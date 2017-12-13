همايش"نقشه كشى ذهن ( قدرت خلاقيت و نواورى)"باسخنرانى"تونى بوزان"، جمعه ٢٤ آذرماه،تهران      شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۲۰۸بازدید
‍ پ

Sam Dastyari should be 'out of the Senate now', Turnbull says

The resignation of the Labor senator Sam Dastyari has triggered a fresh offensive between the major parties, with Malcolm Turnbull insisting he needs to get out of the Senate immediately, and Bill Shorten saying the departure will happen after Dastyari has cleared his decks.
کد خبر: ۷۵۴۸۵۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۱۸ 13 December 2017

The resignation of the Labor senator Sam Dastyari has triggered a fresh offensive between the major parties, with Malcolm Turnbull insisting he needs to get out of the Senate immediately, and Bill Shorten saying the departure will happen after Dastyari has cleared his decks.

With both leaders now engaged in a ferocious battle on the ground for Saturday’s Bennelong byelection, given the result will determine whether or not the Turnbull government can govern in majority, Turnbull blasted Dastyari for not resigning with immediate effect.

“He’s still taking money from the taxpayers of the country that he put second. He did not put Australia first,” the prime minister said Wednesday. “He should be out of the Senate now”.

Shorten rebuffed the attack by saying Turnbull was trying to extend the shelf-life of the Dastyari controversy for political purposes.

The Labor leader said the New South Wales senator would “sooner rather than later ... wrap up his matters”. Shorten said Dastyari had staff to deal with, and electorate work to complete, and “he can’t just leave punters in the lurch”.

The Labor leader also referenced the amount of time other parliamentarians had taken to exit the scene after indicating the would resign, including the Liberal senator Michael Ronaldson, who departed in 73 days, and Chris Back, who departed in 46 days.

Shorten also counselled the prime minister to tone down his rhetoric on China. “It’s one thing for Turnbull to pursue a politician’s agenda against another politician, and I wish that Senator Dastyari hadn’t given him the ammunition to do some of those attacks.”

He said Turnbull needed to chose his words carefully because he spoke for Australia.

“I know you’re worried by Kristina Keneally in Bennelong,” he said. “Remember, when you speak, you represent Australia on the world stage.”

Shorten said the prime minister was “more interested in his own day-to-day survival than Australia’s future relationships in Asia but I think they’ve gone overboard now”.

The Labor frontbencher Anthony Albanese noted that Dastyari had paid “a heavy price” for the rolling controversy about his linkages with Chinese political donors and he said Liberal MPs had cases to answer.

“There are still people sitting in the House of Reps and the Senate who received donations from Huang Xiangmo,” he said.

“Some hundreds of thousands of dollars have gone to the WA Liberal party for example that this week. We found out that a notice had gone out asking people to attend a fundraiser for the Liberal party where the guest speakers weren’t Liberal party ministers or shadow ministers, they were representatives of the Chinese government – so I think there are real questions to be asked there”.

Albanese said the issue had been settled by Dastyari’s decision to quit politics but he lamented his departure.

“Sam was a colourful figure,” he said. “I think we need more colourful figures in politics.”

“I think one of the things about Sam was that he took things on. There was no first, second or third gear, it was always fourth or overdrive and that obviously created some issues with Sam’s judgment and he has paid a price for that.”

It is not yet clear who will replace Dastyari in the Senate but it is possible he could be replaced by Kristina Keneally if she loses in Bennelong this Saturday.

With the government zeroing in on that prospect, suggesting the former NSW premier is seat-shopping, Keneally has downplayed the prospect of moving into the vacated Senate seat. “Let me be clear – I’ve been offered Senate seats before by Labor and I’ve turned them down,” she said Tuesday.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از حواشی زلزله کرمان / ویدیوهای رفتار زشت یک کارگزار ارشد کشور / دندان شکن‌ترین پاسخ‌ها درباره یک عوارض بی‌معنا...

ویدیوهایی از حواشی زلزله کرمان / ویدیوهای رفتار زشت یک کارگزار ارشد کشور / دندان شکن‌ترین پاسخ‌ها درباره یک عوارض بی‌معنا...

کانکس‌ها طبق قانون باید 5 سال پیش برای مواقع ضروری ساخته می‌شد و نشد/ صحبت‌های «امیر تتلو» از پشت پرده...

کانکس‌ها طبق قانون باید 5 سال پیش برای مواقع ضروری ساخته می‌شد و نشد/ صحبت‌های «امیر تتلو» از پشت پرده...

آیت‌الله ممدوحی: در نظام اسلامی زنان سلطنت می‌کنند/انتقاد یک نماینده از فساد چشمگیر در نظام گمرکی

آیت‌الله ممدوحی: در نظام اسلامی زنان سلطنت می‌کنند/انتقاد یک نماینده از فساد چشمگیر در نظام گمرکی

۳۱ نفری که در غارت دو بانک شرکت داشتند/معاون روحانی طرفدار روابط نامشروع است!/ممنوع الخروجی برخی از اعضای...

