Melbourne crash: Driver arrested after hitting pedestrians

Australian police have arrested a driver after a car drove into a crowd in Melbourne.

Australian police have arrested a driver after a car drove into a crowd in Melbourne.

The car "collided with a number of pedestrians" on Flinders Street, a busy junction in the centre of the city, said Victoria Police.

The exact situation remains unclear and police said they did not yet know the extent of injuries.

Images from the scene appear to show a number of people lying on the ground close to a large white vehicle.

Media reports suggest up to 16 people may have been injured.

One witness told local radio station 3AW the car "just mowed everybody down, people were flying everywhere".

Police have asked people to avoid the area.

They have not said there is any indication the incident is terror-related.