همايش"نقشه كشى ذهن ( قدرت خلاقيت و نواورى)"باسخنرانى"تونى بوزان"، جمعه ٢٤ آذرماه،تهران      شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » چین
۲۳۸بازدید
‍ پ

China conducts 'island encirclement' patrols near Taiwan

China’s air force has conducted more “island encirclement patrols” near Taiwan, its military said on Tuesday, after a senior Chinese diplomat threatened that China would invade the self-ruled island if any U.S. warships made port visits there.
کد خبر: ۷۵۴۶۱۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۳۶ 12 December 2017

China’s air force has conducted more “island encirclement patrols” near Taiwan, its military said on Tuesday, after a senior Chinese diplomat threatened that China would invade the self-ruled island if any U.S. warships made port visits there.

China considers Taiwan to be a wayward province and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control.

Numerous Chinese fighter jets, bombers and surveillance aircraft conducted “routine” and “planned” distant sea patrols on Monday to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Air Force spokesman Shen Jinke said on the military branch’s microblog.

H-6K bombers, Su-30 and J-11 fighter jets, and surveillance, alert and refuelling aircraft flew over the Miyako Strait in Japan’s south and the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines to “test real combat capabilities”, Shen said.

Taiwan Defence Minister Feng Shih-kuan said in a statement they had dispatched aircraft and ships to monitor the activity of the Chinese military and that the drills were not unusual and people should not be alarmed.

China has conducted numerous similar patrols near Taiwan this year, saying such practices have been normalised as it presses ahead with a military modernisation programme that includes building aircraft carriers and stealth fighters to give it the ability to project power far from its shores.

Beijing regularly calls Taiwan the most sensitive and important issue between it and the United States. Taiwan is well armed, mostly with U.S. weaponry, but has been pressing Washington to sell it more high-tech equipment to better deter China.

In September, the U.S. Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act for the 2018 fiscal year, which authorises mutual visits by navy vessels between Taiwan and the United States.

That prompted a senior U.S.-based Chinese diplomat to say last week that China would invade Taiwan the instant any U.S. navy vessel visited Taiwan.

China suspects Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who leads the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party, wants to declare the island’s formal independence. Tsai says she wants to maintain peace with China but will defend Taiwan’s security.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهای حمله تروریستی نیویورک / ویدیویی از جنایت پلیس در یک هتل / اوج گیری بحران فلسطین با زنان مسلح / ویدیوهایی از سفر...

ویدیوهای حمله تروریستی نیویورک / ویدیویی از جنایت پلیس در یک هتل / اوج گیری بحران فلسطین با زنان مسلح / ویدیوهایی از سفر...

حراج سکه برای کنترل یا بالا بردن قیمت سکه؟/ تصمیم‌گیری دیرهنگام بانک مرکزی در خصوص پول‌های مجازی / از...

حراج سکه برای کنترل یا بالا بردن قیمت سکه؟/ تصمیم‌گیری دیرهنگام بانک مرکزی در خصوص پول‌های مجازی / از...

مطهری به شریعتمداری: موجب فریب خوردن خوانندگان کیهان نشوید/گرد و غبار «عراقی» فردا به خوزستان می‌رسد

مطهری به شریعتمداری: موجب فریب خوردن خوانندگان کیهان نشوید/گرد و غبار «عراقی» فردا به خوزستان می‌رسد

احمدی نژاد به دلیل حرف هایی که در مناظره زد، باید محاکمه می شد/ مرتضوی در پرونده لاریجانی مجرم بود؛ اما...

احمدی نژاد به دلیل حرف هایی که در مناظره زد، باید محاکمه می شد/ مرتضوی در پرونده لاریجانی مجرم بود؛ اما...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

عجله دولت برای حذف ۲۰ میلیون یارانه‌بگیر

قابلیت جدید گوگل مپ برای اتوبوس و متروسواران

حریری: برخی از پشت به من خنجر زدند

تظاهرات مردم شیلی در حمایت از قدس

جلسات «محاکمه‌ با زجر» در کلیسا

نشست شورای امنیت با موضوع انتقال سفارت آمریکا

اردوغان:آمریکا درخون‌های ریخته‌شده شریک‌جرم است

صالحی‌امیری با اشاره روحانی سئول‌نشین می‌شود؟

دلایل گرانی تخم مرغ در بازار

مهار آتش‌سوزی در خوابگاه دانشجویی پسرانه یاسوج

ورود سامانه بارشی به کشور از فردا

سوال از وزیر نفت در دستور کار مجلس قرار گرفت

علیپور آقای گل با عبور از رکورد طارمی!

