همايش"نقشه كشى ذهن ( قدرت خلاقيت و نواورى)"باسخنرانى"تونى بوزان"، جمعه ٢٤ آذرماه،تهران      شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
۱۳۳بازدید
‍ پ

Egypt, Russia Sign $30-Billion Pact to Build First Nuclear Plant in North Africa

Egypt and Russia have reached a $30-billion agreement to build the first nuclear plant in North Africa, marking Moscow’s latest effort to expand its sway in the region.
کد خبر: ۷۵۴۸۸۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۴۷ 13 December 2017

Egypt and Russia have reached a $30-billion agreement to build the first nuclear plant in North Africa, marking Moscow’s latest effort to expand its sway in the region.

On Monday, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi participated in the deal signing ceremony in Cairo.

Bloomberg reports:

The project increases Russia’s economic presence and political influence in the Middle East, already on the rise since Putin intervened in Syria’s war in 2015 and began a more active role in Libya, conflicts where he and El-Sisi see eye to eye. The Cairo visit comes less than two weeks after the countries said they were in talks to use each other’s military air bases.

Praising Cairo’s growing ties with Moscow, Sisi told reporters the relationship is rooted in “strength and continuity” on regional and financial matters.

Egypt is the second-largest consumer of energy in Africa after South Africa, home to the only nuclear power plant on the continent.

According to the Egyptian leader, he and his Russian counterpart agreed to “settle any hurdles confronting the projects we plan to implement.”

Moscow and Cairo agreed to begin working on the North Africa-based nuclear power project about three years ago, but the deadly Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL)-linked bombing that downed the Russian airliner over Egypt in 2015 has delayed progress.

The attack left 224 vacationers dead, dealing a significant blow to Egypt’s tourism industry.

Nevertheless, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov recently said the two countries have reached a draft agreement to resume direct Moscow-Cairo flights.

In March, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) warned that Russia’s involvement in Egypt’s next door neighbor, Libya, “is very concerning.”

Instability in Libya translates to insecurity in neighboring Egypt, U.S. State Department officials recently warned American lawmakers.

“Egypt’s 750-mile border with Libya represents an additional security challenge. For Cairo, instability in Libya and the potential for ISIS to regroup in Libya represent critical threats to Egyptian security,” declared Joan Polaschik, the principal deputy assistant secretary for State’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs.

As it losses territory and influence in its so-called caliphate in Iraq and Syria, ISIS is reportedly expanding its foothold in North Africa.

“ISIS is on the ropes in Iraq and Syria. But as the group loses control over territory in its core, it is essential that we prevent it from reconstituting itself elsewhere. In particular, ISIS maintains networks in North Africa that seek to conduct or inspire attacks on the continent, in Europe, and against U.S. interests,” Nathan Sales, the ambassador-at-large for State’s counterterrorism bureau, testified before Senate panel this month.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از حواشی زلزله کرمان / ویدیوهای رفتار زشت یک کارگزار ارشد کشور / دندان شکن‌ترین پاسخ‌ها درباره یک عوارض بی‌معنا...

ویدیوهایی از حواشی زلزله کرمان / ویدیوهای رفتار زشت یک کارگزار ارشد کشور / دندان شکن‌ترین پاسخ‌ها درباره یک عوارض بی‌معنا...

کانکس‌ها طبق قانون باید 5 سال پیش برای مواقع ضروری ساخته می‌شد و نشد/ صحبت‌های «امیر تتلو» از پشت پرده...

کانکس‌ها طبق قانون باید 5 سال پیش برای مواقع ضروری ساخته می‌شد و نشد/ صحبت‌های «امیر تتلو» از پشت پرده...

آیت‌الله ممدوحی: در نظام اسلامی زنان سلطنت می‌کنند/انتقاد یک نماینده از فساد چشمگیر در نظام گمرکی

آیت‌الله ممدوحی: در نظام اسلامی زنان سلطنت می‌کنند/انتقاد یک نماینده از فساد چشمگیر در نظام گمرکی

۳۱ نفری که در غارت دو بانک شرکت داشتند/معاون روحانی طرفدار روابط نامشروع است!/ممنوع الخروجی برخی از اعضای...

۳۱ نفری که در غارت دو بانک شرکت داشتند/معاون روحانی طرفدار روابط نامشروع است!/ممنوع الخروجی برخی از اعضای...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

مهدوی‌کیا: نمی‌خواهم به فوتبال ایران برگردم

عذرخواهی میناوند از مردم و واکنش پوریا پورسرخ

وب گردی

كارخانه ي طلا و جواهر سازي تا ٢٠ درصد زير قيمت بازار

به سرزمین ارباب حلقه‏ ها سفر کنید

چرا دچار کمبود ویتامین E می‌شویم؟

((سیمبیوز 2 )) خودروی 5 سال آینده رنو (+عکس)

تایید اختلاف نجفی و اعضای شورای شهر تهران توسط صدراعظم نوری

حقایقی شگفت انگیز از زبان حیوانات!

