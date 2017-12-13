همايش"نقشه كشى ذهن ( قدرت خلاقيت و نواورى)"باسخنرانى"تونى بوزان"، جمعه ٢٤ آذرماه،تهران      شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۱۸۰بازدید
‍ پ

Catalan secessionists face steepest challenge in Barcelona's bruised beltway

You won’t find Cornellà in a guide book. It lies to the south of Barcelona, just off the motorway and close to the airport, a town whose tower blocks house 86,000 souls, more than half of them born outside Catalonia, mostly elsewhere in Spain. But it’s as much a part of Catalonia as the pretty villages around Girona and on the Costa Brava.
کد خبر: ۷۵۴۸۶۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۲۵ 13 December 2017

You won’t find Cornellà in a guide book. It lies to the south of Barcelona, just off the motorway and close to the airport, a town whose tower blocks house 86,000 souls, more than half of them born outside Catalonia, mostly elsewhere in Spain. But it’s as much a part of Catalonia as the pretty villages around Girona and on the Costa Brava.

Cornellà is one of several beltway towns hastily built around Barcelona in the 1960s to house the waves of immigrants fleeing poverty in the south and west of Spain.

“For a long time the streets were just dirt and there were no proper drains,” says Luis Campo Vidal, a TV consultant, who arrived as a child in Cornellà in 1960. “There was a lot of speculation. The builders were supposed to provide services but they didn’t bother.”

Many of the original buildings have since been demolished because of aluminosis – a lung disease caused by aluminium in dust – and the town has now spread to become part of the greater Barcelona metropolitan area.

However, Cornellà and the other beltway towns are expected to play a key role in this month’s election as the conflict over independence drives even the most apathetic voters to the polls. The centre-right Ciutadans party, the leading anti-independence party in the region, has been making inroads into an area with a traditionally low turnout in regional votes.

Residents were enraged by a recent article on a pro-independence news site that described them as Spanish “settlers” implanted in Catalonia.

“That makes me really angry,” says Cèsar Sierra, 23, who was born in Cornellà. “They have broken the consensus that wherever we were from and whether we spoke Catalan or Spanish we shared a political context. Now anyone who doesn’t fit their definition of a Catalan is an outsider. That leaves out half of all Catalans.”

Sierra says he’s weary of so-called identity politics. “My brother is pro-independence but none of the rest of my family is,” he says. “We’ve stopped talking about politics to avoid problems. I don’t know if I feel more Spanish or Catalan but I know for certain I feel like I’m from Barcelona, and from Cornellà.”

Cornellà’s socialist mayor, Antonio Balmón, complains that the independence process has caused administrative paralysis. “The flag has become more important than people’s real needs,” he says.

“Most people here have felt excluded from the secessionist proposal but we never expected it to be such a blow to our coexistence, especially given that nearly all of us are opposed to the present government in Madrid. The secessionists are putting up walls, invisible ones but walls just the same.”

Margarita del Pilar is a retired schoolteacher who came to Cornellà in 1965 from Extremadura in western Spain when she was a child and is now coordinator of the local University of the Elderly, which offers the town’s over-50s a range of 22 courses, from philosophy and history to astronomy and English.

“I’ve never liked borders,” she says. “My mother was from Menorca, my father from Extremadura, my husband is from Castilla y León and my children and grandchildren are from here. I live in Catalonia and I have always stood up for Catalonia. When I was still a teacher here we had 23 nationalities at the school and there was never a fight over nationality in the playground.”

Del Pilar says she is distressed by the independence process. “I haven’t been able to sleep. I suffered from tachycardia [fast heart rate]. I think to get back the coexistence we have lost will take a couple of generations.”

José Antonio Gallego runs a citizens’ security business in Cornellà and also acts as a consultant to the Barcelona tourist board. He and most of his employees are from the town.

“There are people who want to feel Catalan to the exclusion of all other identities but I’m not prepared to waste my energy on that sort of argument,” Gallego says. “There’s a certain snobbishness about it, a failure to distinguish being different from being superior.”

He added: “The independence process has been very painful for us. It’s not real and it doesn’t make any sense.”

Sierra says the Catalan government has always treated Cornellà badly. “We’ve always been Catalonia’s backyard,” he says, insisting this has more to do with class politics than nationalism.

“What I hope for from the elections is a return to common sense. We still have some left,” says Gallego. Balmón, the mayor, says he hopes that neither the pro- nor anti-independence blocs reach an absolute majority so they will have to compromise.

“I hope they’ve learned something from all this,” says Del Pilar. “I don’t know what will happen in [other Catalan towns], but here we’ve been silent and now the silence is over.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از حواشی زلزله کرمان / ویدیوهای رفتار زشت یک کارگزار ارشد کشور / دندان شکن‌ترین پاسخ‌ها درباره یک عوارض بی‌معنا...

ویدیوهایی از حواشی زلزله کرمان / ویدیوهای رفتار زشت یک کارگزار ارشد کشور / دندان شکن‌ترین پاسخ‌ها درباره یک عوارض بی‌معنا...

کانکس‌ها طبق قانون باید 5 سال پیش برای مواقع ضروری ساخته می‌شد و نشد/ صحبت‌های «امیر تتلو» از پشت پرده...

کانکس‌ها طبق قانون باید 5 سال پیش برای مواقع ضروری ساخته می‌شد و نشد/ صحبت‌های «امیر تتلو» از پشت پرده...

