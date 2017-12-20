پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
Iranian officials slam Donald Trump’s new anti-Iran approach

کد خبر: ۷۵۷۱۵۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۲۳:۴۹ 20 December 2017

Tabnak – As the US President Donald Trump has showed new signs of an anti-Iran approach is his foreign policy doctrine, Iranian officials once again reiterate their readiness to confront American threats. At the center of debates is criticism of Trump’s policy against the nuclear deal.criticism of Trump’s policy against the nuclear deal.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the United States will not be able to kill the 2015 multinational nuclear deal, emphasizing that the landmark pact will remain in place.

“Two years have passed since the [implementation] of the JCPOA,” Rouhani said on Tuesday, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the nuclear accord is officially called.

“The Americans have made several attempts to destroy the JCPOA, but they have failed to this day, and I believe that they will not be able to do so until the end,” he added.

The Iranian president also urged the opponents of the Iran nuclear deal not to pin hopes on Trump, saying “he would do nothing for you.” According to Rouhani, “The JCPOA remains in place, and we will continue on this path.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s ambassador to the UN has denounced the US for its blatant violations of the 2015 nuclear deal, saying the world community must stand against Washington’s efforts to undermine the multinational pact, which enjoys strong global support.

Gholamali Khoshrou made the remarks following a Tuesday meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ periodic report with regard to the implementation of the nuclear agreement.

He added that the new US administration’s opposition to the JCPOA and its imposition of a series of new sanctions against Iran are in blatant violation of Washington’s commitments under the JCPOA, emphasizing that the global community should not allow the US to continue undermining the nuclear deal.

On the other hand, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman slammed as "unbalanced and unilateral" US President Donald Trump's first national security strategy, saying it was just a futile attempt to depict Iran as a threat.

"What has been portrayed in this unconventional text devoid of any rationality and realism, was nothing but the repetition and rehashing of baseless and groundless accusations and illusions of a few delusional countries in the region and the US," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Tuesday.

The US president on Monday released his first much anticipated national security strategy, a document that lays out a framework for his administration's approach to threats facing the nation and reflects his "America First" campaign promise.

He repeated his allegations against Iran and North Korea, claiming that they are “determined to destabilize regions, threaten Americans and our allies, and brutalize their own people.”

iran jcpoa nuclear deal donald trump
