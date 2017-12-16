همايش"نقشه كشى ذهن ( قدرت خلاقيت و نواورى)"باسخنرانى"تونى بوزان"، جمعه ٢٤ آذرماه،تهران      شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۳۳۹بازدید
‍ پ

EU Leaders Agree on Next Phase for Brexit, Deeply Divided on Immigration

European leaders finished a summit in Brussels agreeing that Britain has done enough to move on to the second phase of negotiations to leave the EU, but without any signs of agreement on matters of immigration.
کد خبر: ۷۵۵۶۰۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۱۴ 16 December 2017

European leaders finished a summit in Brussels agreeing that Britain has done enough to move on to the second phase of negotiations to leave the EU, but without any signs of agreement on matters of immigration.

European Council leader Donald Tusk put immigration high on the agenda for the two-day summit. He said at the end of the day Friday that EU leaders will find it “very hard” to reach a compromise in talks on a new policy for admitting refugees by a June deadline.

“Mandatory quotas remain a contentious issue although its temperature has decreased substantially,” Tusk told a press conference ending the summit.

“Will a compromise be possible? It appears very hard,” he said.

Officials say EU leaders continued a discussion on immigration Friday after a heated, more than a two-hour-long debate over migration on Thursday evening.

“The discussion was fierce because the differences of opinion are still wide,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said after those talks.

Tusk, who is a former Polish prime minister, has asked EU leaders to agree on a solution for the immigration crisis by June 2018.

European countries are divided over a number immigration issues, the most contentious being quotas.

Southern countries, including Italy and Greece, which take in a large number of asylum-seekers who reach their shores, want every EU member state to be required to take in refugees. Some eastern countries, including Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic, oppose the refugee quotas.

On the issue of Brexit, EU leaders agreed to allow Britain to move onto the next phase of negotiations. The move was expected after British Prime Minister Teresa May traveled to Brussels last week to secure an agreement on the first phase of Britain leaving the European Union.

“There is still more to do, but we’re well on the road to delivering a Brexit that will make Britain prosperous, strong and secure,” May said.

The second phase of Brexit will be focused on post-Brexit relations between London and the European Union and any potential future trade agreements.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیو موشکی که آمریکا علیه ایران علم کرد! / حرف‌های غیرمنتظره پوتین درباره ایران در کنفرانس مطبوعاتی / ویدیو عرضه سنگ ایران...

ویدیو موشکی که آمریکا علیه ایران علم کرد! / حرف‌های غیرمنتظره پوتین درباره ایران در کنفرانس مطبوعاتی / ویدیو عرضه سنگ ایران...

کاستی‌های مناطق زلزله‌زده از زبان نماینده قصرشیرین/ افشاگری‌های‌ علیرضا لرستانی از فدراسیون کشتی/ درگیری...

کاستی‌های مناطق زلزله‌زده از زبان نماینده قصرشیرین/ افشاگری‌های‌ علیرضا لرستانی از فدراسیون کشتی/ درگیری...

کواکبیان: بدون حزب «محمودآقا» موجی ایجاد و کشور را نابود می‌کند/آخوندی: ۹ تا ۱۰ میلیون تن مردم در بدترین...

کواکبیان: بدون حزب «محمودآقا» موجی ایجاد و کشور را نابود می‌کند/آخوندی: ۹ تا ۱۰ میلیون تن مردم در بدترین...

جزییات حرف های عجیب احمدی نژاد با شمخانی/روایت مرعشی از آی کیوی خانواده هاشمی و کارگزاران/جایگاه مادری...

جزییات حرف های عجیب احمدی نژاد با شمخانی/روایت مرعشی از آی کیوی خانواده هاشمی و کارگزاران/جایگاه مادری...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

مرگ مشکوک یک زوج میلیاردر در کانادا

احتمال افزایش نرخ سوخت در سال٩٧

واکنش ناصرمحمدخانی به ازدواج مجدد وحواشی زندگی‌ شخصی‌اش

جاده مرگ؛ بازهم قربانی گرفت

آیا فدراسیون فوتبال بعدازدوسال به داوران لیگ پول می دهد؟

جلسه مهم و اول صبحی وکیل طارمی باگرشاسبی

قتل‌ همسر در‌ آستانه طلاق

آقای مشاور بهتر است به جای عصبانیت،دلیل کنار گذاشتن «طیب نیا» را توضیح دهد!

واکنش شهرداری ‌به ‌فیلم‌ کتک‌کاری یک دست‌فروش‌

واکنش تنهامدیرعامل زن درفوتبال ایران به شکست وحذف مقابل پرسپولیس+عکس

حمایت بانک‌شهر از توسعه ناوگان حمل‌ونقل عمومی

کاهش ۲۰۴ ریالی قیمت رسمی یورو

جدیدترین قیمت سه گانه دلار، یورو و درهم در بازار شنبه ۲۵ آذرماه

بیکاران مدرک‎دار ۴ برابر شدند

فروش دختران در برخی مناطق کشور

وب گردی

باج شهردار به اعضای شورای شهر/ یاسوج را چگونه اداره می کنند؟

هوای آموزش پرورش همانند خوزستان است/ آیا جایگزینی افراد کم سواد در استخدامی ها صحت دارد؟

ماجرای خیابانی که اختصاصی شد

جزیره ای عجیب که توسط یک غول ساخته شد + عکس

همه چیز در خصوص کیا ریوی جدید 2018 (+عکس)

نوشیدنی های لاغر کننده و معجزه گر قبل از خواب

10 شهر رنگی دنیا + عکس

آنچه لثه درباره سلامت شما می‌گوید

رونمایی از فضای داخلی کلاس G مدل 2019 (+عکس)

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

چجوری با بسته سفر هزینه هارو کم کنیم؟

قدرت صد ساله یک دلار؛ از کفش چرمی تا تِرک موسیقی

چرا هر دقیقه یک ساز می‌زنم؟

كارخانه ي طلا و جواهر سازي تا ٢٠ درصد زير قيمت بازار

به سرزمین ارباب حلقه‏ ها سفر کنید

چرا دچار کمبود ویتامین E می‌شویم؟

((سیمبیوز 2 )) خودروی 5 سال آینده رنو (+عکس)

تایید اختلاف نجفی و اعضای شورای شهر تهران توسط صدراعظم نوری

حقایقی شگفت انگیز از زبان حیوانات!

