P5+1’s strong support of JCPOA sends a clear message to Donald Trump

Tabnak – As the White House is still continuing to take hardline positions against the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), other parties of the deal express their support of its full implementation. Meanwhile, all of them admit that Iran has fulfilled its nuclear commitments.

Islamic Republic News Agency reports that Participants of the regular Joint Commission of JCPOA in a statement on Wednesday welcomed Iran’s full adherence to its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, stressing the need for its effective implementation in a constructive atmosphere.

The statement which was released by the European Union's spokesperson reads that the regular meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was held in Vienna on December 13, the seventh since the deal came into force on January 16, 2016.

The meeting attended by representatives from 5+1 Group at the level of political directors and deputy ministers was chaired by Secretary General of European External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Schmidt who also attended the meeting as a representative to the EU Foreign Policy chief Federica Mogherini.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed support for the 2015 Iran deal from all the signatories except for the US, calling on Washington to also honor its obligations under the landmark agreement.

Guterres made the remarks in a report on implementation of a UN resolution that endorsed the July 2015 nuclear agreement, which was obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press. He hailed the agreement as the “the best way” to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

The UN chief pointed to US President Donald Trump’s refusal to certify Iran’s compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA and warned that Washington’s decision has created “considerable uncertainty” about the future of the deal.

Just a day before, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini had also said that renegotiating 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries is "simply not an option." Mogherini made the remarks during a European Parliament session in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

“If the IAEA certifies nine times that the nuclear commitments under the nuclear agreements are met, the deal is working. Full stop,” Mogherini stressed. “It took us 12 years of extremely difficult negotiations led by the European Union to achieve these results. Renegotiating the deal or parts of it is simply not an option.”

It should be noted that US President Donald Trump said on October 13 that he would not continue to certify Iran’s compliance with the terms of the JCPOA, reached under his predecessor Barack Obama, and warned that he might ultimately terminate the agreement.

Since Trump’s refusal to certify Iran’s compliance, senior European officials have been intensely lobbying Congress to decide against the re-imposition of anti-Iran bans.