۳۱ نفری که در غارت دو بانک شرکت داشتند/معاون روحانی طرفدار روابط نامشروع است!/ممنوع الخروجی برخی از اعضای...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

مهدوی‌کیا: نمی‌خواهم به فوتبال ایران برگردم

عذرخواهی میناوند از مردم و واکنش پوریا پورسرخ

وب گردی

كارخانه ي طلا و جواهر سازي تا ٢٠ درصد زير قيمت بازار

به سرزمین ارباب حلقه‏ ها سفر کنید

چرا دچار کمبود ویتامین E می‌شویم؟

((سیمبیوز 2 )) خودروی 5 سال آینده رنو (+عکس)

تایید اختلاف نجفی و اعضای شورای شهر تهران توسط صدراعظم نوری

حقایقی شگفت انگیز از زبان حیوانات!

ماجرای بی تدبیری های شهرداری کرج در تشدید ترافیک اتوبان تهران - کرج

اکران فیلم عیاری پس از ۱۳ سال

گران‌ترین مرغ جهان

جاده های مرگ جان 4 دختر دانش آموز را گرفت

آشنایی با خواص و مضرات انار

جادوی طلای سیاه؛ چگونه درآمد نفت بازار مسکن را تکان می‌دهد؟

فرصت‌هایی طلایی که در آتش نژاد‌پرستی می‌سوزد

شیجیل، بهترین راه برای خرید اینترنتی شیرینی و آجیل تازه

رزرو هتل هایت خزر با 30% تخفیف

کارگاه های عمرانی شهر تهران در آستانه تعطیلی!

شهری که اسیر دست سودجویان است

شاخص لگاتوم: رفاه چیست و به چه کشوری مرفه می‌گوییم؟

نقص عمدی می‌گذارند تا آیفون مدل بالاتر بخرید!

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

عجایب کوه پردیس + عکس
عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!
مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!
۳۱ نفری که در غارت دو بانک شرکت داشتند/معاون روحانی طرفدار روابط نامشروع است!/ممنوع الخروجی برخی از اعضای خانواده هاشمی/آخرین باری که شریعتمداری از احمدی نژاد دفاع کرد
اعلام آمادگی تاجزاده برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/ماجرای استمداد طلبی دولت روحانی از رهبری/مقامات اروپایی فقط درخواست ملاقات با فلان زندانی را دارند/وقتی بدهکار بانکی، خود مدیرعامل یک بانک خصوصی است/جاخالی زیباکلام برای پرچم رژیم صهیونیستی!
ابرخودرو لبنانی رونمایی شد
پدری که با خودرو پسرش را زیر گرفت!
طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!
داگلاس ۱۰۱ ساله و عروس گلش
ادعای نهادهای اطلاعاتی آمریکا مبنی بر انتقال سه کلاهک هسته‌ای به ایران
دانشجویی که متلک‌ها را روی پیاده‌رو می‌نویسد
چه کسی پشت پرده جانشینی«فاروق الشرع» به جای بشار اسد است؟
برای سوت بلبلی زدن به انگشت نیاز نیست!/ نگفتم احمدی‌نژاد لات است/ طرفدار سرسخت پخش علنی دادگاه ها هستم
مراسم ختم برادر ابوالفضل پورعرب
چه کسی پایان جنگ تحمیلی را به نمایندگان مجلس یادآور خواهد شد؟!

عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!  (۵۰۱ نظر)

مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!  (۲۵۰ نظر)

فرار ۶۰۰ میلیارد تومانی روپوش سفید‌ها از قانون با ترفند‌های ساده!  (۱۹۰ نظر)

برخورد با زائران ایرانی در فرودگاه بغداد، شایسته نام ایران نیست!  (۱۸۳ نظر)

عجایب کوه پردیس + عکس  (۱۷۷ نظر)

ترامپ، قدس را پایتخت رژیم اسرائیل اعلام کرد  (۱۶۳ نظر)

آیا صادق زیباکلام با این همه گاف، نماینده واقعی دانشگاه‌های ایران است؟  (۱۳۰ نظر)

پیام دونالد ترامپ به رهبران عربی: جهان عرب مرده است!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

بودجه دانشگاه های کشور کاهش یافت تا شیب سقوط علمی تندتر شود!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

رئیسی: چند برابر مالیاتمان به زلزله‌زده‌ها کمک کردیم/شرط سرایدار «جنت آباد» برای مناظره با کواکبیان!/اصلاح طلبان مشهد: ما احمدی نژاد را دعوت نکردیم/نمی‌شود کرسی آزاداندیشی برگزار کرد اما اسم نخست وزیر را نیاورد  (۱۱۲ نظر)

افزایش عجیب عوارض خروج از کشور در بودجه ۹۷  (۱۱۲ نظر)

احمدی نژاد همه ما را شرمنده کرد!/راه احمدی نژاد از راه رهبری جداست  (۹۰ نظر)

سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه  (۸۸ نظر)

خوش حساب‌های مالیاتی جریمه می‌شوند!/ افزایش فشارها بر حقوق‌بگیران + جدول  (۸۱ نظر)

طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!  (۷۹ نظر)