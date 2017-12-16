Replace Kalashnikovs with US arms, Kabul asked

Russia has queried Washington’s call for Kabul to purchase US-manufactured weapons and replace 50,000 Kalashnikov rifles being used by Afghan security forces.

“The Americans insist that 50,000 Kalashnikov rifles with munitions that were handed over to the Afghan security forces free of charge be removed from operational use,” the Russian foreign minister said.

According to TASS news agency, Sergey Lavrov told Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house on Friday that Afghanistan was being asked to buy US-made rifles and submachine guns.

He said Moscow had asked Kabul where the 50,000 assault rifles would go, and why the Afghan army should stop using the weapons it was accustomed to.

The US had earlier told Afghanistan to decline Russian helicopters used by the Afghan army and replace them with US-made rotorcraft. "There is no answer to this question other than that the Americans are seeking to militate against us just for the fun of it."