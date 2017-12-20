پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۱۶۰بازدید
‍ پ

Crews battling California wildfire make headway in third day of fair weather

Crews battling a devastating California wildfire that now ranks as the state’s second-largest on record capitalized on a third straight day of favorable weather conditions on Tuesday as they made greater progress corralling the flames.
کد خبر: ۷۵۶۹۱۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۳۶ 20 December 2017

Crews battling a devastating California wildfire that now ranks as the state’s second-largest on record capitalized on a third straight day of favorable weather conditions on Tuesday as they made greater progress corralling the flames.

With the so-called Thomas fire blazing into its third week in the coastal mountains, foothills and canyons of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties northwest of Los Angeles, officials scaled back evacuation orders, sent home some visiting firefighters and reported improved air quality.

“I would definitely say things are looking better today than they have in the last two weeks,” Rudy Evenson, a spokesman for the incident command center, told Reuters by telephone.

Higher humidity, combined with diminished winds and temperatures to ease firefighters’ jobs since Sunday, but the region remains “critically dry,” a group of agencies said in a statement.

More than 1,000 homes and other buildings have gone up in flames and about 18,000 structures remained listed as threatened from a late-season firestorm that kept crews on the defensive for the better part of two weeks.

One firefighter died last Thursday near the town of Fillmore in Ventura County.

Still, fire managers are “cautiously optimistic” of having gained sufficient ground this week to protect populated areas against the return of high winds forecast for Wednesday night and early Thursday.

“We feel pretty confident about that for now,” Evenson added.

By Tuesday night, firefighters had carved containment lines around 55 percent of the blaze’s perimeter - up from 50 percent earlier in the day. But the fire has still spread by several hundred acres a day since the weekend.

In total the fire has scorched 272,000 acres (110,074 hectares) of drought-parched chaparral and brush since igniting on Dec. 4, covering an area equivalent to nearly a third of Rhode Island.

The latest tally makes the Thomas blaze one of the two largest single wildfires documented in California, second only to the 2003 Cedar fire in San Diego County, which consumed a record 273,246 acres (110,600 hectares) and killed 15 people.

The Thomas fire was initially stoked by hot, dry Santa Ana winds blowing with rare hurricane force from the eastern desert, spreading flames across miles of rugged coastal terrain faster than firefighters could keep up.

Winds have briefly abated a few times since, but the latest three-day break in the weather marked the most welcome relief offered firefighters yet by Mother Nature.

As a measure of their progress, officials have begun demobilizing crews, cutting the firefighting force to just over 6,800 personnel from about 8,500.

The cost of fighting the blaze runs into more than $150 million, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention estimates. The cause is still being investigated.

The Thomas fire erupted two months after a spate of wind-driven blazes in Northern California’s wine country destroyed several thousand homes and killed more than 40 people. That ranked as the deadliest rash of wildfires, and one of the most destructive, in state history.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
موشک یمنی‌ها به کاخ پادشاه عربستان نمی‌رسد؟ / چه کسی بودجه سال 1397 را بست؟ / ویدیو جنجال تازه بر سر مرغ! / کودکان زاهدانی...

موشک یمنی‌ها به کاخ پادشاه عربستان نمی‌رسد؟ / چه کسی بودجه سال 1397 را بست؟ / ویدیو جنجال تازه بر سر مرغ! / کودکان زاهدانی...

حمایت بانک‌ها از فرار مالیاتی دانه‌درشت‌ها/ کله‌پاچه هم به جمع وارادات قاچاق پیوست/ نظر آیت‌الله مکارم‌شیرازی...

حمایت بانک‌ها از فرار مالیاتی دانه‌درشت‌ها/ کله‌پاچه هم به جمع وارادات قاچاق پیوست/ نظر آیت‌الله مکارم‌شیرازی...

سرلشگر رحیم صفوی:نگران انتخابات عراقیم/رییس سازمان محیط زیست: دعا کنیم «باد» بیاید

سرلشگر رحیم صفوی:نگران انتخابات عراقیم/رییس سازمان محیط زیست: دعا کنیم «باد» بیاید

نظر فرزند کروبی درباره رأی دادن به روحانی/مردی معترض موتورش را در خیابان ولیعصر به آتش کشید/حکم بقایی...

نظر فرزند کروبی درباره رأی دادن به روحانی/مردی معترض موتورش را در خیابان ولیعصر به آتش کشید/حکم بقایی...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ده ها کشته و مجروح در دومین روز اعتراضات مردمی در کردستان عراق/نظر فرمانده ارتش پاکستان در مورد جنگ میان ایران و عربستان/تصویب عظیم ترین بودجه تاریخ عربستان/نشست شورای امنیت درباره برجام و ایران

وب گردی

سوءاستفاده اسنپ از اجرای طرح زوج و فرد سراسری

برای کار در بنگاه مجازی آماده شوید

اقتصادی که در آن پول نقد وجود ندارد

گزارش تامل‌برانگیز OECD؛ اعتماد مردم به دولت رونق اقتصادی می‌آورد

کاهش آلودگی هوا و ترافیک با اجرای طرح برندینگ جایگاه های سوخت

یلدای شگفت‌انگیز دیجی‌کالا از امروز

واقعا خوردن مرغ نیم‌پز فلج می‌کند؟

رنو کپچر و سفر به اروپا جوایز یلدای شگف انگیز دیجی‌کالا!

