پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » امنیتی- تسلیحاتی
570بازدید
‍ پ

NATO chief warns of Russian submarine capability

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned in an interview published Saturday that a Russian naval build-up threatens transport and communications links between alliance members, APA reports quoting DW,
کد خبر: ۷۵۸۰۱۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۴۲ 24 December 2017

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned in an interview published Saturday that a Russian naval build-up threatens transport and communications links between alliance members, APA reports quoting DW,

"Russia has invested massively in its navy, especially submarines," Stoltenbergtold the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, adding that Moscow has deployed 13 additional submarines since 2014.

"Russia's submarine activity is now at its highest level since the Cold War," he said. He said submarines are active in the Atlantic and Mediterranean and also "near our coastlines."

Stoltenberg suggested the submarine build-up threatened logistic and communications channels between North America and Europe.

"We are a transatlantic alliance, and we must therefore be in a position to transport troops and equipment over the Atlantic. For that we need secure and open seaways," he said.

In this strategic environment, NATO plans to establish a new Atlantic and logistics command. The location and structure of the commands is to be determined next year.

The NATO chief also warned that since the end of the Cold War the alliance has lost some of its sea capability, especially in countering submarines.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

طرح تحول سلامت تجربه شکست‌خورده کشورهای دیگر / جشن‌های وارداتی، آفتی برای سبک زندگی ایرانی/ دولت همین...

طرح تحول سلامت تجربه شکست‌خورده کشورهای دیگر / جشن‌های وارداتی، آفتی برای سبک زندگی ایرانی/ دولت همین...

اخراج سه بازیکن تیم نفت به اتهام جاسوسی/امام جمعه ارومیه:دست از معصیت برداریم تا باران ببارد

اخراج سه بازیکن تیم نفت به اتهام جاسوسی/امام جمعه ارومیه:دست از معصیت برداریم تا باران ببارد

پیشنهاد پزشکی «رامین» برای احمدی نژاد/درد دل اکبر عبدی با یک سگ خبرساز شد/دلگرمی آیت الله یزدی به طلاب...

پیشنهاد پزشکی «رامین» برای احمدی نژاد/درد دل اکبر عبدی با یک سگ خبرساز شد/دلگرمی آیت الله یزدی به طلاب...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

جلدشوت ورزشی/یکشنبه۳دی۹۶

جلدایران ورزشی/یکشنبه۳دی۹۶

جلدابرارورزشی/یکشنبه۳دی۹۶

وب گردی

پایان تبِ بیت‌کوین؛ افت قیمت ارز مجازی موقتی است؟

برای اصلاح ساختار نظام بانکی فردا هم دیر است!

جنگ تجاری ابرقدرت‌ها؛ عقاب و اژدها چشم در چشم هم

زمان تعویض روغن گیربکس و نشانه های نشتی آن

آفر ویژه سفر دبی ، پرواز و هتل

با دوقلوهایم به باشگاه می‌روم!

