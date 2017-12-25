Medical pardon for Peru ex-president Fujimori

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, serving a 25-year prison sentence for human rights abuses, was pardoned Sunday for "humanitarian reasons."

Fujimori "suffers from a progressive, degenerative and incurable disease," according to a statement from current President Pedro Paulo Kuczynski's office. "Prison conditions mean a serious risk to his life, health and integrity."

Fujimori was sentenced in 2009 after being convicted of authorizing the operation of a death squad responsible for killing civilians. He served as president from 1990 to 2000.



On Saturday, Fujimori, 79, was transferred to a Lima hospital after experiencing a drop in blood pressure and a heart arrhythmia, his doctor told reporters.

Kuczynski pardoned Fujimori and seven other persons "in similar condition" on Sunday evening.

Fujimori's son, Kenji Fujimori, was among several lawmakers who abstained from last week's vote to remove Kuczynski from office amid a bribery scandal. Kuczynski escaped impeachmentby eight votes.

Kenji Fujimori thanked Kuczynski on Twitter for his "noble and magnanimous gesture" of approving his father's pardon.

Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of Alberto Fujimori who ran unsuccessfully against Kuczynski last year, also tweeted:

"Today is a great day for my family and for Fujimorism. My father is finally free. This Christmas will be full of hope and joy!!"