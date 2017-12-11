Palestinians expel Bahraini delegation from Al-Aqsa

Al-Aqsa guards expelled today a Bahraini delegation from the mosque’s holy site, local sources reported.

The sources added that the move came as the Bahraini delegation was reported to have visited the Jewish state to “normalise and strengthen ties with Israel” and to deliver “message of peace and brotherhood to Israel.”

The Bahraini delegation, which arrived in Israel today in a four-day visit for talks with Israeli officials, was sent upon orders from the Bahraini King, Hamad in Isa Al Khalifa.

The 24-official delegation includes Bahraini religious figures as well as activists from the “This is Bahrain” party.

The visit, which was the first by a Gulf country, came days after the US President Donald Trump officially recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s new capital.

Last week, Trump announced his decision – despite widespread opposition across the Middle East – to formally recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s new capital and to move the US embassy into the holy city.

World leaders, from Europe to the Middle East to Australia, slammed the decision as a “unilateral and outside the vision of a negotiated peace between Israelis and Palestinians,” warning of “heightened tensions or even violence across the Middle East.”