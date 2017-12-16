شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۱۹۲بازدید
‍ پ

U.S. says did everything possible to help Italy cyber investigation

The United States has denied suggestions it undermined an investigation into a massive data breach at the Italian cybersecurity firm Hacking Team, saying it did everything it could to help in the case.
کد خبر: ۷۵۵۷۰۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۴:۲۴ 16 December 2017

The United States has denied suggestions it undermined an investigation into a massive data breach at the Italian cybersecurity firm Hacking Team, saying it did everything it could to help in the case.

A Milan magistrate last week recommended shelving an investigation into six people who were suspected of orchestrating the 2015 data theft.

A senior judicial source criticized U.S. officials for not handing over a computer belonging to a key suspect, saying it might have contained information vital to the probe.

But in a comment emailed to Reuters, the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington denied the United States was to blame for the case floundering.

“The United States assisted Italy to the greatest extent possible and the relevant Italian authorities know that,” a U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson wrote.

Magistrates opened their investigation in July 2015 after hackers downloaded 400 gigabytes of data from the firm, which makes software that allows law enforcement and intelligence agencies to tap into the phones and computers of suspects.

Much of the data later showed up on the WikiLeaks website.

The company said at the time it believed former employees had stolen vital code that gave them access to its systems. It also speculated that a foreign government might have been behind the hacking.

The Italian probe led magistrates to a suspect living in Nashville, Tennessee. U.S. authorities raided his house and took the man in for questioning, however a senior judicial source in Milan, with direct knowledge of the case, said his computer was never sent to Italy for technical assessment.

“We could not carry out the checks on the computer to see if it contained the evidence that we were looking for because the United States did not give it to us. We did not receive an explanation for this decision,” the source said.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیو موشکی که آمریکا علیه ایران علم کرد! / حرف‌های غیرمنتظره پوتین درباره ایران در کنفرانس مطبوعاتی / ویدیو عرضه سنگ ایران...

ویدیو موشکی که آمریکا علیه ایران علم کرد! / حرف‌های غیرمنتظره پوتین درباره ایران در کنفرانس مطبوعاتی / ویدیو عرضه سنگ ایران...

کاستی‌های مناطق زلزله‌زده از زبان نماینده قصرشیرین/ افشاگری‌های‌ علیرضا لرستانی از فدراسیون کشتی/ درگیری...

کاستی‌های مناطق زلزله‌زده از زبان نماینده قصرشیرین/ افشاگری‌های‌ علیرضا لرستانی از فدراسیون کشتی/ درگیری...

کواکبیان: بدون حزب «محمودآقا» موجی ایجاد و کشور را نابود می‌کند/آخوندی: ۹ تا ۱۰ میلیون تن مردم در بدترین...

کواکبیان: بدون حزب «محمودآقا» موجی ایجاد و کشور را نابود می‌کند/آخوندی: ۹ تا ۱۰ میلیون تن مردم در بدترین...

جزییات حرف های عجیب احمدی نژاد با شمخانی/روایت مرعشی از آی کیوی خانواده هاشمی و کارگزاران/جایگاه مادری...

جزییات حرف های عجیب احمدی نژاد با شمخانی/روایت مرعشی از آی کیوی خانواده هاشمی و کارگزاران/جایگاه مادری...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ارسال پرونده شکایت از گرانی خودروهای وارداتی به کمیسیون اصل ۹۰/انحصاری کردن ثبت سفارش خودرو/بررسی پرونده با حضور اعضای اقتصادی کابینه

بخش خصوصی در آستانه ورود به عرصه بیمارستان سازی در کشور

۷۰ تا ۸۰ درصد جمعیت منطقه از مهاجران افغان هستند

توسعه صنعت خودرو منوط به خصوصی سازی واقعی

فضای مجازی دروازه‌ جدید قاچاقچیان برای فروش مخدرهای صنعتی

بی اعتمادی ایرانیان به وعده های آمریکایی ها

تفکیک جنسیتی در گورستان ظهیرالدوله!

انعقاد ۱۲۲ هزار قرارداد آتی سکه در بورس کالا

افزایش بدبینی افکار عمومی بریتانیا در مورد تاثیرات اقتصادی برگزیت

سبزپوشی تاریخی دیگر برای بورس در روزی که محاسبه شاخص‌ها با اختلال مواجه شد

یارانه آذرماه فردا واریز می شود

واکنش دادستان تهران به پرونده احمد جلالی

یک اصل معطل‌مانده قانون اساسی با پیشنهاد فرماندار تهران اجرا می‌شود؟!

چگونه کارت و سند المثنی خودرو بگیریم

دست راست برانکو از پرسپولیس می رود/برادرایوانکوویچ درراه تهران!

