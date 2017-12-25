پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » چین
172بازدید
‍ پ

China has 'overwhelming advantage' in bringing Taiwan to heel, official says

China’s growing economic, political and diplomatic power means it is achieving an “overwhelming advantage” in bringing self-ruled Taiwan to heel, and time is on China’s side, a senior official said in a comments published on Monday.
کد خبر: ۷۵۸۳۹۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۰۱ 25 December 2017

China’s growing economic, political and diplomatic power means it is achieving an “overwhelming advantage” in bringing self-ruled Taiwan to heel, and time is on China’s side, a senior official said in a comments published on Monday.

Taiwan is one of China’s most sensitive issues. Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring what it considers a wayward province and sacred Chinese territory under its rule.

Writing in the influential state-run newspaper the Study Times, Liu Junchuan, who heads the liaison office of China’s policy-making Taiwan Affairs Office, said it was inevitable Taiwan would come under China’s control.

China’s economic growth means its economy now far surpasses Taiwan‘s, and the trend would only continue, Liu wrote in the paper, which is published by the Central Party School that trains rising Communist Party officials.

“The swift development and massive changes in the mainland of the motherland are creating an increasingly strong attraction for the people of Taiwan,” he said.

“The contrast in power across the Taiwan Strait will become wider and wider, and we will have a full, overwhelming strategic advantage over Taiwan,” Liu added.

“The economic, political, social, cultural and military conditions for achieving the complete reunification of the motherland will become even more ample.”

The concepts of peaceful reunification and “one country, two systems” would become even more attractive to Taiwan’s people and foreign forces will not be able to stop it, Liu said.

“The basic situation of the Taiwan Strait continuing to develop in a direction beneficial to us will not change, and time and momentum are on our side.”

China has long mooted taking Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” form of government, which is supposed to give Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy, and applying it to Taiwan, though the people of the proudly democratic island have shown no interest in being ruled by the autocratic mainland.

Taiwan says Beijing does not understand what democracy is and that only Taiwan’s people can decide the island’s future.

Relations between Beijing and Taipei have soured since Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan’s pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party won presidential elections last year, with China suspecting she wants to push for the island’s formal independence.

Tsai says she wants peace with China but will defend Taiwan’s security and democracy.

China has stepped up military drills around Taiwan and squeezed Taiwan’s international space, siphoning off its few remaining diplomatic allies.

Defeated Nationalist forces fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing the Chinese civil war to the Communists.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

زلزله تهران چقدر نمایندگان مجلس را لرزاند؟/سخنرانی فوق علمی عباس جدیدی!/علت بالارفتن سن ازدواج و پایین...

زلزله تهران چقدر نمایندگان مجلس را لرزاند؟/سخنرانی فوق علمی عباس جدیدی!/علت بالارفتن سن ازدواج و پایین...

مرتضوی: شب بود، خسته بودم، سهو قلم پیدا کردم/سؤال نماینده تبریز از دادستان کل کشور: چرا خبرنگاران زود...

مرتضوی: شب بود، خسته بودم، سهو قلم پیدا کردم/سؤال نماینده تبریز از دادستان کل کشور: چرا خبرنگاران زود...

اعتراض امام جمعه رودبار به انتصاب بخشدار اهل سنت/حقوق نمایندگی مجلس کفاف زندگی مان را نمی دهد/علت سفر...

اعتراض امام جمعه رودبار به انتصاب بخشدار اهل سنت/حقوق نمایندگی مجلس کفاف زندگی مان را نمی دهد/علت سفر...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

تنش در روابط امارات و تونس و تعلیق پروازها/ماکرون: در مقابل تهدیدات ایران در کنار عربستان هستیم/«موسسه خیریه» پوشش جدید برای نفوذ قطر در افغانستان/عدم صدور ویزا برای شهروندان قطری توسط عربستان

پیروزی چهارگله استقلال بعد از 52ماه انتظار

خبرخوش برای کنکوری‌ها

جزئیات سند مصوب «سالمندی کشور»

شرط عجیب سعودی‌ها برای شطرنج‌بازان قطر!

معاملات مسکن در آذرماه جهش کرد

از «جایگاه ایران در بازار‌ گردشگری حلال» تا «کشوری که از بیکاران هم مالیات بیکاری می‌گیرد»

وب گردی

دارای پنج ستاره ایمنی از موسسهNHTSA

عنوان «کشور سال» می‌رسد به ...

