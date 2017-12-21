پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
Chinese Defense Ministry Warns US Against Cold War Rhetoric in New Security Plan

China’s Defense Ministry on Thursday urged the United States to abandon its Cold War mentality and opt for closer military cooperation, in response to a new US national security strategy.
21 December 2017

In a statement posted on the Chinese social media network WeChat, the defense ministry expressed hope that "the US will abandon its Cold War mentality, look objectively at how the Chinese Army is evolving, work together with China to promote closer cooperation between the two nations’ militaries… protect regional and global peace, stability and prosperity together,"

The Chinese ministry reiterated China’s defensive military posture and rejected Trump’s accusations that Beijing was trying to challenge US influence. It said China would never seek world domination.

The plan unveiled Monday by US President Donald Trump framed China, Russia, Iran and North Korea as major threats that eroded US security and prosperity.

Trump also frequently blasted China on the campaign trail for alleged unfair trading practices, such as artificial currency devaluation. Since becoming president, though, Trump has softened his stance toward Beijing in an effort to secure more assistance on issue areas relating to the Korean Peninsula.

 Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Monday commenting on the document that while Trump’s National Security Strategy frames China as a strategic and economic rival to the US, Beijing is "willing to work hard with the US side to dedicate ourselves to building a robust, stable and healthy trade and economic relationship."

