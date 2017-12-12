همايش"نقشه كشى ذهن ( قدرت خلاقيت و نواورى)"باسخنرانى"تونى بوزان"، جمعه ٢٤ آذرماه،تهران      شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
۱۹۳بازدید
‍ پ

N. Korea declares political & military victory over US while UN targets its human rights record

North Korea has declared a political and military victory over the US as it accused Washington of trying to deflect attention from its Pyongyang failures by peddling “non-existent” human rights abuses at the UN.
کد خبر: ۷۵۴۶۳۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۰۴ 12 December 2017

North Korea has declared a political and military victory over the US as it accused Washington of trying to deflect attention from its Pyongyang failures by peddling “non-existent” human rights abuses at the UN.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) discussed the human rights situation in the reclusive country Monday at the request of the US, UK and France along with six other non-permanent member states. The session was convened despite objections from Russia and China. Beijing argued that the timing of the meeting will further inflame tensions in the region.

The meeting came days after after Pyongyang fired a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile late November, allegedly able to strike the large parts of the US mainland, following a more than two months respite. Russia, which condemned the launch, blamed Washington for provoking North Korea to act recklessly with its saber-rattling and large-scale military maneuvers.

Despite the warning by China’s UN deputy ambassador, Wu Haitao, that the meeting would be “counterproductive” at this time, it went ahead, after ten UNSC members voted “yes” in the procedural vote, with nine required.

Russia, which along with China calls for a de-escalation of the situation as outlined in its so-called double-freeze initiative, opposed the session as well. The double-freeze plan, if implemented, would see the US and South Korea pausing their large-scale military drills, with Pyongyang suspending its nuclear and missile program. The idea, however, has firmly been rejected by Washington.

North Korea’s permanent mission to the UN was furious, arguing in a statement that the West uses the issue of human rights as a pretext to ease its military and political defeats. "It’s a desperate act of the hostile forces which lost the political and military confrontation with the DPRK that has openly risen to the position of nuclear weapon state," the mission said, adding, that North Korea would not cave in to pressure.

"If the U.S. and other hostile forces think of browbeating the DPRK by the discussion of 'human rights issues' in the Security Council, it is nothing else than a daydream that will not be realized ever,“ it said, referring to the “human rights issues” as “non-existent.”

Speaking at the meeting, UN human rights chief, Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, urged the UNSC to take into account the adverse effect that international sanctions have had on ordinary North Koreans. Al-Hussein pointed out that the financial sanctions imposed by the UN, ironically impede its own [UN] aid deliveries. He called on the Council to assess and minimize its impact.

He said the sharp spike in tensions “seem to have deepened the extremely serious human rights violations endured by the DPRK’s 25 million people,” noting that humanitarian aid provided by UN and other agencies is “literally a lifeline for some 13 million” people in the country. Al-Hussein also touched on alleged human rights abuse in detention facilities, labor camps and reported clandestine prison facilities.

North Korea has long endured a raft of economic sanctions. After a series of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests this summer, that were answered with fresh UNSC sanctions, Pyongyang said the measures were a “heinous US plot to isolate and stifle.”

In September, Pyongyang said the punitive measures have inflicted a “colossal amount of damage” to the people and the country’s development which is “beyond calculation.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهای حمله تروریستی نیویورک / ویدیویی از جنایت پلیس در یک هتل / اوج گیری بحران فلسطین با زنان مسلح / ویدیوهایی از سفر...

ویدیوهای حمله تروریستی نیویورک / ویدیویی از جنایت پلیس در یک هتل / اوج گیری بحران فلسطین با زنان مسلح / ویدیوهایی از سفر...

حراج سکه برای کنترل یا بالا بردن قیمت سکه؟/ تصمیم‌گیری دیرهنگام بانک مرکزی در خصوص پول‌های مجازی / از...

حراج سکه برای کنترل یا بالا بردن قیمت سکه؟/ تصمیم‌گیری دیرهنگام بانک مرکزی در خصوص پول‌های مجازی / از...

مطهری به شریعتمداری: موجب فریب خوردن خوانندگان کیهان نشوید/گرد و غبار «عراقی» فردا به خوزستان می‌رسد

مطهری به شریعتمداری: موجب فریب خوردن خوانندگان کیهان نشوید/گرد و غبار «عراقی» فردا به خوزستان می‌رسد

احمدی نژاد به دلیل حرف هایی که در مناظره زد، باید محاکمه می شد/ مرتضوی در پرونده لاریجانی مجرم بود؛ اما...