صف‌آرایی بانک‌ها در مقابل توسعه فین‌تک‌

چه کسانی قیمت گاز را تعیین می‌کنند؟

کشور جشنواره‌ها کجاست؟

آويز اسم ساخت ويژه طلا و جواهر

پیشنهاد ویژه سفر به مشهد برای تعطیلات این هفته

از ترش کردن‌های معده در بارداری خلاص می‌شوید

زمان تعویض روغن گیربکس و نشانه های نشتی آن

آفر ویژه سفر دبی ، پرواز و هتل

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

ارزان ترین خطوط هوایی اروپا

پیشنهاد پزشکی «رامین» برای احمدی نژاد/درد دل اکبر عبدی با یک سگ خبرساز شد/دلگرمی آیت الله یزدی به طلاب جوان: حکومت برای شماست
از اقرار بادمجان به ولایت تا دریاهایی که شیعه و سنی هستند!
افزایش قیمت تخم مرغ
کنایه علم‌الهدی به روحانی، حقوق شهروندی و فیلترینگ/ایستادگی در برابر شورای نگهبان دشمنی با خداست/امام جمعه اصفهان: ۹۹درصد مطالب فضای مجازی دروغ است
تأسیس «جزیره جاسوسی» امارات در خلیج فارس؛ با چه اهدافی!؟
خسارات زلزله کوهبنان رو به افزایش است/ برق و ارتباطات منطقه قطع شد/ نیروهای امدادی در حال انتقال مصدمان به بیمارستان ها هستند
اعتراض امام جمعه رودبار به انتصاب بخشدار اهل سنت/حقوق نمایندگی مجلس کفاف زندگی مان را نمی دهد/علت سفر هاشمی‌شاهرودی به خارج از کشور/وزرا حاضرند ویدئوی منزل خود را منتشر کنند؟
۱۰ توصیه ضروری در زمان وقوع زلزله
ترفند زن برای جازدن معشوق به جای شوهرش
فرمانده تفنگداران دریایی آمریکا: جنگی بزرگ در راه است/ کره شمالی: قطعنامه شورای امنیت اعلام جنگ است
به اسم تعهد، متخصصان را فراری داده ایم؛ متعهدانمان را نیز فاسد کرده ایم!
سابقه سیاه گسلی که زلزله تهران را راه انداخت!
اخراج سه بازیکن تیم نفت به اتهام جاسوسی/امام جمعه ارومیه:دست از معصیت برداریم تا باران ببارد
آمریکا در یک قدمی خروج از برجام/اعلام حضور 48 هزار نیروی روس در سوریه/امضای قرداد اس 400 میان روسیه و ترکیه طی روزهای آتی/دستور نتانیاهو برای خروج اسرائیل از یونسکو
تنها مدیرعامل زن که نمی‌تواند بازی‌های تیمش را ببیند/آقای جنتی گفت: احمدی‌نژاد نامزد بشود، دنبال فتنه است

به نظر شما عادلانه است که حقوق نمایندگان 11 برابر حقوق کارگران باشد؟  (۳۴۲ نظر)

زلزله ۵.۲ ریشتری تهران و کرج را لرزاند/ مراکز دولتی تهران، قم و البرز تعطیل شد/ یک تن کشته و ۹۷ تن مصدوم شدند  (۲۱۷ نظر)

به اسم تعهد، متخصصان را فراری داده ایم؛ متعهدانمان را نیز فاسد کرده ایم!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

تلخ ترین جمله محمود صادقی در جلسه تنش آمیز روز گذشته مجلس  (۱۴۵ نظر)

جگر ۷۲۰ و گوشت از ۷۴۰ تا ۹۰۰ هزار تومان؛ «شکاف طبقاتی» خجالت بکشد!  (۱۴۲ نظر)

از اقرار بادمجان به ولایت تا دریاهایی که شیعه و سنی هستند!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

بنویسید «اینترنت غیرحجمی»، بخوانید فروش حجم به شیوه جدید!  (۱۳۲ نظر)

احتمال درگیری نظامی آمریکا با ایران بیشتر است یا با کره شمالی؟  (۱۱۲ نظر)

رفتار مردم و مسئولان را در زلزله تهران چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۹۴ نظر)

«باد» نه، برای رهایی از آلودگی‌های هوا باید دعا کنیم «توفان» بیاید!  (۸۸ نظر)

دست احمدی‌نژاد خالی بود؛ مثل دوران ریاست جمهوری هشت ساله اش!  (۸۶ نظر)

وقتی واردات بی رویه برنج اشکتان را درآورد، سبوس آرامش بخش بخورید!  (۸۲ نظر)

راهبرد جدید امنیت ملی آمریکا اعلام شد/ تأکید بر مقابله جدی با ایران در راهبرد جدید/ ترامپ: ما سپاه پاسداران را مجازات کردیم و داعش را شکست دادیم!/ ما به دنبال احیای قدرت آمریکا هستیم  (۸۱ نظر)

ده راهکار عجیب کاهش آلودگی هوا؛ از جت‌فن و آبپاشی تا یونیزه کردن و دعا!  (۸۰ نظر)

چه کسانی در ایران، بر دولت منتخب مردم، حکومت می کنند؟  (۷۳ نظر)