by the Palestinians Sunday. The measure, being debated in the Knesset, seeks to change the fragile social structure of Jerusalem, by making the Holy City predominantly Jewish. If approved, Israel will immediately absorb nineteen West Bank settlements into Jerusalem’s borders and thus relegate the status of some Palestinian neighbourhoods of East Jerusalem to sub-municipalities.

The dispute over Jerusalem dates back to 1947, when a UN partition plan called for the creation of two independent states for Jews and Palestinians. The city of Jerusalem, which is holy for Christians, Muslims and Jews, was to be given special international status. However, the plan was never implemented, as war broke out in the region. Israel seized East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War with Arab states and declared the entire city its undivided capital in 1980.The US embassy, as well as other foreign missions, are currently located in Tel Aviv, Israel’s economic and diplomatic capital.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

زلزله تهران چقدر نمایندگان مجلس را لرزاند؟/سخنرانی فوق علمی عباس جدیدی!/علت بالارفتن سن ازدواج و پایین...

زلزله تهران چقدر نمایندگان مجلس را لرزاند؟/سخنرانی فوق علمی عباس جدیدی!/علت بالارفتن سن ازدواج و پایین...

مرتضوی: شب بود، خسته بودم، سهو قلم پیدا کردم/سؤال نماینده تبریز از دادستان کل کشور: چرا خبرنگاران زود...

مرتضوی: شب بود، خسته بودم، سهو قلم پیدا کردم/سؤال نماینده تبریز از دادستان کل کشور: چرا خبرنگاران زود...

اعتراض امام جمعه رودبار به انتصاب بخشدار اهل سنت/حقوق نمایندگی مجلس کفاف زندگی مان را نمی دهد/علت سفر...

اعتراض امام جمعه رودبار به انتصاب بخشدار اهل سنت/حقوق نمایندگی مجلس کفاف زندگی مان را نمی دهد/علت سفر...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

تنش در روابط امارات و تونس و تعلیق پروازها/ماکرون: در مقابل تهدیدات ایران در کنار عربستان هستیم/«موسسه خیریه» پوشش جدید برای نفوذ قطر در افغانستان/عدم صدور ویزا برای شهروندان قطری توسط عربستان

پیروزی چهارگله استقلال بعد از 52ماه انتظار

خبرخوش برای کنکوری‌ها

جزئیات سند مصوب «سالمندی کشور»

شرط عجیب سعودی‌ها برای شطرنج‌بازان قطر!

معاملات مسکن در آذرماه جهش کرد

از «جایگاه ایران در بازار‌ گردشگری حلال» تا «کشوری که از بیکاران هم مالیات بیکاری می‌گیرد»

وب گردی

دارای پنج ستاره ایمنی از موسسهNHTSA

عنوان «کشور سال» می‌رسد به ...

