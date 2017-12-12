Former Saudi intelligence chief criticizes US President Trump

Former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki al-Faisal criticized US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in one of the most vehement reactions from the Kingdom.

In a letter to Trump published by Al-Jazirah, Monday, Prince Turki – who was the kingdom’s ambassador to Washington and remains influential – described the move as a domestic political ploy to fuel violence.

“The bloodshed and unrest will follow your opportunistic decision to achieve an electoral gain,” Prince Turki said.

Trump abruptly abandoned an international consensus and a US policy that has been adopted for decades when he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Wednesday. Most states say Jerusalem’s situation should be determined by negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

Prince Turki wrote:”Your decision has encouraged the most extremist powers in Israeli society to justify their arrogant claims to all of Palestine because they take your decision as a permission to expel all Palestinians from their land and impose a regime of a state of slavery on them.”

He added: “Your decision has encouraged Iran and its terrorist followers to claim that they are defending Palestinian rights.”