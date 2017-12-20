پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » روسیه
۳۶۹بازدید
‍ پ

Saakashvili Calls on Poroshenko to Voluntarily Resign

Former Georgian President and ex-Governor of Ukraine's Odessa Region Mikheil Saakashvili published an open letter addressed to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko urging him to voluntarily resign.
کد خبر: ۷۵۶۹۲۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۰۶ 20 December 2017

Former Georgian President and ex-Governor of Ukraine's Odessa Region Mikheil Saakashvili published an open letter addressed to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko urging him to voluntarily resign.

The politician added that in the event of a voluntary resignation Poroshenko could "count on mitigating punishment and pardon." Saakashvili also accused the Ukrainian president’s administration of carrying out a provocation near Kiev’s October Palace.

"Admit it to yourself and to the people – you and your colleagues cannot and do not want to change Ukraine for the better. Your voluntary resignation is almost the last chance to overcome the political crisis," Saakashvili wrote on Facebook on late Tuesday."Your administration organized a provocation near the October Palace. I admit that I fell for this provocation," the politician said.

On Sunday, Saakashvili’s supporters broke into the October Palace in the center of Kiev, engaging in clashes with the National Guard servicemen inside the building. However, Saakashvili himself urged the protesters to leave the building, and said that he did not encourage them to storm the palace. The opposition figure claimed that the actions were caused by a provocation of the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.

In October, Saakashvili presented his "Plan to Rescue Ukraine in 70 days," providing for the impeachment of Poroshenko, the adoption of a package of laws, including a bill on oligarchs, legislation on the parliamentary election and several reforms in the fields of taxation, customs and health services.

Saakashvili was initially invited to take the office of Odessa governor in 2015, receiving Ukrainian citizenship and therefore losing his Georgian passport. In November 2016, he resigned from his post, accusing the Ukrainian authorities of not having the will to fight corruption.

In July 2017 his Ukrainian citizenship was revoked as it turned out that he had provided incorrect information on the citizenship application. Saakashvili, who was away from the country at the time, forced his entry to Ukraine from Poland with help of several hundred of his supporters in September.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
موشک یمنی‌ها به کاخ پادشاه عربستان نمی‌رسد؟ / چه کسی بودجه سال 1397 را بست؟ / ویدیو جنجال تازه بر سر مرغ! / کودکان زاهدانی...

موشک یمنی‌ها به کاخ پادشاه عربستان نمی‌رسد؟ / چه کسی بودجه سال 1397 را بست؟ / ویدیو جنجال تازه بر سر مرغ! / کودکان زاهدانی...

حمایت بانک‌ها از فرار مالیاتی دانه‌درشت‌ها/ کله‌پاچه هم به جمع وارادات قاچاق پیوست/ نظر آیت‌الله مکارم‌شیرازی...

حمایت بانک‌ها از فرار مالیاتی دانه‌درشت‌ها/ کله‌پاچه هم به جمع وارادات قاچاق پیوست/ نظر آیت‌الله مکارم‌شیرازی...

سرلشگر رحیم صفوی:نگران انتخابات عراقیم/رییس سازمان محیط زیست: دعا کنیم «باد» بیاید

سرلشگر رحیم صفوی:نگران انتخابات عراقیم/رییس سازمان محیط زیست: دعا کنیم «باد» بیاید

نظر فرزند کروبی درباره رأی دادن به روحانی/مردی معترض موتورش را در خیابان ولیعصر به آتش کشید/حکم بقایی...

نظر فرزند کروبی درباره رأی دادن به روحانی/مردی معترض موتورش را در خیابان ولیعصر به آتش کشید/حکم بقایی...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

شاخص آلودگی هوای تهران رکورد زد

ثبات نرخ طلای سرخ در بازار

ارمنستان در مرز با ایران منطقه آزاد اقتصادی افتتاح کرد

آخرین قیمت مصوب اقلام شب یلدا

چرا گوش‌ها قرمز و داغ می‌شوند؟

مواد غذایی که برای دیابتی‌ها توصیه می‌شود

۴۳ کشته و ده‌ها مفقود در توفان فیلیپین

درخواست روسیه برای اتحاد گسترده‌تر با ایران و ترکیه

اعلام حمایت انگلیس از عربستان در برابر تهدیدها

چه کسانی در ایران،بر دولت منتخب مردم،حکومت می کنند؟

حمله افراد مسلح به یک پایگاه گارد ملی ونزوئلا

چهره زن ونکووری که بوم نقاشی‌ انتزاعی شد

مرد معتاد، گوشت فرزندش را کباب کرد

تذکر کتبی مجلسی‌ها به روحانی

محيط زيست استان تهران در این روزها چه می‌کند؟

وب گردی

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

تست فرانسوی که فرانسوی نیست!

سوءاستفاده اسنپ از اجرای طرح زوج و فرد سراسری

برای کار در بنگاه مجازی آماده شوید

اقتصادی که در آن پول نقد وجود ندارد

گزارش تامل‌برانگیز OECD؛ اعتماد مردم به دولت رونق اقتصادی می‌آورد

کاهش آلودگی هوا و ترافیک با اجرای طرح برندینگ جایگاه های سوخت

یلدای شگفت‌انگیز دیجی‌کالا از امروز

جشنواره صد دانه یاقوت

تهران در آی سی یو، مسئولان در کما!