چرا خطوط دوچرخه به پارکینگ تبدیل شد؟

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

ارزان ترین خطوط هوایی اروپا

جدال لفظی شدید میان اردوغان و وزیر خارجه امارات: جد تو کجا بود بدبخت!/تصویب قطعنامه پیشنهادی ایران برای مقابله با ریزگردها در سازمان ملل/ادامه تظاهرات و درگیری در اقلیم کردستان عراق
بعید می دانم زلزله 5.2 ریشتری زلزله اصلی بوده باشد/ برای پیش بینی زلزله راهکار وجود دارد، ولی به آن چندان توجه نمی کنیم
دانشگاه تهران مرکز فتنه ۸۸ بود/جنجال آفرینی، مانع از محکومیت پانزده ساله بقایی نشد/تکذیب توصیه امام جمعه اصفهان به استفاده از «اسید رقیق» در برابر بدحجابان
کنایه علم‌الهدی به روحانی، حقوق شهروندی و فیلترینگ/ایستادگی در برابر شورای نگهبان دشمنی با خداست/امام جمعه اصفهان: ۹۹درصد مطالب فضای مجازی دروغ است
عروس و داماد در زلزله تهران
خسارات زلزله کوهبنان رو به افزایش است/ برق و ارتباطات منطقه قطع شد/ نیروهای امدادی در حال انتقال مصدمان به بیمارستان ها هستند
پیشنهاد پزشکی «رامین» برای احمدی نژاد/درد دل اکبر عبدی با یک سگ خبرساز شد/دلگرمی آیت الله یزدی به طلاب جوان:حکومت برای شماست
چرا رسانه های غربی و آمریکایی از جنگ میان ایران و عربستان سخن می گویند؟
۱۰ توصیه ضروری در زمان وقوع زلزله
تصویب قطعنامه قدس در مجمع‌عمومی سازمان‌ ملل با وجود تهدید بی‌سابقه آمریکا
تأسیس «جزیره جاسوسی» امارات در خلیج فارس؛ با چه اهدافی!؟
ترفند زن برای جازدن معشوق به جای شوهرش
اخراج سه بازیکن تیم نفت به اتهام جاسوسی/امام جمعه ارومیه:دست از معصیت برداریم تا باران ببارد
آمریکا در یک قدمی خروج از برجام/اعلام حضور 48 هزار نیروی روس در سوریه/امضای قرداد اس 400 میان روسیه و ترکیه طی روزهای آتی/دستور نتانیاهو برای خروج اسرائیل از یونسکو
پورشه طلایی در خیابان‌های تهران!

به نظر شما عادلانه است که حقوق نمایندگان 11 برابر حقوق کارگران باشد؟  (۳۴۲ نظر)

زلزله ۵.۲ ریشتری تهران و کرج را لرزاند/ مراکز دولتی تهران، قم و البرز تعطیل شد/ یک تن کشته و ۹۷ تن مصدوم شدند  (۲۱۷ نظر)

به اسم تعهد، متخصصان را فراری داده ایم؛ متعهدانمان را نیز فاسد کرده ایم!  (۱۶۷ نظر)

تلخ ترین جمله محمود صادقی در جلسه تنش آمیز روز گذشته مجلس  (۱۴۵ نظر)

جگر ۷۲۰ و گوشت از ۷۴۰ تا ۹۰۰ هزار تومان؛ «شکاف طبقاتی» خجالت بکشد!  (۱۴۲ نظر)

بنویسید «اینترنت غیرحجمی»، بخوانید فروش حجم به شیوه جدید!  (۱۳۲ نظر)

محمود صادقی: ما عصاره ملت نیستیم، عصاره شورای نگهبانیم/ چرا از افشای نام بدهکاران بانکی هراس داریم؟/ نقوی حسینی: ما عصاره ملت هستیم  (۱۳۱ نظر)

احتمال درگیری نظامی آمریکا با ایران بیشتر است یا با کره شمالی؟  (۱۱۲ نظر)

عربستان حاج قاسم را گرفت!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

رفتار مردم و مسئولان را در زلزله تهران چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۹۴ نظر)

بررسی سه اتفاق در چند روز: وقتی می گوییم در حکمرانی خوب «صفر» هستیم!  (۸۸ نظر)

«باد» نه، برای رهایی از آلودگی‌های هوا باید دعا کنیم «توفان» بیاید!  (۸۸ نظر)

دست احمدی‌نژاد خالی بود؛ مثل دوران ریاست جمهوری هشت ساله اش!  (۸۶ نظر)

وقتی واردات بی رویه برنج اشکتان را درآورد، سبوس آرامش بخش بخورید!  (۸۲ نظر)

راهبرد جدید امنیت ملی آمریکا اعلام شد/ تأکید بر مقابله جدی با ایران در راهبرد جدید/ ترامپ: ما سپاه پاسداران را مجازات کردیم و داعش را شکست دادیم!/ ما به دنبال احیای قدرت آمریکا هستیم  (۸۱ نظر)