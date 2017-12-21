پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
تابناک جهان » آسیا
192بازدید
Melbourne crash: Driver arrested after hitting pedestrians

Australian police have arrested a driver after a car drove into a crowd in Melbourne.
کد خبر: ۷۵۷۲۱۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۱۳ 21 December 2017



The car "collided with a number of pedestrians" on Flinders Street, a busy junction in the centre of the city, said Victoria Police.

The exact situation remains unclear and police said they did not yet know the extent of injuries.

Images from the scene appear to show a number of people lying on the ground close to a large white vehicle.

Media reports suggest up to 16 people may have been injured.

One witness told local radio station 3AW the car "just mowed everybody down, people were flying everywhere".

Police have asked people to avoid the area.

They have not said there is any indication the incident is terror-related.

ویدیو قدرت عمل پهپادها در نبردهای آینده / ویدیو عملیات عجیب ارتش اسرائیل / ویدیو شلیک مستقیم سربازان بارزانی به کردها / مستندی...

قیمت‌هایی که با بلندترین شب سال افزایش می‌یابند/ آیا می‌توان نام انجام وظیفه را لطف گذاشت؟/ شوخی با صحبت‌های...

غلامرضا حیدری: امیدواریم آغاز سال جدید، پایانی بر موضوع حصر باشد/تهران مدفون در ۱۴ هزار تن گاز و ذرات...

غرضی: روحانی شعار چپ می دهد اما راست حرکت می کند/عطریانفر: تصورات تازه احمدی نژاد در مورد خود، نوعی توهم...