عدم ارائه کانکس به مستاجران سرپل ذهاب

سرويس . نيم ست ، انگشتر هاي مردانه و زنانه ( طلا و جواهر )

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

ارزان ترین خطوط هوایی اروپا

آغاز کمک‌رسانی‌های مجموعه گلستان به زلزله‌زدگان
غذاهای پر فیبر را دریابید
ایراد نگارشی رئیس فرهنگستان ادب فارسی!/ضرب الاجل ۴۸ ساعته احمدی نژاد برای «بگم بگم جدید»/واکنش مطهری به ادعای رادیو اکتیوی فائزه هاشمی
جادوگر خوراکی و ضدعفونی کننده
تلخ ترین جمله محمود صادقی در جلسه تنش آمیز روز گذشته مجلس
دست احمدی‌نژاد خالی بود؛ مثل دوران ریاست جمهوری هشت ساله اش!
نظر فرزند کروبی درباره رأی دادن به روحانی/مردی معترض موتورش را در خیابان ولیعصر به آتش کشید/حکم بقایی صادر شد/فردوسی‌پور: چرا به ترکیه و اردوغان باج دادیم؟
جنگی که با فرمان احمدی نژاد در «بحر آسمان» شروع شد، همچنان ادامه دارد!
عربستان حاج قاسم را گرفت!
احتمال درگیری نظامی آمریکا با ایران بیشتر است یا با کره شمالی؟
محمود صادقی: ما عصاره ملت نیستیم، عصاره شورای نگهبانیم/ چرا از افشای نام بدهکاران بانکی هراس داریم؟/ نقوی حسینی: ما عصاره ملت هستیم
جگر ۷۲۰ و گوشت از ۷۴۰ تا ۹۰۰ هزار تومان؛ «شکاف طبقاتی» خجالت بکشد!
راهبرد جدید امنیت ملی آمریکا اعلام شد/ تأکید بر مقابله جدی با ایران در راهبرد جدید/ ترامپ: ما سپاه پاسداران را مجازات کردیم و داعش را شکست دادیم!/ ما به دنبال احیای قدرت آمریکا هستیم
عجیب ترین موجود پر رمز و راز روی زمین
پاسخ کنایه آمیز مشاور روحانی به صداوسیما/ مؤسسات مذهبی قم خودشان از بودجه صرف‌نظر کنند/ کنایه آملی لاریجانی به «جاهل درونی»/ طعنه خداداد عزیزی به سحر قریشی/واکنش وزیر کشاورزی به ویدئوی برنجکار گیلانی

شما از انتخاب روحانی پشیمان هستید یا نه؟  (۷۰۰ نظر)

به نظر شما عادلانه است که حقوق نمایندگان 11 برابر حقوق کارگران باشد؟  (۳۴۲ نظر)

آقای رئیس جمهور، صدای مردم را بشنوید، پیش از آنکه خیلی دیر شود!  (۳۰۲ نظر)

تلخ ترین جمله محمود صادقی در جلسه تنش آمیز روز گذشته مجلس  (۱۴۵ نظر)

این موشک وحشتناک پشت سر من ایرانی است/ ما از همه ملت ها می خواهیم علیه ایران جبهه ای واحد تشکیل دهند/ شواهدی داریم که ایران برای نیروهای یمنی سلاح ارسال می کند  (۱۴۴ نظر)

محمود صادقی: ما عصاره ملت نیستیم، عصاره شورای نگهبانیم/ چرا از افشای نام بدهکاران بانکی هراس داریم؟/ نقوی حسینی: ما عصاره ملت هستیم  (۱۳۱ نظر)

جگر ۷۲۰ و گوشت از ۷۴۰ تا ۹۰۰ هزار تومان؛ «شکاف طبقاتی» خجالت بکشد!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

احتمال درگیری نظامی آمریکا با ایران بیشتر است یا با کره شمالی؟  (۱۱۲ نظر)

چرا دستگیری آن ۶ هپی در ۶ ساعت ضرب‌المثل شده و فراموش نمی‌شود؟!  (۱۰۰ نظر)

بررسی سه اتفاق در چند روز: وقتی می گوییم در حکمرانی خوب «صفر» هستیم!  (۸۸ نظر)

دست احمدی‌نژاد خالی بود؛ مثل دوران ریاست جمهوری هشت ساله اش!  (۸۶ نظر)

راهبرد جدید امنیت ملی آمریکا اعلام شد/ تأکید بر مقابله جدی با ایران در راهبرد جدید/ ترامپ: ما سپاه پاسداران را مجازات کردیم و داعش را شکست دادیم!/ ما به دنبال احیای قدرت آمریکا هستیم  (۸۱ نظر)

وقتی واردات بی رویه برنج اشکتان را درآورد، سبوس آرامش بخش بخورید!  (۷۹ نظر)

پیچیدن نسخه محرمانه برای تنبیه اهالی خوزستان به دلیل کوتاهی‌های دولت!  (۷۲ نظر)

ایراد نگارشی رئیس فرهنگستان ادب فارسی!/ضرب الاجل ۴۸ ساعته احمدی نژاد برای «بگم بگم جدید»/واکنش مطهری به ادعای رادیو اکتیوی فائزه هاشمی  (۶۴ نظر)