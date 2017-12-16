Suicide Bomber Attacks Militia; 15 Killed in Iraq

The United Nations human rights office reiterated its concerns about Tuz Khormato. Unknown parties are shelling residential areas of the city; however, the Iraqi government is investigating. The rights office also expressed its shock at the latest mass execution. The U.N. believes that, so far, at least 106 executions took place this year.

At least 15 people were killed or executed, and 12 people were wounded:

A suicide bomber killed two militiamen and wounded six more in Hawesh.

Two militiamen were killed in Samarra, but no details were given.

A bomb near an Abu Ghraib market wounded five people.

In Muqdadiya, a bomb wounded one person.

Ten militants were killed in airstrikes on two safe houses near Maytah. A militant leader was among them.