آیت‌الله ممدوحی: در نظام اسلامی زنان سلطنت می‌کنند/انتقاد یک نماینده از فساد چشمگیر در نظام گمرکی

آیت‌الله ممدوحی: در نظام اسلامی زنان سلطنت می‌کنند/انتقاد یک نماینده از فساد چشمگیر در نظام گمرکی

۳۱ نفری که در غارت دو بانک شرکت داشتند/معاون روحانی طرفدار روابط نامشروع است!/ممنوع الخروجی برخی از اعضای...

۳۱ نفری که در غارت دو بانک شرکت داشتند/معاون روحانی طرفدار روابط نامشروع است!/ممنوع الخروجی برخی از اعضای...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

مهدوی‌کیا: نمی‌خواهم به فوتبال ایران برگردم

عذرخواهی میناوند از مردم و واکنش پوریا پورسرخ

وب گردی

كارخانه ي طلا و جواهر سازي تا ٢٠ درصد زير قيمت بازار

به سرزمین ارباب حلقه‏ ها سفر کنید

چرا دچار کمبود ویتامین E می‌شویم؟

((سیمبیوز 2 )) خودروی 5 سال آینده رنو (+عکس)

تایید اختلاف نجفی و اعضای شورای شهر تهران توسط صدراعظم نوری

حقایقی شگفت انگیز از زبان حیوانات!

ماجرای بی تدبیری های شهرداری کرج در تشدید ترافیک اتوبان تهران - کرج

اکران فیلم عیاری پس از ۱۳ سال

گران‌ترین مرغ جهان

جاده های مرگ جان 4 دختر دانش آموز را گرفت

آشنایی با خواص و مضرات انار

جادوی طلای سیاه؛ چگونه درآمد نفت بازار مسکن را تکان می‌دهد؟

فرصت‌هایی طلایی که در آتش نژاد‌پرستی می‌سوزد

شیجیل، بهترین راه برای خرید اینترنتی شیرینی و آجیل تازه

رزرو هتل هایت خزر با 30% تخفیف

کارگاه های عمرانی شهر تهران در آستانه تعطیلی!

شهری که اسیر دست سودجویان است

شاخص لگاتوم: رفاه چیست و به چه کشوری مرفه می‌گوییم؟

نقص عمدی می‌گذارند تا آیفون مدل بالاتر بخرید!

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

عجایب کوه پردیس + عکس
عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!
مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!
۳۱ نفری که در غارت دو بانک شرکت داشتند/معاون روحانی طرفدار روابط نامشروع است!/ممنوع الخروجی برخی از اعضای خانواده هاشمی/آخرین باری که شریعتمداری از احمدی نژاد دفاع کرد
اعلام آمادگی تاجزاده برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/ماجرای استمداد طلبی دولت روحانی از رهبری/مقامات اروپایی فقط درخواست ملاقات با فلان زندانی را دارند/وقتی بدهکار بانکی، خود مدیرعامل یک بانک خصوصی است/جاخالی زیباکلام برای پرچم رژیم صهیونیستی!
ابرخودرو لبنانی رونمایی شد
پدری که با خودرو پسرش را زیر گرفت!
طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!
داگلاس ۱۰۱ ساله و عروس گلش
ادعای نهادهای اطلاعاتی آمریکا مبنی بر انتقال سه کلاهک هسته‌ای به ایران
دانشجویی که متلک‌ها را روی پیاده‌رو می‌نویسد
چه کسی پشت پرده جانشینی«فاروق الشرع» به جای بشار اسد است؟
برای سوت بلبلی زدن به انگشت نیاز نیست!/ نگفتم احمدی‌نژاد لات است/ طرفدار سرسخت پخش علنی دادگاه ها هستم
مراسم ختم برادر ابوالفضل پورعرب
چه کسی پایان جنگ تحمیلی را به نمایندگان مجلس یادآور خواهد شد؟!

عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!  (۵۰۱ نظر)

مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!  (۲۵۰ نظر)

فرار ۶۰۰ میلیارد تومانی روپوش سفید‌ها از قانون با ترفند‌های ساده!  (۱۹۰ نظر)

برخورد با زائران ایرانی در فرودگاه بغداد، شایسته نام ایران نیست!  (۱۸۳ نظر)

عجایب کوه پردیس + عکس  (۱۷۷ نظر)

ترامپ، قدس را پایتخت رژیم اسرائیل اعلام کرد  (۱۶۳ نظر)

آیا صادق زیباکلام با این همه گاف، نماینده واقعی دانشگاه‌های ایران است؟  (۱۳۰ نظر)

پیام دونالد ترامپ به رهبران عربی: جهان عرب مرده است!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

بودجه دانشگاه های کشور کاهش یافت تا شیب سقوط علمی تندتر شود!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

رئیسی: چند برابر مالیاتمان به زلزله‌زده‌ها کمک کردیم/شرط سرایدار «جنت آباد» برای مناظره با کواکبیان!/اصلاح طلبان مشهد: ما احمدی نژاد را دعوت نکردیم/نمی‌شود کرسی آزاداندیشی برگزار کرد اما اسم نخست وزیر را نیاورد  (۱۱۲ نظر)

افزایش عجیب عوارض خروج از کشور در بودجه ۹۷  (۱۱۲ نظر)

احمدی نژاد همه ما را شرمنده کرد!/راه احمدی نژاد از راه رهبری جداست  (۹۰ نظر)

سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه  (۸۸ نظر)

خوش حساب‌های مالیاتی جریمه می‌شوند!/ افزایش فشارها بر حقوق‌بگیران + جدول  (۸۱ نظر)

طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!  (۷۹ نظر)