صف‌آرایی بانک‌ها در مقابل توسعه فین‌تک‌

چه کسانی قیمت گاز را تعیین می‌کنند؟

کشور جشنواره‌ها کجاست؟

آويز اسم ساخت ويژه طلا و جواهر

پیشنهاد ویژه سفر به مشهد برای تعطیلات این هفته

از ترش کردن‌های معده در بارداری خلاص می‌شوید

زمان تعویض روغن گیربکس و نشانه های نشتی آن

آفر ویژه سفر دبی ، پرواز و هتل

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

ارزان ترین خطوط هوایی اروپا

پیشنهاد پزشکی «رامین» برای احمدی نژاد/درد دل اکبر عبدی با یک سگ خبرساز شد/دلگرمی آیت الله یزدی به طلاب جوان: حکومت برای شماست
از اقرار بادمجان به ولایت تا دریاهایی که شیعه و سنی هستند!
افزایش قیمت تخم مرغ
کنایه علم‌الهدی به روحانی، حقوق شهروندی و فیلترینگ/ایستادگی در برابر شورای نگهبان دشمنی با خداست/امام جمعه اصفهان: ۹۹درصد مطالب فضای مجازی دروغ است
تأسیس «جزیره جاسوسی» امارات در خلیج فارس؛ با چه اهدافی!؟
خسارات زلزله کوهبنان رو به افزایش است/ برق و ارتباطات منطقه قطع شد/ نیروهای امدادی در حال انتقال مصدمان به بیمارستان ها هستند
اعتراض امام جمعه رودبار به انتصاب بخشدار اهل سنت/حقوق نمایندگی مجلس کفاف زندگی مان را نمی دهد/علت سفر هاشمی‌شاهرودی به خارج از کشور/وزرا حاضرند ویدئوی منزل خود را منتشر کنند؟
۱۰ توصیه ضروری در زمان وقوع زلزله
ترفند زن برای جازدن معشوق به جای شوهرش
فرمانده تفنگداران دریایی آمریکا: جنگی بزرگ در راه است/ کره شمالی: قطعنامه شورای امنیت اعلام جنگ است
به اسم تعهد، متخصصان را فراری داده ایم؛ متعهدانمان را نیز فاسد کرده ایم!
سابقه سیاه گسلی که زلزله تهران را راه انداخت!
اخراج سه بازیکن تیم نفت به اتهام جاسوسی/امام جمعه ارومیه:دست از معصیت برداریم تا باران ببارد
آمریکا در یک قدمی خروج از برجام/اعلام حضور 48 هزار نیروی روس در سوریه/امضای قرداد اس 400 میان روسیه و ترکیه طی روزهای آتی/دستور نتانیاهو برای خروج اسرائیل از یونسکو
تنها مدیرعامل زن که نمی‌تواند بازی‌های تیمش را ببیند/آقای جنتی گفت: احمدی‌نژاد نامزد بشود، دنبال فتنه است

به نظر شما عادلانه است که حقوق نمایندگان 11 برابر حقوق کارگران باشد؟  (۳۴۲ نظر)

زلزله ۵.۲ ریشتری تهران و کرج را لرزاند/ مراکز دولتی تهران، قم و البرز تعطیل شد/ یک تن کشته و ۹۷ تن مصدوم شدند  (۲۱۷ نظر)

به اسم تعهد، متخصصان را فراری داده ایم؛ متعهدانمان را نیز فاسد کرده ایم!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

تلخ ترین جمله محمود صادقی در جلسه تنش آمیز روز گذشته مجلس  (۱۴۵ نظر)

جگر ۷۲۰ و گوشت از ۷۴۰ تا ۹۰۰ هزار تومان؛ «شکاف طبقاتی» خجالت بکشد!  (۱۴۲ نظر)

از اقرار بادمجان به ولایت تا دریاهایی که شیعه و سنی هستند!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

بنویسید «اینترنت غیرحجمی»، بخوانید فروش حجم به شیوه جدید!  (۱۳۲ نظر)

احتمال درگیری نظامی آمریکا با ایران بیشتر است یا با کره شمالی؟  (۱۱۲ نظر)

رفتار مردم و مسئولان را در زلزله تهران چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۹۴ نظر)

«باد» نه، برای رهایی از آلودگی‌های هوا باید دعا کنیم «توفان» بیاید!  (۸۸ نظر)

دست احمدی‌نژاد خالی بود؛ مثل دوران ریاست جمهوری هشت ساله اش!  (۸۶ نظر)

وقتی واردات بی رویه برنج اشکتان را درآورد، سبوس آرامش بخش بخورید!  (۸۲ نظر)

راهبرد جدید امنیت ملی آمریکا اعلام شد/ تأکید بر مقابله جدی با ایران در راهبرد جدید/ ترامپ: ما سپاه پاسداران را مجازات کردیم و داعش را شکست دادیم!/ ما به دنبال احیای قدرت آمریکا هستیم  (۸۱ نظر)

ده راهکار عجیب کاهش آلودگی هوا؛ از جت‌فن و آبپاشی تا یونیزه کردن و دعا!  (۸۰ نظر)

چه کسانی در ایران، بر دولت منتخب مردم، حکومت می کنند؟  (۷۳ نظر)