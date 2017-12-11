Egypt president invites Palestinian counterpart to Cairo for talks on Jerusalem

According to a statement by the administration of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, the president has invited his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas to Cairo for a consultation on the matter of Jerusalem, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has sent an invitation to President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine to take part in high-level bilateral consultations in Cairo on December 11, to discuss the developments on Israel’s recognition,” the statement reads, in particular.

On December 6, US President Donald Trump stated that he recognizes Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel, and said the US Department of State has been ordered to start transferring the US embassy in Israel, from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

But this decision has brought about worldwide reaction.