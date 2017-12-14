Ex-MI6 boss: Russia-Trump dossier 'has credibility'

THE dossier of embarrassing allegations about US President Donald Trump produced by a former British spy “probably” has “some credibility”, the ex-head of MI6 has said.

Richard Dearlove refused to confirm or deny he knew former MI6 officer Christopher Steele, who claimed Russia was in possession of compromising information – known in Moscow as “Kompromat” – on Trump which could be used to blackmail or pressurise him.

But Dearlove, who ran the UK’s foreign intelligence service between 1999 and 2004, said: “I think that there is probably some credibility to the content. I wouldn’t put it any more forcefully than that.”

The file also detailed allegations that the Trump team had multiple contacts with Russian officials during the presidential election campaign, and that he had been cultivated by Moscow over a number of years as a possible presidential candidate.