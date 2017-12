French President Emmanuel Macron is promising joint military action against armed groups in the Sahel region of Africa early next year.

French President Emmanuel Macron is promising joint military action against armed groups in the Sahel region of Africa early next year.

The announcement came at a summit he is hosting of the Sahel G5 nations: Mali, Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso and Mauritania.

The Sahel region is a large area of the Southern Sahara desert where groups such as ISIL and al-Qaeda are increasingly active.