درخواست های جانسون از ایران درباره جاسوس‌ها

وب گردی

دزدگیرهای گوشی خود را فعال کنید

چرا نباید هر روز حمام کنیم؟

کارگاه های عمرانی شهر تهران در آستانه تعطیلی!

فواید زالو درمانی

ماجرای بی تدبیری های شهرداری کرج در تشدید ترافیک اتوبان تهران - کرج

شهری که اسیر دست سودجویان است

خواص دلستر چیست؟ ارزش غذایی ماءالشعیر را دست کم نگیرید

نان‌ جو لاغرتان نمی‌کند!

6 ماده غذایی برای مبارزه با سرطان ریه

شاخص لگاتوم: رفاه چیست و به چه کشوری مرفه می‌گوییم؟

نقص عمدی می‌گذارند تا آیفون مدل بالاتر بخرید!

درباره ویتامین D بیشتر بدانیم

چطور برای فرزندانمان بهترین پس­‌انداز را داشته باشیم

مرجع تخصصي طلا و جواهر ايران

نمونه تماشایی گذار از سنت به صنعت را در این کشور ببینید

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

رزرو آنلاین هتل

مواد مخدر جدید با ما چه می‌کنند؟!

خودروهای هیبریدی چگونه کار میکنند

عجایب کوه پردیس + عکس
عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!
سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه
مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!
اعلام آمادگی تاجزاده برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/ماجرای استمداد طلبی دولت روحانی از رهبری/مقامات اروپایی فقط درخواست ملاقات با فلان زندانی را دارند/وقتی بدهکار بانکی، خود مدیرعامل یک بانک خصوصی است/جاخالی زیباکلام برای پرچم رژیم صهیونیستی!
بیانیه کم سابقه پنج کشور اروپایی علیه آمریکا در مورد قدس/ نشست شورای امنیت در مورد قدس و اتحاد همه علیه آمریکا/ حمله نماینده آمریکا به سازمان ملل/ محمد بن سلمان خریدار گرانبهاترین اثر هنری جهان از داوینچی
این مرد ۴۰ سال است که موش می‌خورد!
ابرخودرو لبنانی رونمایی شد
داگلاس ۱۰۱ ساله و عروس گلش
ادعای نهادهای اطلاعاتی آمریکا مبنی بر انتقال سه کلاهک هسته‌ای به ایران
طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!
دانشجویی که متلک‌ها را روی پیاده‌رو می‌نویسد
متلاشی شدن پژو 206 و مرگ دختر جوان
مراسم ختم برادر ابوالفضل پورعرب
آیا «محمودرضا خاوری» به قتل رسیده است؟

عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!  (۴۶۹ نظر)

فرار ۶۰۰ میلیارد تومانی روپوش سفید‌ها از قانون با ترفند‌های ساده!  (۱۹۰ نظر)

برخورد با زائران ایرانی در فرودگاه بغداد، شایسته نام ایران نیست!  (۱۸۳ نظر)

مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!  (۱۷۷ نظر)

ترامپ، قدس را پایتخت رژیم اسرائیل اعلام کرد  (۱۶۳ نظر)

پیام دونالد ترامپ به رهبران عربی: جهان عرب مرده است!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

بودجه دانشگاه های کشور کاهش یافت تا شیب سقوط علمی تندتر شود!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

رئیسی: چند برابر مالیاتمان به زلزله‌زده‌ها کمک کردیم/شرط سرایدار «جنت آباد» برای مناظره با کواکبیان!/اصلاح طلبان مشهد: ما احمدی نژاد را دعوت نکردیم/نمی‌شود کرسی آزاداندیشی برگزار کرد اما اسم نخست وزیر را نیاورد  (۱۱۲ نظر)

افزایش عجیب عوارض خروج از کشور در بودجه ۹۷  (۱۱۱ نظر)

آیا صادق زیباکلام با این همه گاف، نماینده واقعی دانشگاه‌های ایران است؟  (۱۰۷ نظر)

احمدی نژاد همه ما را شرمنده کرد!/راه احمدی نژاد از راه رهبری جداست  (۹۰ نظر)

طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!  (۷۹ نظر)

سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه  (۷۲ نظر)

چرا ایرانیان به حوادث جهان اسلام بی اعتنا هستند؟!  (۶۷ نظر)

ابرخودرو لبنانی رونمایی شد  (۶۳ نظر)