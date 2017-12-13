Iran declared about possible re-dislocation of main ISIS forces to Afghanistan and Pakistan

Iran declared about possible re-dislocation of the main ISIS forces to Afghanistan and Pakistan, reports TASS news agency.

Iran declared about possible re-dislocation of the main ISIS forces to Afghanistan and Pakistan, reports TASS news agency.

"ISIS had a big loss, but it may relocate to Afghanistan, Pakistan, or any approachable country to revive the idea of Islamic caliphate," said Mahmud Alavi, Minister of Information of Iran.

As it was reported, Hassan Rouhani, President of Iran, declared victory over ISIS on November 21. In his words, the territories of Syria and Iraq have been released from the terrorists. Russian soldiers declared full release of Syria from the terrorists on December 7, while Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to withdraw the troops from Syria on December 11.