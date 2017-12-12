همايش"نقشه كشى ذهن ( قدرت خلاقيت و نواورى)"باسخنرانى"تونى بوزان"، جمعه ٢٤ آذرماه،تهران      شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۱۶۹بازدید
‍ پ

EU governments complicit in migrant torture in Libya, says Amnesty

European governments are knowingly complicit in the torture and abuse of refugees and migrants in Libya, Amnesty International has alleged.
کد خبر: ۷۵۴۶۳۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۰۶ 12 December 2017

European governments are knowingly complicit in the torture and abuse of refugees and migrants in Libya, Amnesty International has alleged.

In an effort to stem migration, the EU is actively supporting a "system of abuse and exploitation" on Libyan shores, the group said in a report.

EU funds are going to authorities working with militias and people smugglers, the report says.

The EU has provided ships, training and funding to the Libyan coastguard.

Libya is the main thoroughfare for migrants trying to reach Europe. Arrivals in Italy - the main destination for boat crossings - fell sharply following the provision of EU funds to the Libyan coastguard.

But Amnesty says the coastguard is working with criminal gangs and people smugglers who are guilty of a range of abuses, with the knowledge of EU officials.

It alleges that the drive to stem migration has resulted in "mass, arbitrary and indefinite detention" of refugees and migrants.

Refugees and migrants intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard are sent to detention centres run by Libya's general directorate for combating illegal migration (DCIM).

Amnesty said about 20,000 people were currently detained at these centres, and it had testimony showing detainees were subject to "torture, forced labour, extortion, and unlawful killings" at the hands of authorities, traffickers, and militias.

"Tens of thousands are kept indefinitely in overcrowded detention centres where they are subjected to systematic abuse," said John Dalhuisen, Amnesty's Europe Director.

"European governments have not just been fully aware of these abuses; by actively supporting the Libyan authorities in stopping sea crossings and containing people in Libya, they are complicit in these abuses."

When a BBC correspondent visited a detention centre in earlier this year, detainees described violence and abuse and conditions "like hell" and "even worse than jail".

Speaking to Amnesty, one man from the Gambia who was detained for three months said he was starved and beaten.

"They beat me with a rubber hose, because they want money to release me. They call the family while beating [you] so the family send money," he said.

The human rights group said it believed it had enough evidence to take EU governments to court.

Libya has spiraled into lawlessness since Nato-backed forces overthrew long-serving ruler Colonel Muammar Gaddafi in October 2011, with a myriad armed militias vying for control.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهای حمله تروریستی نیویورک / ویدیویی از جنایت پلیس در یک هتل / اوج گیری بحران فلسطین با زنان مسلح / ویدیوهایی از سفر...

ویدیوهای حمله تروریستی نیویورک / ویدیویی از جنایت پلیس در یک هتل / اوج گیری بحران فلسطین با زنان مسلح / ویدیوهایی از سفر...

حراج سکه برای کنترل یا بالا بردن قیمت سکه؟/ تصمیم‌گیری دیرهنگام بانک مرکزی در خصوص پول‌های مجازی / از...

حراج سکه برای کنترل یا بالا بردن قیمت سکه؟/ تصمیم‌گیری دیرهنگام بانک مرکزی در خصوص پول‌های مجازی / از...

مطهری به شریعتمداری: موجب فریب خوردن خوانندگان کیهان نشوید/گرد و غبار «عراقی» فردا به خوزستان می‌رسد

مطهری به شریعتمداری: موجب فریب خوردن خوانندگان کیهان نشوید/گرد و غبار «عراقی» فردا به خوزستان می‌رسد

احمدی نژاد به دلیل حرف هایی که در مناظره زد، باید محاکمه می شد/ مرتضوی در پرونده لاریجانی مجرم بود؛ اما...

احمدی نژاد به دلیل حرف هایی که در مناظره زد، باید محاکمه می شد/ مرتضوی در پرونده لاریجانی مجرم بود؛ اما...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

عجله دولت برای حذف ۲۰ میلیون یارانه‌بگیر

قابلیت جدید گوگل مپ برای اتوبوس و متروسواران

حریری: برخی از پشت به من خنجر زدند

تظاهرات مردم شیلی در حمایت از قدس

جلسات «محاکمه‌ با زجر» در کلیسا

نشست شورای امنیت با موضوع انتقال سفارت آمریکا

اردوغان:آمریکا درخون‌های ریخته‌شده شریک‌جرم است

صالحی‌امیری با اشاره روحانی سئول‌نشین می‌شود؟

دلایل گرانی تخم مرغ در بازار

مهار آتش‌سوزی در خوابگاه دانشجویی پسرانه یاسوج

ورود سامانه بارشی به کشور از فردا

سوال از وزیر نفت در دستور کار مجلس قرار گرفت

علیپور آقای گل با عبور از رکورد طارمی!

