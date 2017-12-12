همايش"نقشه كشى ذهن ( قدرت خلاقيت و نواورى)"باسخنرانى"تونى بوزان"، جمعه ٢٤ آذرماه،تهران      شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
۲۳۵بازدید
‍ پ

Indonesia to ban Bitcoin from 2018 in latest internet crackdown

BEGINNING next year, transactions involving Bitcoin will be banned in Indonesia, an official said on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency’s value zoomed above US$13,000.
کد خبر: ۷۵۴۶۱۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۴۵ 12 December 2017

BEGINNING next year, transactions involving Bitcoin will be banned in Indonesia, an official said on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency’s value zoomed above US$13,000.

Bank Indonesia said it planned to impose a regulation prohibiting Bitcoin transactions that would take effect in 2018, the Jakarta Post reported. Bank Indonesia Head of Transformation Onny Widjanarko was quoted as saying the regulation on digital currencies would be issued in the near future.

“Currently, there is no single regulation for those who carry out transactions using Bitcoin,” Onny said in Jakarta (via kompas.com).

The central bank, he said, was currently carrying out a thorough study on whether the regulation should primarily involve Bitcoin while having a separate regulation on other cryptocurrencies.

Onny said the bank also urged merchants not to accept Bitcoin as a payment instrument as it would not be held responsible for any losses.

Among other reasons, Indonesia considered the ban over concerns that the digital currency could be used to fund terrorism, money laundering, prostitution and drug trafficking since bitcoin transactions did not involve intermediaries or banks.

Regardless of the ban, investors who want to buy Bitcoin and other currencies like Litecoin and Ethereum could still do so via foreign channels. The ban also means that the adoption of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies would remain low in the Southeast Asian country.

Central banks in India and China have repeatedly warned investors against betting on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

“So there’s only one thing we can do – watch it from the bank of a river,” People’s Bank of China deputy governor Pan Gongsheng said, as quoted by Quartz.

“One day you’ll see bitcoin’s dead body float away in front of you.”

Regardless of the warning of an impending bubble, the value of Bitcoin continues to rise.

On Wednesday, Bitcoin briefly soared nearly three percent to a new record high of US$14,047.40, continuing its surge from below US$1,000 at the beginning of the year, despite questions about the cryptocurrency’s real value and worries about a dangerous bubble.

Think Markets analyst Naeem Aslam said bitcoin prices had been affected by reports that Britain wanted to increase regulation of bitcoin and other digital currencies by expanding the reach of European Union anti-money-laundering rules that force traders to disclose their identities and report suspicious activity.

But others said greater regulatory scrutiny would help.

“If anything, regulation will only increase bitcoin’s rate of growth as regulation lends credibility and engenders trust,” Nicholas Gregory, CEO of London-based cryptocurrency firm CommerceBlock, said.

Sunday’s record high for bitcoin came as Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro announced the launch of the “petro”, which he said would be a cryptocurrency backed by oil reserves, to shore up a collapsed economy.

Opposition leaders said the digital currency would need congressional approval and some cast doubt on whether it would ever see the light of day in the midst of turmoil.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهای حمله تروریستی نیویورک / ویدیویی از جنایت پلیس در یک هتل / اوج گیری بحران فلسطین با زنان مسلح / ویدیوهایی از سفر...

ویدیوهای حمله تروریستی نیویورک / ویدیویی از جنایت پلیس در یک هتل / اوج گیری بحران فلسطین با زنان مسلح / ویدیوهایی از سفر...

حراج سکه برای کنترل یا بالا بردن قیمت سکه؟/ تصمیم‌گیری دیرهنگام بانک مرکزی در خصوص پول‌های مجازی / از...

حراج سکه برای کنترل یا بالا بردن قیمت سکه؟/ تصمیم‌گیری دیرهنگام بانک مرکزی در خصوص پول‌های مجازی / از...

مطهری به شریعتمداری: موجب فریب خوردن خوانندگان کیهان نشوید/گرد و غبار «عراقی» فردا به خوزستان می‌رسد

مطهری به شریعتمداری: موجب فریب خوردن خوانندگان کیهان نشوید/گرد و غبار «عراقی» فردا به خوزستان می‌رسد

احمدی نژاد به دلیل حرف هایی که در مناظره زد، باید محاکمه می شد/ مرتضوی در پرونده لاریجانی مجرم بود؛ اما...

احمدی نژاد به دلیل حرف هایی که در مناظره زد، باید محاکمه می شد/ مرتضوی در پرونده لاریجانی مجرم بود؛ اما...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

عجله دولت برای حذف ۲۰ میلیون یارانه‌بگیر

قابلیت جدید گوگل مپ برای اتوبوس و متروسواران

حریری: برخی از پشت به من خنجر زدند

تظاهرات مردم شیلی در حمایت از قدس

جلسات «محاکمه‌ با زجر» در کلیسا

نشست شورای امنیت با موضوع انتقال سفارت آمریکا

اردوغان:آمریکا درخون‌های ریخته‌شده شریک‌جرم است

صالحی‌امیری با اشاره روحانی سئول‌نشین می‌شود؟

دلایل گرانی تخم مرغ در بازار

مهار آتش‌سوزی در خوابگاه دانشجویی پسرانه یاسوج

ورود سامانه بارشی به کشور از فردا

سوال از وزیر نفت در دستور کار مجلس قرار گرفت

علیپور آقای گل با عبور از رکورد طارمی!

