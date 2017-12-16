همايش"نقشه كشى ذهن ( قدرت خلاقيت و نواورى)"باسخنرانى"تونى بوزان"، جمعه ٢٤ آذرماه،تهران      شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
Talks between Venezuela, opposition set to resume in January

Another round of talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition leaders has ended without an agreement but the dialogue is slated to resume again in January.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۱۰ 16 December 2017

Chief government representative Jorge Rodriguez says the dialogue Friday in the Dominican Republican was “constructive” and expressed hope an accord will be reached.

Opposition leader Luis Florido similarly described the talks as “positive” but said more discussion was needed.

The talks have divided Venezuela’s opposition, with some arguing they legitimize a government which rules with impunity and should not be negotiated with.

Still, some observers have been hopeful a deal might be struck as the cash-strapped administration of President Nicolas Maduro looks for support to refinance Venezuela’s foreign debt.

At least 120 Venezuelans were killed in four months of political unrest earlier this year.

