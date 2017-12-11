همايش"نقشه كشى ذهن ( قدرت خلاقيت و نواورى)"باسخنرانى"تونى بوزان"، جمعه ٢٤ آذرماه،تهران      شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۸۰بازدید
‍ پ

Palestinians expel Bahraini delegation from Al-Aqsa

Al-Aqsa guards expelled today a Bahraini delegation from the mosque’s holy site, local sources reported.
کد خبر: ۷۵۴۲۸۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۵۲ 11 December 2017

Al-Aqsa guards expelled today a Bahraini delegation from the mosque’s holy site, local sources reported.

The sources added that the move came as the Bahraini delegation was reported to have visited the Jewish state to “normalise and strengthen ties with Israel” and to deliver “message of peace and brotherhood to Israel.”

The Bahraini delegation, which arrived in Israel today in a four-day visit for talks with Israeli officials, was sent upon orders from the Bahraini King, Hamad in Isa Al Khalifa.

The 24-official delegation includes Bahraini religious figures as well as activists from the “This is Bahrain” party.

The visit, which was the first by a Gulf country, came days after the US President Donald Trump officially recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s new capital.

Last week, Trump announced his decision – despite widespread opposition across the Middle East – to formally recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s new capital and to move the US embassy into the holy city.

World leaders, from Europe to the Middle East to Australia, slammed the decision as a “unilateral and outside the vision of a negotiated peace between Israelis and Palestinians,” warning of “heightened tensions or even violence across the Middle East.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
قیمت دلار آزاد نمی‌شود / سفارت آمریکا به آتش کشیده شد / از شادی آزادی عراق تا شگفتی از کشف تسلیحات داعش / ویدیوهایی از تحرکات...

قیمت دلار آزاد نمی‌شود / سفارت آمریکا به آتش کشیده شد / از شادی آزادی عراق تا شگفتی از کشف تسلیحات داعش / ویدیوهایی از تحرکات...

حراج سکه برای کنترل یا بالا بردن قیمت سکه؟/ تصمیم‌گیری دیرهنگام بانک مرکزی در خصوص پول‌های مجازی / از...

حراج سکه برای کنترل یا بالا بردن قیمت سکه؟/ تصمیم‌گیری دیرهنگام بانک مرکزی در خصوص پول‌های مجازی / از...

در سه ماه گذشته هیچ کنسرتی لغو نشده/گشت‌های جدید سپاه برای مقابله با سرقت و اقدامات اوباش

در سه ماه گذشته هیچ کنسرتی لغو نشده/گشت‌های جدید سپاه برای مقابله با سرقت و اقدامات اوباش

اعلام آمادگی تاجزاده برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/ماجرای استمداد طلبی دولت روحانی از رهبری/مقامات اروپایی...

اعلام آمادگی تاجزاده برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/ماجرای استمداد طلبی دولت روحانی از رهبری/مقامات اروپایی...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

سه سریال نوروز ۹۷ مشخص شد

وب گردی

رزرو آنلاین هتل

دلار به بالاترین نرخ سال رسید

خواص چای نعناع برای کاهش وزن

ادامه تخلفات در سعادت آباد

طغیان دوباره علی کریمی

هرگز گردن مرغ را نخورید!

آشنایی با پر درآمد ترین زنان مدلینگ‌ جهان /تصاویر

دزدگیرهای گوشی خود را فعال کنید

به استارت‌آپ‌ها و کار‌آفرین‌ها آدرس غلط ندهید!

چاپ کتاب علاوه بر قلم پول هم می‌خواهد

سفر به شهری برای سورپرایزشدن!

بازار گرم خرافه؛ افراد برای کف‌بینی و رمالی چقدر هزینه می‌کنند؟

مواد مخدر جدید با ما چه می‌کنند؟!

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

خودروهای هیبریدی چگونه کار میکنند

استاد شجریان تجلیل در جشنواره فجر را نپذیرفت!

عجایب کوه پردیس + عکس
سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه
عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!
مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!
زیبایی که دردسر ساز شد!
پیشنهاد حدادعادل برای مقابله با اقدام ترامپ/خاتمی: این روانی (ترامپ) را درمان کنند/۹ سال پیش نظر عارف درباره احمدی نژاد چه بود؟/اولین کنسرت یک خواننده زن در ریاض برگزار شد
فرار ۶۰۰ میلیارد تومانی روپوش سفید‌ها از قانون با ترفند‌های ساده!
حمله موشکی به سرزمین‌های اشغالی / درخواست جنبش «فتح» برای جنگ علیه اسرائیل/پایان مأموریت شکست داعش در سوریه/ درخواست مقتدا صدر از عربستان در مورد قدس
بیانیه کم سابقه پنج کشور اروپایی علیه آمریکا در مورد قدس/ نشست شورای امنیت در مورد قدس و اتحاد همه علیه آمریکا/ حمله نماینده آمریکا به سازمان ملل/ محمد بن سلمان خریدار گرانبهاترین اثر هنری جهان از داوینچی
این مرد ۴۰ سال است که موش می‌خورد!
داگلاس ۱۰۱ ساله و عروس گلش
علت سفر وزیر امور خارجه انگلیس به تهران چیست؟/تمجید سردار سلیمانی از نسل چهارم انقلاب/مهدی تاج: از مسابقات کنار نمی‌کشیم
متلاشی شدن پژو 206 و مرگ دختر جوان
آیا «محمودرضا خاوری» به قتل رسیده است؟
ادعای نهادهای اطلاعاتی آمریکا مبنی بر انتقال سه کلاهک هسته‌ای به ایران

عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!  (۳۴۱ نظر)

فرار ۶۰۰ میلیارد تومانی روپوش سفید‌ها از قانون با ترفند‌های ساده!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

ترامپ، قدس را پایتخت رژیم اسرائیل اعلام کرد  (۱۶۳ نظر)

اعتراضات دنباله دار دانشجویان صنعت نفت و مدیرانی که در آتش بحران می دمند!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

علی عبدالله صالح و معاونانش کشته شدند  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آقای صادقی! میل به افزایش فالوئرتان اگر تمام شد، با دقت بیشتری افشاگری کنید!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

پیام دونالد ترامپ به رهبران عربی: جهان عرب مرده است!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

احمدی نژاد همه ما را شرمنده کرد!/راه احمدی نژاد از راه رهبری جداست  (۹۰ نظر)

رئیسی: چند برابر مالیاتمان به زلزله‌زده‌ها کمک کردیم/شرط سرایدار «جنت آباد» برای مناظره با کواکبیان!/اصلاح طلبان مشهد: ما احمدی نژاد را دعوت نکردیم/نمی‌شود کرسی آزاداندیشی برگزار کرد اما اسم نخست وزیر را نیاورد  (۸۳ نظر)

افزایش عجیب عوارض خروج از کشور در بودجه ۹۷  (۷۴ نظر)

سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه  (۷۲ نظر)

چرا ایرانیان به حوادث جهان اسلام بی اعتنا هستند؟!  (۶۷ نظر)

چرا نباید با انتشار یک فهرست بدهکاران بانکی فریب بخوریم؟!  (۶۳ نظر)

طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!  (۵۶ نظر)

پس از افشاگری یک اصلاح‌طلب درباره وام‌های کلان، نوبت به اصولگرایان رسید  (۵۵ نظر)