ماجرای بی تدبیری های شهرداری کرج در تشدید ترافیک اتوبان تهران - کرج

اکران فیلم عیاری پس از ۱۳ سال

گران‌ترین مرغ جهان

جاده های مرگ جان 4 دختر دانش آموز را گرفت

آشنایی با خواص و مضرات انار

جادوی طلای سیاه؛ چگونه درآمد نفت بازار مسکن را تکان می‌دهد؟

فرصت‌هایی طلایی که در آتش نژاد‌پرستی می‌سوزد

شیجیل، بهترین راه برای خرید اینترنتی شیرینی و آجیل تازه

رزرو هتل هایت خزر با 30% تخفیف

کارگاه های عمرانی شهر تهران در آستانه تعطیلی!

شهری که اسیر دست سودجویان است

شاخص لگاتوم: رفاه چیست و به چه کشوری مرفه می‌گوییم؟

نقص عمدی می‌گذارند تا آیفون مدل بالاتر بخرید!

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

عجایب کوه پردیس + عکس
عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!
مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!
۳۱ نفری که در غارت دو بانک شرکت داشتند/معاون روحانی طرفدار روابط نامشروع است!/ممنوع الخروجی برخی از اعضای خانواده هاشمی/آخرین باری که شریعتمداری از احمدی نژاد دفاع کرد
اعلام آمادگی تاجزاده برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/ماجرای استمداد طلبی دولت روحانی از رهبری/مقامات اروپایی فقط درخواست ملاقات با فلان زندانی را دارند/وقتی بدهکار بانکی، خود مدیرعامل یک بانک خصوصی است/جاخالی زیباکلام برای پرچم رژیم صهیونیستی!
ابرخودرو لبنانی رونمایی شد
پدری که با خودرو پسرش را زیر گرفت!
طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!
داگلاس ۱۰۱ ساله و عروس گلش
ادعای نهادهای اطلاعاتی آمریکا مبنی بر انتقال سه کلاهک هسته‌ای به ایران
دانشجویی که متلک‌ها را روی پیاده‌رو می‌نویسد
چه کسی پشت پرده جانشینی«فاروق الشرع» به جای بشار اسد است؟
برای سوت بلبلی زدن به انگشت نیاز نیست!/ نگفتم احمدی‌نژاد لات است/ طرفدار سرسخت پخش علنی دادگاه ها هستم
مراسم ختم برادر ابوالفضل پورعرب
چه کسی پایان جنگ تحمیلی را به نمایندگان مجلس یادآور خواهد شد؟!

عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!  (۵۰۱ نظر)

مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!  (۲۵۰ نظر)

فرار ۶۰۰ میلیارد تومانی روپوش سفید‌ها از قانون با ترفند‌های ساده!  (۱۹۰ نظر)

برخورد با زائران ایرانی در فرودگاه بغداد، شایسته نام ایران نیست!  (۱۸۳ نظر)

عجایب کوه پردیس + عکس  (۱۷۷ نظر)

ترامپ، قدس را پایتخت رژیم اسرائیل اعلام کرد  (۱۶۳ نظر)

آیا صادق زیباکلام با این همه گاف، نماینده واقعی دانشگاه‌های ایران است؟  (۱۳۰ نظر)

پیام دونالد ترامپ به رهبران عربی: جهان عرب مرده است!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

بودجه دانشگاه های کشور کاهش یافت تا شیب سقوط علمی تندتر شود!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

رئیسی: چند برابر مالیاتمان به زلزله‌زده‌ها کمک کردیم/شرط سرایدار «جنت آباد» برای مناظره با کواکبیان!/اصلاح طلبان مشهد: ما احمدی نژاد را دعوت نکردیم/نمی‌شود کرسی آزاداندیشی برگزار کرد اما اسم نخست وزیر را نیاورد  (۱۱۲ نظر)

افزایش عجیب عوارض خروج از کشور در بودجه ۹۷  (۱۱۲ نظر)

احمدی نژاد همه ما را شرمنده کرد!/راه احمدی نژاد از راه رهبری جداست  (۹۰ نظر)

سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه  (۸۸ نظر)

خوش حساب‌های مالیاتی جریمه می‌شوند!/ افزایش فشارها بر حقوق‌بگیران + جدول  (۸۱ نظر)

طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!  (۷۹ نظر)