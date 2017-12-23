پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
تابناک جهان » ایران
Tehran, Baku to enhance bilateral ties in all spheres

As part of Iran’s active policy to enhance ties with its neighboring countries, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was in Baku to meet his Azeri and Turkish counterparts. The visit, together with the other bilateral initiatives marks a new era of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.
کد خبر: ۷۵۷۷۹۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۲ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۴:۴۰ 23 December 2017

Tabnak – As part of Iran’s active policy to enhance ties with its neighboring countries, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was in Baku to meet his Azeri and Turkish counterparts. The visit, together with the other bilateral initiatives marks a new era of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.

During his Wednesday visit to Baku, Zarif and his Azeri and Turkish counterparts discussed cooperation in different economic fields, including transit, transportation, customs and technology. They also held talks on political issues of trilateral significance, including avenues of cooperation for promotion of regional peace and stability.

“Along with developing economic and political relations, Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkey will also jointly fight against international terrorism,” Zarif told the local media on Friday as he commented on the results of his Baku visit. 

He said the presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran have met 10 times since 2013 and discussed ways of expanding cooperation in various fields. “These discussions have given a boost to the economic relations between the two neighboring countries.”

Pointing out the trilateral meeting in Baku, Zarif noted that the fifth meeting of the ministers was very fruitful. “We exchanged views on transport, trade, energy, tourism, banking and customs, and also discussed regional security issues.”

Also on Friday, Head of Iranian President's Office Mahmoud Vaezi in a meeting with Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technology Ramin Guluzade said that relations between the two countries are growing in various spheres while emphasizing the necessity of enhancing the ties in aerospace, IT, transit, postal services and telecommunication.

Referring to the agreement by Iran and Azerbaijan on facilitating the postal services and issuing a joint stamp as a symbol of friendship, Vaezi said that Tehran and Baku can establish and enhance trilateral or quadrilateral relations with other countries such as Turkey and Russia to expand their cooperation.

Back to Thursday, Vaezi had a meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. Among the issues raised by Aliyev, he said that the two countries should try to do their trade exchanges with national currencies. He said that Azerbaijan Republic intends to develop relations and cooperation with Iran in all fields.

President Aliyev also pointed to the necessity to accelerate joint venture projects like car manufacturing plant and pharmaceutical plant by Iran in Azerbaijan and Astara-Astara Railway as well as cooperation in creation of north-south corridor.

Mahmoud Vaezi arrived in Baku on Wednesday evening to attend the International Conference dubbed as; “Islamic Solidarity-2017, Dialogue among Religions and Cultures”. After delivering speech at the conference, Vaezi met with President Aliyev on Thursday.

iran azerbaijan turkey