ماجرای بی تدبیری های شهرداری کرج در تشدید ترافیک اتوبان تهران - کرج

چه كساني « خروج ممنوع‌» مي‌شوند؟
ماجرای سؤال احمدی‌نژاد از شمخانی درباره دختر آملی لاریجانی/توصیه رهبر انقلاب درباره آیت‎الله سیستانی/روایت کواکبیان از آخرین دیدار با هاشمی/احمدی‌نژادی‌ها باند هستند نه مکتب سیاسی
ویدیو موشکی که آمریکا علیه ایران علم کرد! / حرف‌های غیرمنتظره پوتین درباره ایران در کنفرانس مطبوعاتی / ویدیو عرضه سنگ ایران به نام چین و ایتالیا در جهان!
چرا صدا و سیما واقعیت را درباره جلسه اژه‌ای و دانشجویان دانشگاه شریف کتمان می‌کند؟
این موشک وحشتناک پشت سر من ایرانی است/ ما از همه ملت ها می خواهیم علیه ایران جبهه ای واحد تشکیل دهند/ شواهدی داریم که ایران برای نیروهای یمنی سلاح ارسال می کند
گردنبند ثریا اسفندیاری بر گردن بازیگر هالیوود
تصویب «قطعنامه ۶۵۸» علیه ایران/هشدار دیمیستورا در مورد احتمال تجزیه سوریه/دعوت رسمی از محمد بن سلمان برای سفر به اسراییل/ راز موگرینی در مورد برجام
جزییات حرف های عجیب احمدی نژاد با شمخانی/روایت مرعشی از آی کیوی خانواده هاشمی و کارگزاران/جایگاه مادری و معلمی کمتر از آیت اللهی نیست
آقای رئیس جمهور، صدای مردم را بشنوید، پیش از آنکه خیلی دیر شود!
وقتی در میان مقامات، سید حسن خمینی نخستین گام را برای شفافیت مالی برمی دارد!
اجازه آمریکا به عربستان برای غنی سازی اورانیوم/درخواست کمک نظامی افغانستان از ایران/ موگرینی: تعامل با ایران به نفع کل خاورمیانه است/نشست سران سازمان همکاری‌ اسلامی با محوریت «بیت المقدس»
فتنه‌گران قدیم دعوت به اغتشاش می‌کردند، فتنه‌گران جدید بست می‌نشینند/اینکه با کنایه می‌گویند «فرزندان ما جاسوس نیستند»، شیطنت است/ عدم اعتقاد بنده به هیات منصفه، کذب محض است/ اعدام بابک زنجانی کاری ندارد اما پول مردم با اعدام برنمی‌گردد
رهبر انقلاب چگونه از مسائل باخبر می شوند؟/تهدید یک رئیس فدراسیون به افشای تصاویر خصوصی/حمایت ضرغامی از سوت بلبلی زدن اژه ای/دبیرکل حرف سخنگو را رد کرد
قیافه کواکبیان به چه می‌خورد؟
دین قبلی دختر ترامپ چه بود؟

عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!  (۵۲۴ نظر)

مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!  (۲۵۴ نظر)

برخورد با زائران ایرانی در فرودگاه بغداد، شایسته نام ایران نیست!  (۲۰۵ نظر)

عجایب کوه پردیس + عکس  (۱۸۰ نظر)

آیا صادق زیباکلام با این همه گاف، نماینده واقعی دانشگاه‌های ایران است؟  (۱۶۳ نظر)

آقای رئیس جمهور، صدای مردم را بشنوید، پیش از آنکه خیلی دیر شود!  (۱۵۹ نظر)

بودجه دانشگاه های کشور افزايش یافت +توضيحات ضروري  (۱۳۵ نظر)

افزایش عجیب عوارض خروج از کشور در بودجه ۹۷  (۱۱۲ نظر)

این موشک وحشتناک پشت سر من ایرانی است/ ما از همه ملت ها می خواهیم علیه ایران جبهه ای واحد تشکیل دهند/ شواهدی داریم که ایران برای نیروهای یمنی سلاح ارسال می کند  (۱۰۴ نظر)

خوش حساب‌های مالیاتی جریمه می‌شوند!/ افزایش فشارها بر حقوق‌بگیران + جدول  (۱۰۲ نظر)

ابرخودرو لبنانی رونمایی شد  (۹۷ نظر)

چه کسی پایان جنگ تحمیلی را به نمایندگان مجلس یادآور خواهد شد؟!  (۹۵ نظر)

سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه  (۹۱ نظر)

طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!  (۸۷ نظر)

۳۱ نفری که در غارت دو بانک شرکت داشتند/معاون روحانی طرفدار روابط نامشروع است!/ممنوع الخروجی برخی از اعضای خانواده هاشمی/آخرین باری که شریعتمداری از احمدی نژاد دفاع کرد  (۷۲ نظر)