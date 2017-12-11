May expecting EU to formally agree to next phase of Brexit talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May will address the House of Commons later today in relation to last week's deal on a Phase 1 agreement in Brexit negotiations.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will address the House of Commons later today in relation to last week's deal on a Phase 1 agreement in Brexit negotiations.

Mrs May will indicate that she expects the EU to formally agree entering the next phase of talks at an EU summit later this week.

She will tell there is a new sense of optimism around the Brexit talks.

Mrs May will also say that she hopes and expects that the European Council summit later this week will confirm the agreement made on Friday to move talks on to the second round.

She will tell Parliament that the arrangements made to reach the next stage of talks are consistent with the principles and objectives set out in her speeches in Florence and at Lancaster House earlier this year.

She will also say she was always aware the talks would not be easy, but the EU and UK can now move forward together.

Yesterday, Britain's Brexit Secretary David Davis said that Friday's agreement was not legally enforceable and was instead a statement of intent.

His comments prompted the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to say that both Ireland and the EU will hold the UK to the Phase 1 agreement reached on Friday.