درخواست های جانسون از ایران درباره جاسوس‌ها

وب گردی

دزدگیرهای گوشی خود را فعال کنید

چرا نباید هر روز حمام کنیم؟

کارگاه های عمرانی شهر تهران در آستانه تعطیلی!

فواید زالو درمانی

ماجرای بی تدبیری های شهرداری کرج در تشدید ترافیک اتوبان تهران - کرج

شهری که اسیر دست سودجویان است

خواص دلستر چیست؟ ارزش غذایی ماءالشعیر را دست کم نگیرید

نان‌ جو لاغرتان نمی‌کند!

6 ماده غذایی برای مبارزه با سرطان ریه

شاخص لگاتوم: رفاه چیست و به چه کشوری مرفه می‌گوییم؟

نقص عمدی می‌گذارند تا آیفون مدل بالاتر بخرید!

درباره ویتامین D بیشتر بدانیم

چطور برای فرزندانمان بهترین پس­‌انداز را داشته باشیم

مرجع تخصصي طلا و جواهر ايران

نمونه تماشایی گذار از سنت به صنعت را در این کشور ببینید

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

رزرو آنلاین هتل

مواد مخدر جدید با ما چه می‌کنند؟!

خودروهای هیبریدی چگونه کار میکنند

عجایب کوه پردیس + عکس
عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!
سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه
مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!
اعلام آمادگی تاجزاده برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/ماجرای استمداد طلبی دولت روحانی از رهبری/مقامات اروپایی فقط درخواست ملاقات با فلان زندانی را دارند/وقتی بدهکار بانکی، خود مدیرعامل یک بانک خصوصی است/جاخالی زیباکلام برای پرچم رژیم صهیونیستی!
بیانیه کم سابقه پنج کشور اروپایی علیه آمریکا در مورد قدس/ نشست شورای امنیت در مورد قدس و اتحاد همه علیه آمریکا/ حمله نماینده آمریکا به سازمان ملل/ محمد بن سلمان خریدار گرانبهاترین اثر هنری جهان از داوینچی
این مرد ۴۰ سال است که موش می‌خورد!
ابرخودرو لبنانی رونمایی شد
داگلاس ۱۰۱ ساله و عروس گلش
ادعای نهادهای اطلاعاتی آمریکا مبنی بر انتقال سه کلاهک هسته‌ای به ایران
طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!
دانشجویی که متلک‌ها را روی پیاده‌رو می‌نویسد
متلاشی شدن پژو 206 و مرگ دختر جوان
مراسم ختم برادر ابوالفضل پورعرب
آیا «محمودرضا خاوری» به قتل رسیده است؟

عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!  (۴۶۹ نظر)

فرار ۶۰۰ میلیارد تومانی روپوش سفید‌ها از قانون با ترفند‌های ساده!  (۱۹۰ نظر)

برخورد با زائران ایرانی در فرودگاه بغداد، شایسته نام ایران نیست!  (۱۸۳ نظر)

مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!  (۱۷۷ نظر)

ترامپ، قدس را پایتخت رژیم اسرائیل اعلام کرد  (۱۶۳ نظر)

پیام دونالد ترامپ به رهبران عربی: جهان عرب مرده است!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

بودجه دانشگاه های کشور کاهش یافت تا شیب سقوط علمی تندتر شود!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

رئیسی: چند برابر مالیاتمان به زلزله‌زده‌ها کمک کردیم/شرط سرایدار «جنت آباد» برای مناظره با کواکبیان!/اصلاح طلبان مشهد: ما احمدی نژاد را دعوت نکردیم/نمی‌شود کرسی آزاداندیشی برگزار کرد اما اسم نخست وزیر را نیاورد  (۱۱۲ نظر)

افزایش عجیب عوارض خروج از کشور در بودجه ۹۷  (۱۱۱ نظر)

آیا صادق زیباکلام با این همه گاف، نماینده واقعی دانشگاه‌های ایران است؟  (۱۰۷ نظر)

احمدی نژاد همه ما را شرمنده کرد!/راه احمدی نژاد از راه رهبری جداست  (۹۰ نظر)

طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!  (۷۹ نظر)

سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه  (۷۲ نظر)

چرا ایرانیان به حوادث جهان اسلام بی اعتنا هستند؟!  (۶۷ نظر)

ابرخودرو لبنانی رونمایی شد  (۶۳ نظر)