احمدی نژاد به دلیل حرف هایی که در مناظره زد، باید محاکمه می شد/ مرتضوی در پرونده لاریجانی مجرم بود؛ اما...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

عجله دولت برای حذف ۲۰ میلیون یارانه‌بگیر

قابلیت جدید گوگل مپ برای اتوبوس و متروسواران

حریری: برخی از پشت به من خنجر زدند

تظاهرات مردم شیلی در حمایت از قدس

جلسات «محاکمه‌ با زجر» در کلیسا

نشست شورای امنیت با موضوع انتقال سفارت آمریکا

اردوغان:آمریکا درخون‌های ریخته‌شده شریک‌جرم است

صالحی‌امیری با اشاره روحانی سئول‌نشین می‌شود؟

دلایل گرانی تخم مرغ در بازار

مهار آتش‌سوزی در خوابگاه دانشجویی پسرانه یاسوج

ورود سامانه بارشی به کشور از فردا

سوال از وزیر نفت در دستور کار مجلس قرار گرفت

علیپور آقای گل با عبور از رکورد طارمی!

درخواست های جانسون از ایران درباره جاسوس‌ها

وب گردی

دزدگیرهای گوشی خود را فعال کنید

چرا نباید هر روز حمام کنیم؟

کارگاه های عمرانی شهر تهران در آستانه تعطیلی!

فواید زالو درمانی

ماجرای بی تدبیری های شهرداری کرج در تشدید ترافیک اتوبان تهران - کرج

شهری که اسیر دست سودجویان است

خواص دلستر چیست؟ ارزش غذایی ماءالشعیر را دست کم نگیرید

نان‌ جو لاغرتان نمی‌کند!

6 ماده غذایی برای مبارزه با سرطان ریه

شاخص لگاتوم: رفاه چیست و به چه کشوری مرفه می‌گوییم؟

نقص عمدی می‌گذارند تا آیفون مدل بالاتر بخرید!

درباره ویتامین D بیشتر بدانیم

چطور برای فرزندانمان بهترین پس­‌انداز را داشته باشیم

مرجع تخصصي طلا و جواهر ايران

نمونه تماشایی گذار از سنت به صنعت را در این کشور ببینید

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

رزرو آنلاین هتل

مواد مخدر جدید با ما چه می‌کنند؟!

خودروهای هیبریدی چگونه کار میکنند

عجایب کوه پردیس + عکس
عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!
سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه
مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!
اعلام آمادگی تاجزاده برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/ماجرای استمداد طلبی دولت روحانی از رهبری/مقامات اروپایی فقط درخواست ملاقات با فلان زندانی را دارند/وقتی بدهکار بانکی، خود مدیرعامل یک بانک خصوصی است/جاخالی زیباکلام برای پرچم رژیم صهیونیستی!
بیانیه کم سابقه پنج کشور اروپایی علیه آمریکا در مورد قدس/ نشست شورای امنیت در مورد قدس و اتحاد همه علیه آمریکا/ حمله نماینده آمریکا به سازمان ملل/ محمد بن سلمان خریدار گرانبهاترین اثر هنری جهان از داوینچی
این مرد ۴۰ سال است که موش می‌خورد!
ابرخودرو لبنانی رونمایی شد
داگلاس ۱۰۱ ساله و عروس گلش
ادعای نهادهای اطلاعاتی آمریکا مبنی بر انتقال سه کلاهک هسته‌ای به ایران
طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!
دانشجویی که متلک‌ها را روی پیاده‌رو می‌نویسد
متلاشی شدن پژو 206 و مرگ دختر جوان
مراسم ختم برادر ابوالفضل پورعرب
آیا «محمودرضا خاوری» به قتل رسیده است؟

عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!  (۴۶۹ نظر)

فرار ۶۰۰ میلیارد تومانی روپوش سفید‌ها از قانون با ترفند‌های ساده!  (۱۹۰ نظر)

برخورد با زائران ایرانی در فرودگاه بغداد، شایسته نام ایران نیست!  (۱۸۳ نظر)

مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!  (۱۷۷ نظر)

ترامپ، قدس را پایتخت رژیم اسرائیل اعلام کرد  (۱۶۳ نظر)

پیام دونالد ترامپ به رهبران عربی: جهان عرب مرده است!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

بودجه دانشگاه های کشور کاهش یافت تا شیب سقوط علمی تندتر شود!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

رئیسی: چند برابر مالیاتمان به زلزله‌زده‌ها کمک کردیم/شرط سرایدار «جنت آباد» برای مناظره با کواکبیان!/اصلاح طلبان مشهد: ما احمدی نژاد را دعوت نکردیم/نمی‌شود کرسی آزاداندیشی برگزار کرد اما اسم نخست وزیر را نیاورد  (۱۱۲ نظر)

افزایش عجیب عوارض خروج از کشور در بودجه ۹۷  (۱۱۱ نظر)

آیا صادق زیباکلام با این همه گاف، نماینده واقعی دانشگاه‌های ایران است؟  (۱۰۷ نظر)

احمدی نژاد همه ما را شرمنده کرد!/راه احمدی نژاد از راه رهبری جداست  (۹۰ نظر)

طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!  (۷۹ نظر)

سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه  (۷۲ نظر)

چرا ایرانیان به حوادث جهان اسلام بی اعتنا هستند؟!  (۶۷ نظر)

ابرخودرو لبنانی رونمایی شد  (۶۳ نظر)