درخواست های جانسون از ایران درباره جاسوس‌ها

وب گردی

دزدگیرهای گوشی خود را فعال کنید

چرا نباید هر روز حمام کنیم؟

کارگاه های عمرانی شهر تهران در آستانه تعطیلی!

فواید زالو درمانی

ماجرای بی تدبیری های شهرداری کرج در تشدید ترافیک اتوبان تهران - کرج

شهری که اسیر دست سودجویان است

خواص دلستر چیست؟ ارزش غذایی ماءالشعیر را دست کم نگیرید

نان‌ جو لاغرتان نمی‌کند!

6 ماده غذایی برای مبارزه با سرطان ریه

شاخص لگاتوم: رفاه چیست و به چه کشوری مرفه می‌گوییم؟

نقص عمدی می‌گذارند تا آیفون مدل بالاتر بخرید!

درباره ویتامین D بیشتر بدانیم

چطور برای فرزندانمان بهترین پس­‌انداز را داشته باشیم

مرجع تخصصي طلا و جواهر ايران

نمونه تماشایی گذار از سنت به صنعت را در این کشور ببینید

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

رزرو آنلاین هتل

مواد مخدر جدید با ما چه می‌کنند؟!

خودروهای هیبریدی چگونه کار میکنند

عجایب کوه پردیس + عکس
عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!
سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه
مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!
اعلام آمادگی تاجزاده برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/ماجرای استمداد طلبی دولت روحانی از رهبری/مقامات اروپایی فقط درخواست ملاقات با فلان زندانی را دارند/وقتی بدهکار بانکی، خود مدیرعامل یک بانک خصوصی است/جاخالی زیباکلام برای پرچم رژیم صهیونیستی!
بیانیه کم سابقه پنج کشور اروپایی علیه آمریکا در مورد قدس/ نشست شورای امنیت در مورد قدس و اتحاد همه علیه آمریکا/ حمله نماینده آمریکا به سازمان ملل/ محمد بن سلمان خریدار گرانبهاترین اثر هنری جهان از داوینچی
این مرد ۴۰ سال است که موش می‌خورد!
ابرخودرو لبنانی رونمایی شد
داگلاس ۱۰۱ ساله و عروس گلش
ادعای نهادهای اطلاعاتی آمریکا مبنی بر انتقال سه کلاهک هسته‌ای به ایران
طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!
دانشجویی که متلک‌ها را روی پیاده‌رو می‌نویسد
متلاشی شدن پژو 206 و مرگ دختر جوان
مراسم ختم برادر ابوالفضل پورعرب
آیا «محمودرضا خاوری» به قتل رسیده است؟

عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!  (۴۶۹ نظر)

فرار ۶۰۰ میلیارد تومانی روپوش سفید‌ها از قانون با ترفند‌های ساده!  (۱۹۰ نظر)

برخورد با زائران ایرانی در فرودگاه بغداد، شایسته نام ایران نیست!  (۱۸۳ نظر)

مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!  (۱۷۷ نظر)

ترامپ، قدس را پایتخت رژیم اسرائیل اعلام کرد  (۱۶۳ نظر)

پیام دونالد ترامپ به رهبران عربی: جهان عرب مرده است!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

بودجه دانشگاه های کشور کاهش یافت تا شیب سقوط علمی تندتر شود!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

رئیسی: چند برابر مالیاتمان به زلزله‌زده‌ها کمک کردیم/شرط سرایدار «جنت آباد» برای مناظره با کواکبیان!/اصلاح طلبان مشهد: ما احمدی نژاد را دعوت نکردیم/نمی‌شود کرسی آزاداندیشی برگزار کرد اما اسم نخست وزیر را نیاورد  (۱۱۲ نظر)

افزایش عجیب عوارض خروج از کشور در بودجه ۹۷  (۱۱۱ نظر)

آیا صادق زیباکلام با این همه گاف، نماینده واقعی دانشگاه‌های ایران است؟  (۱۰۷ نظر)

احمدی نژاد همه ما را شرمنده کرد!/راه احمدی نژاد از راه رهبری جداست  (۹۰ نظر)

طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!  (۷۹ نظر)

سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه  (۷۲ نظر)

چرا ایرانیان به حوادث جهان اسلام بی اعتنا هستند؟!  (۶۷ نظر)

ابرخودرو لبنانی رونمایی شد  (۶۳ نظر)