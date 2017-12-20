People actually believe the FBI is plotting to assassinate Donald Trump - in the next 30 days

Donald Trump insists he is not considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller , but his supporters seem hell bent on discrediting the Russia investigation.

And now right-wing conspiracy theorists have gone so far as to suggest there is a plot to KILL the US President.

Democrats have expressed concern that Trump might fire Mueller, who is investigating allegations of Russian interference in the US election and possible collusion with Moscow.

Investigators on Mueller’s team have been publicly accused of bias against Trump and of obtaining tens of thousands of emails unlawfully.