وب گردی

ارزان ترین خطوط هوایی اروپا

فروشگاه آنلاين طلا و جواهرات

باج شهردار به اعضای شورای شهر/ یاسوج را چگونه اداره می کنند؟

هوای آموزش پرورش همانند خوزستان است/ آیا جایگزینی افراد کم سواد در استخدامی ها صحت دارد؟

ماجرای خیابانی که اختصاصی شد

جزیره ای عجیب که توسط یک غول ساخته شد + عکس

همه چیز در خصوص کیا ریوی جدید 2018 (+عکس)

نوشیدنی های لاغر کننده و معجزه گر قبل از خواب

10 شهر رنگی دنیا + عکس

آنچه لثه درباره سلامت شما می‌گوید

رونمایی از فضای داخلی کلاس G مدل 2019 (+عکس)

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

چجوری با بسته سفر هزینه هارو کم کنیم؟

قدرت صد ساله یک دلار؛ از کفش چرمی تا تِرک موسیقی

چرا هر دقیقه یک ساز می‌زنم؟

چرا دچار کمبود ویتامین E می‌شویم؟

((سیمبیوز 2 )) خودروی 5 سال آینده رنو (+عکس)

تایید اختلاف نجفی و اعضای شورای شهر تهران توسط صدراعظم نوری

حقایقی شگفت انگیز از زبان حیوانات!

ماجرای بی تدبیری های شهرداری کرج در تشدید ترافیک اتوبان تهران - کرج

چه كساني « خروج ممنوع‌» مي‌شوند؟
در‌خریدوفروش املاک‌مراقب«قولنامه‌ـ‌مبایعه نامه»باشید
ماجرای سؤال احمدی‌نژاد از شمخانی درباره دختر آملی لاریجانی/توصیه رهبر انقلاب درباره آیت‎الله سیستانی/روایت کواکبیان از آخرین دیدار با هاشمی/احمدی‌نژادی‌ها باند هستند نه مکتب سیاسی
ویدیو موشکی که آمریکا علیه ایران علم کرد! / حرف‌های غیرمنتظره پوتین درباره ایران در کنفرانس مطبوعاتی / ویدیو عرضه سنگ ایران به نام چین و ایتالیا در جهان!
چرا صدا و سیما واقعیت را درباره جلسه اژه‌ای و دانشجویان دانشگاه شریف کتمان می‌کند؟
جزییات حرف های عجیب احمدی نژاد با شمخانی/روایت مرعشی از آی کیوی خانواده هاشمی و کارگزاران/جایگاه مادری و معلمی کمتر از آیت اللهی نیست
این موشک وحشتناک پشت سر من ایرانی است/ ما از همه ملت ها می خواهیم علیه ایران جبهه ای واحد تشکیل دهند/ شواهدی داریم که ایران برای نیروهای یمنی سلاح ارسال می کند
گردنبند ثریا اسفندیاری بر گردن بازیگر هالیوود
تصویب «قطعنامه ۶۵۸» علیه ایران/هشدار دیمیستورا در مورد احتمال تجزیه سوریه/دعوت رسمی از محمد بن سلمان برای سفر به اسراییل/ راز موگرینی در مورد برجام
آقای رئیس جمهور، صدای مردم را بشنوید، پیش از آنکه خیلی دیر شود!
وقتی در میان مقامات، سید حسن خمینی نخستین گام را برای شفافیت مالی برمی دارد!
دین قبلی دختر ترامپ چه بود؟
اجازه آمریکا به عربستان برای غنی سازی اورانیوم/درخواست کمک نظامی افغانستان از ایران/ موگرینی: تعامل با ایران به نفع کل خاورمیانه است/نشست سران سازمان همکاری‌ اسلامی با محوریت «بیت المقدس»
فتنه‌گران قدیم دعوت به اغتشاش می‌کردند، فتنه‌گران جدید بست می‌نشینند/اینکه با کنایه می‌گویند «فرزندان ما جاسوس نیستند»، شیطنت است/ عدم اعتقاد بنده به هیات منصفه، کذب محض است/ اعدام بابک زنجانی کاری ندارد اما پول مردم با اعدام برنمی‌گردد
قیافه کواکبیان به چه می‌خورد؟

عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!  (۵۲۴ نظر)

شما از انتخاب روحانی پشیمان هستید یا نه؟  (۲۵۶ نظر)

مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!  (۲۵۴ نظر)

برخورد با زائران ایرانی در فرودگاه بغداد، شایسته نام ایران نیست!  (۲۰۵ نظر)

عجایب کوه پردیس + عکس  (۱۸۰ نظر)

آیا صادق زیباکلام با این همه گاف، نماینده واقعی دانشگاه‌های ایران است؟  (۱۶۳ نظر)

آقای رئیس جمهور، صدای مردم را بشنوید، پیش از آنکه خیلی دیر شود!  (۱۵۹ نظر)

بودجه دانشگاه های کشور افزايش یافت +توضيحات ضروري  (۱۳۵ نظر)

افزایش عجیب عوارض خروج از کشور در بودجه ۹۷  (۱۱۲ نظر)

این موشک وحشتناک پشت سر من ایرانی است/ ما از همه ملت ها می خواهیم علیه ایران جبهه ای واحد تشکیل دهند/ شواهدی داریم که ایران برای نیروهای یمنی سلاح ارسال می کند  (۱۰۴ نظر)

خوش حساب‌های مالیاتی جریمه می‌شوند!/ افزایش فشارها بر حقوق‌بگیران + جدول  (۱۰۲ نظر)

ابرخودرو لبنانی رونمایی شد  (۹۷ نظر)

چه کسی پایان جنگ تحمیلی را به نمایندگان مجلس یادآور خواهد شد؟!  (۹۵ نظر)

سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه  (۹۱ نظر)

طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!  (۸۷ نظر)