جشنواره صد دانه یاقوت

تهران در آی سی یو، مسئولان در کما!

عدم ارائه کانکس به مستاجران سرپل ذهاب

سرويس . نيم ست ، انگشتر هاي مردانه و زنانه ( طلا و جواهر )

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

ارزان ترین خطوط هوایی اروپا

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

آغاز کمک‌رسانی‌های مجموعه گلستان به زلزله‌زدگان
غذاهای پر فیبر را دریابید
ایراد نگارشی رئیس فرهنگستان ادب فارسی!/ضرب الاجل ۴۸ ساعته احمدی نژاد برای «بگم بگم جدید»/واکنش مطهری به ادعای رادیو اکتیوی فائزه هاشمی
جادوگر خوراکی و ضدعفونی کننده
تلخ ترین جمله محمود صادقی در جلسه تنش آمیز روز گذشته مجلس
دست احمدی‌نژاد خالی بود؛ مثل دوران ریاست جمهوری هشت ساله اش!
جنگی که با فرمان احمدی نژاد در «بحر آسمان» شروع شد، همچنان ادامه دارد!
عربستان حاج قاسم را گرفت!
محمود صادقی: ما عصاره ملت نیستیم، عصاره شورای نگهبانیم/ چرا از افشای نام بدهکاران بانکی هراس داریم؟/ نقوی حسینی: ما عصاره ملت هستیم
نظر فرزند کروبی درباره رأی دادن به روحانی/مردی معترض موتورش را در خیابان ولیعصر به آتش کشید/حکم بقایی صادر شد/فردوسی‌پور: چرا به ترکیه و اردوغان باج دادیم؟
احتمال درگیری نظامی آمریکا با ایران بیشتر است یا با کره شمالی؟
جگر ۷۲۰ و گوشت از ۷۴۰ تا ۹۰۰ هزار تومان؛ «شکاف طبقاتی» خجالت بکشد!
راهبرد جدید امنیت ملی آمریکا اعلام شد/ تأکید بر مقابله جدی با ایران در راهبرد جدید/ ترامپ: ما سپاه پاسداران را مجازات کردیم و داعش را شکست دادیم!/ ما به دنبال احیای قدرت آمریکا هستیم
عجیب ترین موجود پر رمز و راز روی زمین
پاسخ کنایه آمیز مشاور روحانی به صداوسیما/ مؤسسات مذهبی قم خودشان از بودجه صرف‌نظر کنند/ کنایه آملی لاریجانی به «جاهل درونی»/ طعنه خداداد عزیزی به سحر قریشی/واکنش وزیر کشاورزی به ویدئوی برنجکار گیلانی

شما از انتخاب روحانی پشیمان هستید یا نه؟  (۷۰۰ نظر)

به نظر شما عادلانه است که حقوق نمایندگان 11 برابر حقوق کارگران باشد؟  (۳۴۲ نظر)

آقای رئیس جمهور، صدای مردم را بشنوید، پیش از آنکه خیلی دیر شود!  (۳۰۲ نظر)

تلخ ترین جمله محمود صادقی در جلسه تنش آمیز روز گذشته مجلس  (۱۴۵ نظر)

این موشک وحشتناک پشت سر من ایرانی است/ ما از همه ملت ها می خواهیم علیه ایران جبهه ای واحد تشکیل دهند/ شواهدی داریم که ایران برای نیروهای یمنی سلاح ارسال می کند  (۱۴۴ نظر)

محمود صادقی: ما عصاره ملت نیستیم، عصاره شورای نگهبانیم/ چرا از افشای نام بدهکاران بانکی هراس داریم؟/ نقوی حسینی: ما عصاره ملت هستیم  (۱۳۱ نظر)

جگر ۷۲۰ و گوشت از ۷۴۰ تا ۹۰۰ هزار تومان؛ «شکاف طبقاتی» خجالت بکشد!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

احتمال درگیری نظامی آمریکا با ایران بیشتر است یا با کره شمالی؟  (۱۱۲ نظر)

چرا دستگیری آن ۶ هپی در ۶ ساعت ضرب‌المثل شده و فراموش نمی‌شود؟!  (۱۰۰ نظر)

بررسی سه اتفاق در چند روز: وقتی می گوییم در حکمرانی خوب «صفر» هستیم!  (۸۸ نظر)

دست احمدی‌نژاد خالی بود؛ مثل دوران ریاست جمهوری هشت ساله اش!  (۸۶ نظر)

راهبرد جدید امنیت ملی آمریکا اعلام شد/ تأکید بر مقابله جدی با ایران در راهبرد جدید/ ترامپ: ما سپاه پاسداران را مجازات کردیم و داعش را شکست دادیم!/ ما به دنبال احیای قدرت آمریکا هستیم  (۸۱ نظر)

وقتی واردات بی رویه برنج اشکتان را درآورد، سبوس آرامش بخش بخورید!  (۷۹ نظر)

پیچیدن نسخه محرمانه برای تنبیه اهالی خوزستان به دلیل کوتاهی‌های دولت!  (۷۲ نظر)

ایراد نگارشی رئیس فرهنگستان ادب فارسی!/ضرب الاجل ۴۸ ساعته احمدی نژاد برای «بگم بگم جدید»/واکنش مطهری به ادعای رادیو اکتیوی فائزه هاشمی  (۶۴ نظر)