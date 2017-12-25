Donald Trump claims he has made it OK to say 'merry Christmas' again

Donald Trump claims he has made it acceptable for Americans to use the phrase 'merry Christmas' again.

The US President spent Christmas Eve tweeting about his poll ratings and fake news - before finishing it off with a bizarre claim.

"People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again," he wrote. "I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!"

The post elicited countless responses questioning the claim.

Many pointed to 'merry Christmas' messages from Mr Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama.

Others dug out Mr Trump's 2010 tweet in which he wished his millions of followers not merry Christmas but a "very happy holiday season".

Earlier in the evening the President got into the festive spirit by participating in the NORAD Santa Tracker programme, taking phone calls at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where he is spending the festive season.